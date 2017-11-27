Busted
THAT'S what happened. Social justice warriors, getting a grip on themselves. And each other.
She's probably in for a sequel with Harvey Weinstein.
You're probably wondering what Thing is doing in this picture?
So, I imagine, is Thing. The Addams Famdamily is missing their mail handler.
They could always substitute with Franken.
We always knew that Franken was a douche canoe. We just had no idea he was as tasteless as he is:
All those years of Wheaties were no help at all.
Franken's even groping for words...
Keep digging, hypocritical lefties. Keep digging.
I knew he was a douche when he appeared in the diaper. You did too.
Have a fabulous day, Mike. My very best to Seymour and Element. ☺
