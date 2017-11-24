Friday, November 24, 2017

No Thanksgiving For Him

The horse obviously does.

The scammer...not so much.

Say hello to Mr. Stanley -- at least that's the name he eventually settled on -- allegedly of DHL Company.  He initially contacted my character on accounta cuz he wanted to give my character the business.

He don' know my character vewy well, do he?

Yes, this is how the whole conversation went, start to finale:


YOUR REF:CLAIMS/ATM/204

This is to bring to your notice that because of the impossibility of your transferring your funds through Bank to Bank Transfer and Western Union and Money-Gram network and also due to inability of some couier company to deliver your consignment box, we have credited your part-payment total of $10.5millon Usd  valid fund into an (ATM Card Number 5062291022744519) and I have paid the re-activation  fee and the delivery of the ATM Card To you,I paid it because the ATM Card worth of $10.5millon Usd which I have registered it delivery yesterday,it has less than Seven days to expire in the custody of the UPS delivery Company and when it expires, the
money will  go into Federal Government treasury account.

With that we decided to help you pay off the money so that the ATM Card will not expire, because I trust that when you receive your ATMCard definitely you must pay me back my money and even compensate me for helping you.(Bensir50@yandex.com) With your physical address you desire the delivery to be made so that they can deliver your ATM Card to your designated address without any delay.

Reconfirm this information's to them.

Full name......................
Home address............
Country....................
Telephone...............
Copy of your id card

Like I stated earlier, the crediting re-activation,delivery and the company registration charges has been paid by me, but we did not pay their official keeping fees since they refused,and the reason is that they do not know when you are going to contact them and the demur- rage might have increased by then, They told me that their keeping fees is $30 per day only,and I deposited it yesterday.

Below is the Contact Information of the UPS EXPRESS Customer Service Director Mr.Thomas Charles, Email Address online: (dhlcouirecompany12@gmail.com)Contact them today and also send them the security official keeping charge to avoid increase of their fees and let me know once you receive your ATM card, Important Notice, your ATM CARD package was registered as a gift so that the delivery agent will not know the content of your package okay.

Below is the Registration Informationls of your ATM CARD SHIPMENT,
SHIPMENT CODE AWB 37XcS
REGISTERED TAG FCSCB77018.
SECURITY CODE SCAT/2012UPS/396/
TRANSACTION CODE 233/CYST/101/86048/
CERTIFICATE DEPOSIT CODE SCAT/BUN/lxiv/-08/02
DEPOSIT CERTIFICATE N0.: 405576

Your faithfully
Mr.Victor Adams
United Nations Compensation 


Annnnnnd it's playtime:


If it ain't free I ain't interested.  



Is it free or not?  
 
 
I receive your message. Your $10.5millon Usd has deposited to our company by Mr.Thomas Charles and all fees has been paid  Once you receive this message get back to us with your full address below are the details.  
 
 

Okay, so long as all fees are paid, then we can proceed: (and I send him the usual bogus info)

 
 
You are welcome to DHL DELIVERING COMPANY, first  of all we do appreciate for your urgent respond to this Company, i want to inform you that  your ATM MASTER CARD$10.5millon Usd was deposited to this Company by Mr.Thomas Charles, to deliver to your new destination and all the delivering fee has been paid by him,now we are proceeding on how to deliver your ATM MASTER CARD to you by tomorrow morning. with due respect dear you advice to pay this $30usd immediately to enable us stamp your package so that it will not be interrupt or delayed by any Custom,s checking point on the way delivering to your home address , and you advice to pay this $30usd immediately to enable us commence on your delivering by tomorrow morning, thank you.    So below are the content details of how you will send this fee via  western union, money gram or Ria money

 RECEIVER NAME………… KOLA AKINWUMI
 COUNTRY………… BENIN REPUBLIC
 CITY…………… COTONOU
 QUESTION…………..God
 ANSWER…………Bless
 AMOUNT………….$30usd
 MTCN…………….
 SENDER NAME………


 
You said that all the fees are paid.  You just included an unpaid fee.  
 
 
 I receive your message all the fees has already been paid like i stated to you before.And the $30 dollars that you are going to pay is to enable us commence on your delivering without  interrupt or delayed by any Custom,s checking point on the way delivering to your home address .
Thanks
Mr.Stanley  
 
 
(now all of a sudden he's Mr. Stanley)
 
 
When you said "no fees" I took you at your word "no fees".  That $30 is a "fee".  Waive it or pay it yourself.  
 
 
Yes the fees has been paid.And the official keeping fees has not been paid since the day deposited your $10.5 ATM MASTER CARD to our company which you have to pay it to enable us stamp your package so that it will not be interrupt,this is the reason.  
 
 
Well, you just go ahaid and pay that 'fee' so you can keep your word, and we can get this thing done.
 
 
I receive your message.Your are the one you supposed to pay for it because is your funds and i don't think $30 is much for you to pay for you to receive your ATM MASTER CARD.  
 
 
You told me at the start that there were NO FEES TO PAY.  Did you lie?  Yes, I think you did.  $30 isn't much, but in view of your lie, it's HUGE.    
 
 
Yes if you go true the message the fees has been paid write and the official keeping fees not been paid by anybody if you go true the message you are going to see everything their,and nobody is lie for about this that is the true because if the official keeping fees is been paid before you are going to see it in the first message that is why i told you to check the message if it is writhing their you are going to see it.  
 
 
Do you write explanatory statements for Hellary Clinton?  Yours was textbook.  
 
 
what you mean with that  
 
 
That is the way you can receive your ATM MASTER CARD because there is no way you can receive it without pay the $30 for official keeping fees.  


I repeat:  you said NO FEES.  That's a fee.  However you choose to misleadingly couch it, it's a fee.  F-E-E.  Doesn't matter the amount.  A FEE is a FEE and you said NO FEES in the beginning.  Honor your commitment.    






