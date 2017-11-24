No Thanksgiving For Him
The scammer...not so much.
Say hello to Mr. Stanley -- at least that's the name he eventually settled on -- allegedly of DHL Company. He initially contacted my character on accounta cuz he wanted to give my character the business.
He don' know my character vewy well, do he?
Yes, this is how the whole conversation went, start to finale:
YOUR REF:CLAIMS/ATM/204
This is to bring to your notice that because of the impossibility of your transferring your funds through Bank to Bank Transfer and Western Union and Money-Gram network and also due to inability of some couier company to deliver your consignment box, we have credited your part-payment total of $10.5millon Usd valid fund into an (ATM Card Number 5062291022744519) and I have paid the re-activation fee and the delivery of the ATM Card To you,I paid it because the ATM Card worth of $10.5millon Usd which I have registered it delivery yesterday,it has less than Seven days to expire in the custody of the UPS delivery Company and when it expires, the
money will go into Federal Government treasury account.
With that we decided to help you pay off the money so that the ATM Card will not expire, because I trust that when you receive your ATMCard definitely you must pay me back my money and even compensate me for helping you.(Bensir50@yandex.com) With your physical address you desire the delivery to be made so that they can deliver your ATM Card to your designated address without any delay.
Reconfirm this information's to them.
Full name......................
Home address............
Country....................
Telephone...............
Copy of your id card
Like I stated earlier, the crediting re-activation,delivery and the company registration charges has been paid by me, but we did not pay their official keeping fees since they refused,and the reason is that they do not know when you are going to contact them and the demur- rage might have increased by then, They told me that their keeping fees is $30 per day only,and I deposited it yesterday.
Below is the Contact Information of the UPS EXPRESS Customer Service Director Mr.Thomas Charles, Email Address online: (dhlcouirecompany12@gmail.com)Contact them today and also send them the security official keeping charge to avoid increase of their fees and let me know once you receive your ATM card, Important Notice, your ATM CARD package was registered as a gift so that the delivery agent will not know the content of your package okay.
Below is the Registration Informationls of your ATM CARD SHIPMENT,
SHIPMENT CODE AWB 37XcS
REGISTERED TAG FCSCB77018.
SECURITY CODE SCAT/2012UPS/396/
TRANSACTION CODE 233/CYST/101/86048/
CERTIFICATE DEPOSIT CODE SCAT/BUN/lxiv/-08/02
DEPOSIT CERTIFICATE N0.: 405576
Your faithfully
Mr.Victor Adams
United Nations Compensation
Annnnnnd it's playtime:
If it ain't free I ain't interested.
We receive your message.forward your full address to us as we stated to YOU in our first letter to process your ATM MASTER CARD.Below is how you will forward your full address
Name_____________
Country___________
Address__________
Occupation________
Tel____________
Sex_____________
Age______________
If it ain't free I ain't interested.
We receive your message.forward your full address to us as we stated to YOU in our first letter to process your ATM MASTER CARD.Below is how you will forward your full address
Name_____________
Country___________
Address__________
Occupation________
Tel____________
Sex_____________
Age______________
Is it free or not?
I receive your message. Your $10.5millon Usd has deposited to our company by Mr.Thomas Charles and all fees has been paid Once you receive this message get back to us with your full address below are the details.
Okay, so long as all fees are paid, then we can proceed: (and I send him the usual bogus info)
You are welcome to DHL DELIVERING COMPANY, first of all we do appreciate for your urgent respond to this Company, i want to inform you that your ATM MASTER CARD$10.5millon Usd was deposited to this Company by Mr.Thomas Charles, to deliver to your new destination and all the delivering fee has been paid by him,now we are proceeding on how to deliver your ATM MASTER CARD to you by tomorrow morning. with due respect dear you advice to pay this $30usd immediately to enable us stamp your package so that it will not be interrupt or delayed by any Custom,s checking point on the way delivering to your home address , and you advice to pay this $30usd immediately to enable us commence on your delivering by tomorrow morning, thank you. So below are the content details of how you will send this fee via western union, money gram or Ria money
I repeat: you said NO FEES. That's a fee. However you choose to misleadingly couch it, it's a fee. F-E-E. Doesn't matter the amount. A FEE is a FEE and you said NO FEES in the beginning. Honor your commitment.
