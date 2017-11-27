Dear Hellary:THAT'S what happened. Social justice warriors, getting a grip on themselves. And each other.She's probably in for a sequel with Harvey Weinstein.You're probably wondering what Thing is doing in this picture?So, I imagine, is Thing. The Addams Famdamily is missing their mail handler.They could always substitute with Franken.We always knew that Franken was a douche canoe. We just had no idea he was as tasteless as he is:But Bruce does. Now.All those years of Wheaties were no help at all.Franken on supreme groping...Franken groping for symbolism...Franken groping one big boob atop his shoulders...Franken's even groping for words...Don't worry, we're not off subject here...Calvin's where he is, and you know where Franken's got his grips...Franken will frankly grope for anything...except facts.Even the hashtaggers in the animated world are "frankincensed"...Keep digging, hypocritical lefties. Keep digging.