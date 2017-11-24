You said that all the fees are paid. You just included an unpaid fee.

I receive your message all the fees has already been paid like i stated to you before.And the $30 dollars that you are going to pay is to enable us commence on your delivering without interrupt or delayed by any Custom,s checking point on the way delivering to your home address .

Thanks

Mr.Stanley

(now all of a sudden he's Mr. Stanley)

When you said "no fees" I took you at your word "no fees". That $30 is a "fee". Waive it or pay it yourself.

Yes the fees has been paid.And the official keeping fees has not been paid since the day deposited your $10.5 ATM MASTER CARD to our company which you have to pay it to enable us stamp your package so that it will not be interrupt,this is the reason.

Well, you just go ahaid and pay that 'fee' so you can keep your word, and we can get this thing done.

I receive your message.Your are the one you supposed to pay for it because is your funds and i don't think $30 is much for you to pay for you to receive your ATM MASTER CARD.