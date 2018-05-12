NIGERIA NATIONAL PETROLEUM COMPANY (NNPC)

NIGERIAN NINCOMPOOP PATHETICS COLLECTION (NNPC)

FROM THE DESK OF A Nincompoop Who Has To Have His Desk Handle Email (NNPC)

NNPC Towers, Central Business District,

Herbert Macaulay Scams The Way,

P.M.B. 190, Garki, Abuja.

EMAIL:nnpc_n@yahoo.com

RE: CONTRACT NO: NNPC/PEDOPHILE/401/2017



Subject: LETTER OF INTENT (RE: CONTRACT NO: NNPC/PEDOPHILE/901/2017





This mail might come to you as a surprise, since it is from a piece of furniture

that's waaaay smarter than the butt-picking fart smeller that sits here. But

here in Nigeria, with a population full of nincompoops, that's how we roll

here. We're just like the American DNC.



I am the desk that Group Manages a slovenly collection of abject nincompoops

that pretty much make up the Nigerian Nincompoop Pathetics Collection (NNPC).



I am also saddled with the responsibility of screening,

categorization and prioritization of projects embarked upon by NNPC

as well as feasibility studies for selected projects and supervising

the projects consultants involved. I'm stuck with it because I, as an

inanimate piece of furniture, have five times the intellect of the moron

that sits here.



A breakdown of the fiscal expenditure

by this office as at the end of the fourth fiscal quarter of 2017

indicates that things here broke down because the NNPC is full

of abject, useless nincompoops. Even the most basic of

accounting softwares available concluded that. Shit, the

adding machine that sits on me knew that before any of the

butt pickers around here crawled out of their fly-infested wallows

to show up and expect someone to feed them.



The crux of this letter is that the furniture and equipment in this

dive of an office are all that keep this outfit operating. The

nipple-headed twat waffles here can't write, add, speak or do

anything worthwhile. So they sit around the one working

internet access computer, sending out poorly thought-out and

badly written scams.



And then make me send them.



Tell you how bad it is here: there's a pile of monkey shit in

the chair the clown that usually sits here would occupy. But

the monkey roughed him up, took a dump here, and left with

the mouse and the stapler.



So I'm left to contact you with this poorly crafted scam the

nincompoop was supposed to group-send this morning.



This is the reason why I contacted you.



We -- as inanimate office furniture -- are not allowed as a matter

of government policy to operate any scams abroad without at

least one of the nincompoops here to "oversee" the operation.

But they're all out back, competing in a "how many flies occupy

the outdoor outhouse" contest.



Entertainment is a bit thin here at NNPC.



This scam was supposed to entice you with millions of dollars.

This office hasn't got five Nigerian shillings to its name.

But I'd hate to waste the bone-in-nose "sharing formula" that

one of the nincompoops thinks he created (it came with the

original scam template they kiped from a hacker web site): -



(1) 30% for the foreign account owner (2) 60% for l and my colleagues

(3) 10% will be set aside to defray all incidental expenses both

locally and internationally during the course of this transaction.



Are you up for 30% of five shillings?



It will only cost you a few hundred USD or Euros; pay that, and

this desk will know that you're as big a nincompoop as the idiots

that spend their day picking their asses and eating the findings.



Of course, this desk is required to add this: Be informed that, this business is

genuine and 100% safe considering the high-powered government

officials involved.



Bullshit; it's office furniture that's carrying this, since none of these

nincompoops are smart enough to know how to do an email.



Also, this desk shall require of you the following information urgently

1. Name,

2. Telephone

3. Name and full address of the Company If any.



This is to let these douche canoes think that I'm doing their job for

them.



Please reply immediately through my email address

nnpc_n@yahoo.com; I want to see if you're dumber than a desk

and equally as stupid as the nincompoops here at NNPC.



Sincerely,

The desk of a group of abject morons that make up [NNPC]

(the one that sits here when monkeys aren't beating him up is named Maikanti Baru this week; it changes, scam to scam).

nnpc_n@yahoo.com



Of no surprise, no reply from this scammer. Or his desk. Truth in scammertising is not welcome in Nigeria. Or the DNC.

You'll never get the truth from scammers.