RECEIVER NAME………… KOLA AKINWUMI
COUNTRY………… BENIN REPUBLIC
CITY…………… COTONOU
QUESTION…………..God
ANSWER…………Bless
AMOUNT………….$30usd
MTCN…………….
SENDER NAME………
You said that all the fees are paid. You just included an unpaid fee.
I receive your message all the fees has already been paid like i stated to you before.And the $30 dollars that you are going to pay is to enable us commence on your delivering without interrupt or delayed by any Custom,s checking point on the way delivering to your home address .
Thanks
Mr.Stanley
(now all of a sudden he's Mr. Stanley)
When you said "no fees" I took you at your word "no fees". That $30 is a "fee". Waive it or pay it yourself.
Yes the fees has been paid.And the official keeping fees has not been paid since the day deposited your $10.5 ATM MASTER CARD to our company which you have to pay it to enable us stamp your package so that it will not be interrupt,this is the reason.
Well, you just go ahaid and pay that 'fee' so you can keep your word, and we can get this thing done.
I receive your message.Your are the one you supposed to pay for it because is your funds and i don't think $30 is much for you to pay for you to receive your ATM MASTER CARD.
You told me at the start that there were NO FEES TO PAY. Did you lie? Yes, I think you did. $30 isn't much, but in view of your lie, it's HUGE.
Yes if you go true the message the fees has been paid write and the official keeping fees not been paid by anybody if you go true the message you are going to see everything their,and nobody is lie for about this that is the true because if the official keeping fees is been paid before you are going to see it in the first message that is why i told you to check the message if it is writhing their you are going to see it.
Do you write explanatory statements for Hellary Clinton? Yours was textbook.
what you mean with that
That is the way you can receive your ATM MASTER CARD because there is no way you can receive it without pay the $30 for official keeping fees.
Did you know who i am you are talking to me like that and you know am not your mate
Talking to you as my mate? Where'd you come up with that plunger lipped logic? And no I don't know who you are...you contacted me about this deal, not the other way around.
Because i am seeing it in your conversation that am lie.How i my lie to you because of $30
Brother, if you can't see that, you have reading comprehension problems. Here, let me help you: from your own email "I receive your message. Your $10.5millon Usd has deposited to our company by Mr.Thomas Charles and all fees has been paid".
Those were YOUR words to me. YOUR words. So go on...refute YOUR OWN WORDS. Now to the mate business: if I spoke to you as if you were my mate, our conversation might look something like this:
Me: let's have sex.
You: what have you done for me lately?
Me: F**k, I cleaned the cat box last night! What more do you want?
you are speak falsely here. Are you serious it seem you do not know who iam to speak at me like you are .
We've already established that you claim to be Mr. Stanley from DHL Company. You could claim to be the Queen of Liechtenstein. What does that have to do with your breach of the no fees promise?
You see your life you want to receive ATM MASTER CARD which contain $10.5 million dollars with out pay official keeping fees. Now you wrote to me "I receive your message. Your $10.5millon Usd has deposited to our company by Mr.Thomas Charles and all fees has been paid.
But when you see their keeping fees is $30 per day only,and deposited it yesterday. you don't talk about that,are you going to tell me how am doing my work if you want to receive your ATM MASTER CARD you have to pay official keeping fees when you pay it you have to receive.
There you go again...more negative waves. Don't hit me with those negative waves so early in the morning. Think that bridge will be there, and it will be there. It's a mother beautiful bridge...and it's gonna be there. And no fees, either.
And I still think you're Hellary's excuse writer.
what is wrong with you I am not liked to speak to like you are .
Well maybe if people like you are more speaked to like me do then there'd be less broked promises and fewer fees paid. It always comes back to your promise of no fees. And I still think you're Hellary's excuse writer.
