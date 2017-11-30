Thursday, November 30, 2017

And Her Losing Continues

Her crimepaign theme was Forward Together.

To defeat at the ballot box.

After which, Hellary has blamed everything from Russians to global warming on Uranus as the reason(s) she lost.

One look in the mirror would show her who was responsible for her defeat.

At any rate, entitlement-mentalitied Hellary Clinton is back at it again.

This time with a new rehashed group -- Onward Together -- and the same old dishonest message.

Here's what I got on Thanksgiving in a scam baiting email account:

Friend --

There’s a story I tell in my book What Happened that I’ve been thinking about this week. A short while after last November’s election, I attended a dance recital for my granddaughter Charlotte. Now, Charlotte was only two at the time, and as you might expect, she and her friends hadn’t quite mastered their performances.

As I watched Charlotte and her friends laugh and fall down and get up again, I thought about how glad I was to be there, watching my granddaughter have the time of her life on stage.

In a hard year, it can seem impossible to take the time to be grateful. But even as we’re doubling down in the fight to defend our shared values, there is so much to be thankful for. Time with our loved ones. The victories we’ve seen recently. A resistance that is refusing to be silenced by hateful, divisive rhetoric.

And I'm grateful for you.
This warm, smart, big-hearted team has given me so much -- from your support during my last campaign to your kind notes, hugs, and well-wishes. Now I’m asking you for one more thing: not to give up.

If you’re with me, add your name right now.

May your holiday be warm and full of love,

Hillary
A total jack wagon load of insincere Hellary crap.
Nothing better settles the post Thanksgiving feed than an edit of such crap:
From: Hellary Clinton <info@onwardtogether.org>
Sent: Thursday, November 23, 2017 3:38 PM
To: dnc@hotmail.com
Subject: I lost because of Thanksgiving

 

There is so much to be thankful for.
 
Onward Together!
 
 
 
There’s a story I tell in my book What Happened To My Turn that I’ve been thinking up this week. A short while after last November’s election, I attended a voodoo dance ritual for super fans of mine in the basement of the DNC. Now, you might think that this reflects badly on the DNC, but since I bought them, the DNC is what I make of it.

As I watched our dumbed down hypersensitive millennials cry and scream at the sky and howl and get triggered because I lost to Donald Trump, I thought about how angry I was that 63 million Americans didn't realize it was MY f**king turn and let the Russians, Rush Limbaugh, Fox News and Galapagos Sea Bowels steal my election and coronation from beneath my oversized pants-suited ass.

In a hard year, it can seem impossible to take the time to be grateful. Well, what the f**k have I got to be grateful for???  I'm not sitting on my fat ass in the White House, dictating the terms of your miserable serf lives for the next generation, when I should have been up 50 points and won in a f**king walk.  So even as we’re doubling down in the fight to undermine the values that keep America from becoming a socialist/communist genital wart like Venezuela, there is a few little things to be thankful for. Thankful for having a spineless ninny as Attorney General.  Having gutless opposition like John McCain and Jeff Flake.  Having a lapdog media on our side.  And having our cancerous hateful and divisive rhetoric endorsed by msnbc and cnn.

Granted, I'd love to throw 63 million of you deplorable bastards into a gulag.  Perhaps I'll yet get that chance.  To those of you stupid enough to stand with me and forgive me every lie and every crime I'm committed in the name of...well, me...I'm grateful you're as stupid and "useful idiot" as you are.


If you’re with me, add your name right now.

If you're not, your pending 'suicide' is in the works.


Hellary

 
 

 
You’re receiving this email because you owe Hellary for not having elected her last November.. If you’d like to learn more about how to repent, you can do so here. If you’d like to opt out of receiving more messages like this one, you can plan on getting your ass shipped to that gulag for conservatives soon, because I'm not done trying to screw America. Know someone who is dumb as a door knob and gets triggered when they hear "Trump"?  Forward them this email!
Sent back to the originators of the email, I imagine there's a massive triggering effect going through the voodoo dancers in the basement of the DNC...and a trail of smashed lamps in Chappaqua.
 

Blogger Sandee said...

And yet, President Trump is still my president. Life is good.

Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ☺

30 November, 2017 08:09  

