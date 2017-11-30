And Her Losing Continues
To defeat at the ballot box.
After which, Hellary has blamed everything from Russians to global warming on Uranus as the reason(s) she lost.
One look in the mirror would show her who was responsible for her defeat.
At any rate, entitlement-mentalitied Hellary Clinton is back at it again.
This time with a new rehashed group -- Onward Together -- and the same old dishonest message.
Here's what I got on Thanksgiving in a scam baiting email account:
Friend --
There’s a story I tell in my book What Happened that I’ve been thinking about this week. A short while after last November’s election, I attended a dance recital for my granddaughter Charlotte. Now, Charlotte was only two at the time, and as you might expect, she and her friends hadn’t quite mastered their performances.
As I watched Charlotte and her friends laugh and fall down and get up again, I thought about how glad I was to be there, watching my granddaughter have the time of her life on stage.
In a hard year, it can seem impossible to take the time to be grateful. But even as we’re doubling down in the fight to defend our shared values, there is so much to be thankful for. Time with our loved ones. The victories we’ve seen recently. A resistance that is refusing to be silenced by hateful, divisive rhetoric.
And I'm grateful for you.
This warm, smart, big-hearted team has given me so much -- from your support during my last campaign to your kind notes, hugs, and well-wishes. Now I’m asking you for one more thing: not to give up.
If you’re with me, add your name right now.
May your holiday be warm and full of love,
Hillary
A total jack wagon load of insincere Hellary crap.
Nothing better settles the post Thanksgiving feed than an edit of such crap:
From: Hellary Clinton <info@onwardtogether.org>
Sent: Thursday, November 23, 2017 3:38 PM
To: dnc@hotmail.com
Subject: I lost because of Thanksgiving
Sent back to the originators of the email, I imagine there's a massive triggering effect going through the voodoo dancers in the basement of the DNC...and a trail of smashed lamps in Chappaqua.
