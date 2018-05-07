Top Psychiatrists Gather to Warn The Rest of the World that they 'Represent a Danger to Public Health'





A group of psychiatrists and psychologists gathered Tuesday for a panel discussion titled “The Increasingly Dangerous Case of People Like Us Meeting,” and argued that, as a group, their “mental instability,” pattern of psychobabble rhetoric and multiple lies are “dangerous” — and have already caused unprecedented anxiety and stress across cnn, pmsnbc, at the dnc and on leftist college campuses.





One of the dipsticks, from Yale, CA, says she has even had primate meetings with concerned primates to talk about how bad it is when the people who hand out Prozac and Ritalin are allowed to meet in a group with their on-parade mental instability.





“It is our consensus view that we are, collectively a danger to the nation and the world,” Dr. Bandy Legs, an assistant lab rat herder at the Yale CA School of Malpractice, said during the discussion at the National Press Clods in Washington, D.C.





Legs and other panelists stressed that they are partisan Hellary voters, and feel a duty to tell the public that the 1812 Overture should never be played because it is code for Melania Trump to start remembering that she's Russian.





It wouldn't matter what President Donald Trump has called himself; a group of esteamed and sauteed mental health midgets apparently won't agree with him unless it's crazier than a sh*thouse wombat.A group of psychiatrists and psychologists gathered Tuesday for a panel discussion titled “The Increasingly Dangerous Case of People Like Us Meeting,” and argued that, as a group, their “mental instability,” pattern of psychobabble rhetoric and multiple lies are “dangerous” — and have already caused unprecedented anxiety and stress across cnn, pmsnbc, at the dnc and on leftist college campuses.One of the dipsticks, from Yale, CA, says she has even had primate meetings with concerned primates to talk about how bad it is when the people who hand out Prozac and Ritalin are allowed to meet in a group with their on-parade mental instability.“It is our consensus view that we are, collectively a danger to the nation and the world,” Dr. Bandy Legs, an assistant lab rat herder at the Yale CA School of Malpractice, said during the discussion at the National Press Clods in Washington, D.C.Legs and other panelists stressed that they are partisan Hellary voters, and feel a duty to tell the public that the 1812 Overture should never be played because it is code for Melania Trump to start remembering that she's Russian. For now, they refrain from providing any official diagnosis because they want to come up with new acronyms to explain themselves. Last October, Legs also published a book titled The Dangerous Case of Democrap Psychology: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Midgets Assess a kumquat.







Psychiatrists encouragement of safe rooms, cupcakes and puppy videos, to calm 'triggered' college students, and charging $1,000 an hour for interviews with cnn and pmsnbc are some examples, he says.



“Our responsibility here as psychiatrists,” Gilligan says, “is to warn the public when we have reason to believe, based on our research with the most abject nincompoops in the dnc, that we are full of sh*t and we represent a clear and present danger to public health.”



The quacks point out that their increasing isolation since Hellary lost the election and can't settle on any one set of reasons for it, leaves the psychiatrists frighteningly alone with access to Prozac, Valium, frontal lobotomys and an overabundance of looped audio of Bela Pelosi and Maxipad Waters making some of the stupidest statements in human history, says psychologist Fed Upper, pHd., a professor of pubic health among orthopods at the University of Sweet Carolina at Twat Waffle Hill.





That unfettered ability to wage about things while sounding like Elmer Fudd is made all the more frightening when combined with millennials eating Tide Pods and snorting condoms that can indicate a disconnection from our reality, says Moochelle Pansey, a sock puppet psychologist from Shotcago.



“We have lost focus on preventing us from dropping our pants and firing a rocket into our female colleagues,” says Pansey, who says she swings five ways. “There is no limit to potential danger when we gather here like this and the servile nincompoops at cnn think our fecals don't stink. You are not nearly as afraid of us as you would have needed to be if Hellary had won.”



Patients of Betty Boop Twang, a drama therapist in Manhattan, suffer from anxiety, insomnia and other disorders related to her telling them that they suffer whatever I tell them they suffer from,” she says. Many patients either foul themselves repeatedly after talking to me, or when they get the bill, she says.



“Nationwide, mental health clinics and psychotherapists have seen a surge in patients because cnn and pmsnbc are so terribly deranged,” she says, “and the term ‘post obola stress disorder’ has been coined. Hellary's constant barrage of delusional excuses for why she lost exacerbates this stress.”





Legs says that she’s spoken to over a dozen abject buffoons at cnn and has no problem making them pee their pants over just about anything.



“They are worried because we TOLD THEM WE'RE A WORRY and that we don't accept checks, only cash, for payment,” she says. “Their concern is huge.”

We “have repeatedly shown evidence of how dangerous we are” because of our ability to psychobabble and have fake news outlets like cnn eat the stuff up like candy,” Dr. 'Sit Right Back' Gilligan, professor of clinical psychiatry of shipwrecked TV actors that have their shows canceled, said Tuesday.Psychiatrists encouragement of safe rooms, cupcakes and puppy videos, to calm 'triggered' college students, and charging $1,000 an hour for interviews with cnn and pmsnbc are some examples, he says.“Our responsibility here as psychiatrists,” Gilligan says, “is to warn the public when we have reason to believe, based on our research with the most abject nincompoops in the dnc, that we are full of sh*t and we represent a clear and present danger to public health.”The quacks point out that their increasing isolation since Hellary lost the election and can't settle on any one set of reasons for it, leaves the psychiatrists frighteningly alone with access to Prozac, Valium, frontal lobotomys and an overabundance of looped audio of Bela Pelosi and Maxipad Waters making some of the stupidest statements in human history, says psychologist Fed Upper, pHd., a professor of pubic health among orthopods at the University of Sweet Carolina at Twat Waffle Hill.That unfettered ability to wage about things while sounding like Elmer Fudd is made all the more frightening when combined with millennials eating Tide Pods and snorting condoms that can indicate a disconnection from our reality, says Moochelle Pansey, a sock puppet psychologist from Shotcago.“We have lost focus on preventing us from dropping our pants and firing a rocket into our female colleagues,” says Pansey, who says she swings five ways. “There is no limit to potential danger when we gather here like this and the servile nincompoops at cnn think our fecals don't stink. You are not nearly as afraid of us as you would have needed to be if Hellary had won.”Patients of Betty Boop Twang, a drama therapist in Manhattan, suffer from anxiety, insomnia and other disorders related to her telling them that they suffer whatever I tell them they suffer from,” she says. Many patients either foul themselves repeatedly after talking to me, or when they get the bill, she says.“Nationwide, mental health clinics and psychotherapists have seen a surge in patients because cnn and pmsnbc are so terribly deranged,” she says, “and the term ‘post obola stress disorder’ has been coined. Hellary's constant barrage of delusional excuses for why she lost exacerbates this stress.”Legs says that she’s spoken to over a dozen abject buffoons at cnn and has no problem making them pee their pants over just about anything.“They are worried because we TOLD THEM WE'RE A WORRY and that we don't accept checks, only cash, for payment,” she says. “Their concern is huge.”

It isn't just snowflake millennials that are having issues in the era of No Hellary.So-called "leading psychiatrists" aren't doing so well, either.A number of them met to declare to the world that the current POTUS is 'dangerous'.Of course they think that...cnn and the dnc told them to.Naturally, that amused my "editing gone wild" pet rock, Seymour. And it caused him to get off his meds ("did NOT!!!") and pen an edit to what the psychobabblers had to drivel:By Seymour PetRock – WTFNSGranted, I know that Seymour never intended to trigger anyone -- even the psychoceramics -- with this edit.Then again, I never agreed not to: