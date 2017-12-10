Attention:

This is Director Mark Smith From DHL Company Republic Due Benin. I write to let you know that the the required fee needed for the shipment of your package has been paid. $450. the only money you have to send to Edu Mike now is $205 for Airport Stamp for your package to proceed to your home,

So i advice you to try all you can to send the $205 today to enable your package ship first thing tomorrow morning to your destination address within 47hours.

Receiver name....... Edu Mike

Country........................ Benin

City.......................... . Cotonou

Amount............... $205USD

Sender name and address

Director Mark Smith

DHL COURIER COMPANY

Tell Edu Mike that he'll get $205 from me when an asteroid destroys Benin.

My dear the only thing I have to tell you is that if you want to made the payment try to made it in time so that I will proceed in time and if you made the payment get back to me with the reference number and the copy of the payment crip as soon as you made the payment now tell me when are you going to made the payment or you are not ready to made the payment so let me know okay

After the E.L.E. asteroid hits Benin, I'll send the money.

Which day you their is no more for this your delivery so me when are you going to made the payment I mean which day are you going to made the payment

Long as he can't read, let's play a tad more:





Read my previous email response to you carefully, and you'd find therein which day I'm sending the monkey.

you are not saying which day you make payment crip. Which day okay

The...day...that...an...asteroid (gimongus space rock of dubious cosmic and geologicedence)..hits..destroys...wipes out...eradicates...eviscerates...BLOWS THE LIVING F**K OUT OF...Benin. On that day, I will send the monkey. Not a day before. And no point in a day after. You sabe?

My character even included the above photo for reference. It didn't help:

I am not understand what you say. what day do you mean okay.

What we have here is....failure...to communicate. So here is what I suggest you do: (1) go to your nearest Hallmark store (2) ask them for the calendar that has the day on which Benin is hit by an asteroid (3) ask them what day that is (4) if it falls during the seasonal advent of psychic douche canoe and (5) you'll know on what day I'll send the monkey.

are you not being serious about this

Ahhh...a teeny weenie ray of *DUH* is finally sneaking up on your consciousness. Perhaps you're not the cerebral twat waffle you had convinced me that you were. Very good...you get a cookie.

Okay listing to me if you don't want to send the money in Benin you can make the payment here in the state if you are ready to do that let me know now so that I will give you the payment information which you will use to make the payment here in the state Okay





Perhaps the lyrics to this song will help..or not, 'cuz you're pretty dumb by all standard measures:

(with no apologies to Peter Gabriel)



Spank the monkey

Spank the monkey



Cover me when I swing

Cover me through the limbs

Something knocked me out' the trees

Now I'm on my farging knees

Cover me, darling please

Monkey, monkey, monkey

Don't you know when you're going to spank the monkey



Fork the fox

Snap the rat

You can rape the ape

I know about that

There is one thing you must be sure of

I can't take any more without drugs

Darling, don't you monkey with the monkey

Monkey, monkey, monkey

Don't you know you're going to spank the monkey



Wheels keep turning

Something's burning

Monkeys in the kitchen but I guess I'm learning



Spank! - spank the monkey, spanking monkey



(and someone paid to write this sh*t)



Cover me, when I sleep

Cover me, when I creep

You throw your swine before the pearls

Spank the monkey blind

Cover me, darling farging please

Monkey, monkey, monkey

Don't you know you're going to spank the monkey



Too much at stake

Ground beneath me shake

And the news is breaking



Spank! - spank the monkey, spanking monkey



Spank the monkey

Spank the monkey

Spank the monkey



(and someone paid to write this sh*t)



There now...can you hear me now?



Sorta:



Is like you don't need this your fund am asking you which day are you going to made the payment and you don't want to say it my dear am sorry to say this if you are not interested in this your delivery let me know okay









You can rekindle hope anew after the asteroid hits Benin. Tell Edu Mike to be patient until then. He'll be a patient at that point anyway.



That means you are not interested with your fund







Perhaps a little electricity is finally reaching the dim bulb between your ears now. I will send Edu Mike the monkey when the asteroid hits Benin. Period.





Since 'Mark Smith' of Benin's DHL has not responded since then, it would seem that he finally figured out -- or someone there did -- that my character wasn't serious.

Or that the asteroid hit....which means, my pet rock insists, that my character has to come up with a monkey to send. I'll let my pet rock, Seymour, take care of that.



"PHFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!!"

Especially when you're an online scammer, claiming to be a barrister from Benin.Oh sure...he's using a template to WRITE to my character...but is he READING my responses?*BUZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZER*Here's how we rolled: