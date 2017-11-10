How are you today

Good day dear ,

I am happy to know you, but God knows you better and he knows why he

has directed me to you at this point, so do not be afraid. Your

profile gave me confidence, you look humble and God fearing. I am

writing this mail to you with heavy sorrow in my heart, this massage

mighty come to you as surprise but i chose to reach you through email

because it still remains the fastest medium of communication through

this medium internet has been greatly abused. Please give me this

little chance to explain myself to you, I would have like to meet you

face to face before departing from this mother earth but due to the

illness continue to deprive the chance but even if I die on the

process of this operation I will still praise Almighty.



My name is Mrs. Stephenie Jensen Garth i am from United States Of America,

but i lived in London for many years, i am a dying woman and i decided

to donate what I have to you for charity work/assistance to less

privileged people in the society. I am 66 years old and I was

diagnosed of cancer for about 1 year ago, immediately after the death

of my husband, who has left me everything he worked for and my doctor

told me that i would not last for the period of seven months due to

cancer problem because of my health, I am married to Mr Jensen Garth

,who died as the result of war in Syria before my husband dead he

informed me that he deposited the sum of £2.5m GBP in a Bank in London

United Kingdom. Before he was poisoned to death as the result of war

in Syria, I want you to help me to use this money for a charity project

before I die, for the poor Less-privilege and Orphanages in

your country.I accept this decision because I do not have any child who will

inherit this money after I die. I want your urgent reply to me so that

I will give you the deposit receipt which the Bank issued to my late

husband, to start the good work of God, for immediate transfer of the

money to your account in your country, To be very honest with you,

this money i have opened-up to you is totally genuine and 100%

risk-free. I am absolutely assuring you that no trouble or problem is

involved in this fund either in the short-run or in the long-run

because is my late husband money.

I want you to take 35 % percent of the total money for your personal

use, 5 % percent for expenses and while 60% of the money will go to

charity. I will appreciate your utmost confidentiality and trust in

this matter to accomplish my heart desire, as I don't want anything

that will jeopardize my last wish.



Please kindly respond quickly for further details.

Thanks and God bless you,



I await your urgent reply,

Mrs. Stephenie Jensen Garth

And she even included a famdamily photo from her horsepittal bed:



What's a scambaiting character to do? Meh:

Leave all the money for your famdamily...it's a big enough one.

Miss Steph appreciates my response, but not enough to actually have read it:

Fellowship greetings to you , in the name of the most high God. I am

truly inspired to receive your response mail today which the lord who

brought us together in exalting his name through this benevolence

entrust will guide us and give us one spirit and one accord to

realize this aspiration to his glory .i was diagnosed of brain cancer



My health always troubles me but i believe as God did to the woman

with an issue of blood he must surely visit me at his own appointed

time,as Job said,i will wait till my change comes.I knew that it is

by his stripe i am healed and he was bruised for my transgression,and

he has paid all my debts on the cross of Calvary so i have nothing to

fear since i am the daughter of a king.Even if he calls me home in

this very hour i have no reason to question his purposes.As the bible

teaches us that Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from

henceforth, said the Spirit, that they may rest from their labors; and

their works do follow them.( Revelation 14:13).



Please I hope there will be utmost confidence in this transaction? And

please always pray for me and the less privileged it is very

necessary.,i want the money to be transferred to you as soon as

possible.

I will like you to send to me your full details like:



1.your full name

2.Telephone number and fax number

3.Your Age

4.Your Occupation and Address



Without much hesitation,i will like you to confirm to me your contact

information's to help me prepare a Letter of Authorization to the Bank

instructing them to proceed in making the release of the the funds

to you as my next of kin which a copy will also be forwarded to you.



I may not be often communicating with you due to my present health

situation because this messages that i have been writing to you was by

the assistance of the sister nurse who God purposely used for

assisting me here in the hospital,please always commit her in your

daily prayers as you do to me.



Always keep your faith in God and commit this transaction in his guide.

Endless love of God keep enduring with you.

Looking forward to hear from you.



Thanks and God bless you.

Yours sister in the lord

Mrs. Stephenie Jensen Garth

A most high God? What's He on, LSD?

Miss Staph 'n Strep doesn't reply to that...instead, in comes her bank to take it up from h'yar:

Hello Sir/Ma

I am Mr.Gideon Jarikre from Providus bank Plc, i called your phone yesterday as i was mandated to call you in regards to your fund but i could not get you on phone as the phone number failed to connect. If you are able to read this message pls reply with your name in full, address and phone number, so we can email you full information and genuine reasons for contacting you.

What did you call my phone? It only answers to one name.

I have just given you written authorization to deduct the fee from the account.

I, Jack N. Ewehoff, account owner, do hereby authorize ___________________

to deduct $180 from my account to satisfy the transaction fee.



Print that, sign it, and we're good to go.

There is something you don't understand, the reason why the law

>>> passed by the senate was due to past experience, as some one from

>>> Ghana here in

>>> Africa was to receive money from my bank and he authorize the transfer

>>> fee to be deducted from the fund he was to receive, so the officer

>>> in charge of the payment deducted 1,000,000.00 from the account and he

>>> ran away with the money.

>>>

>>> The is the reason the law was passed by the house of senate, so there

>>> is authorization that will be honored. Had it been it is possible

>>> that we deduct fee from your account, it will be deducted as you have

>>> huge fund in the online account. I hope you understand.

>>>

>>> You should try and send the fee so that we can complete this

>>> transaction without any further delay.

Okay...not only do I authorize you to deduct the $180 from the

>>> account to settle the fee...I also authorize you $10,000 extra to

>>> catch, kill and eat anyone that tries to steal the balance of the

>>> fund. I am Jack N Ewehoff and I approve of these expenditures.

>>>

>>> You make that clear to everyone in your bank, and I think things will

>>> go just fine.

Why can't you understand that we can not do that as the law here don't

>> permit that and whoever does it contrary to the law, will face the law

>> and will lose his or her job. I hope you can understand now.

I fully understand your law, which is WHY I am giving you WRITTEN

>> AUTHORIZATION to do what I have asked. You PRINT IT, you SHOW IT TO THE

>> LAW, and you do as I -- the now LEGAL FUND OWNER according to YOU --

>> have asked repeatedly.

>>

>> If I need to authorize you to further debit my account to pay off the

>> so-called LAW in your area, you now have that written authorization from

>> me, Jack N Ewehoff. But please limit the "GTS*" payoff to no more

>> than $10,000.

>>

>> I am Jack N Ewehoff and I approve this message.



What is wrong with you?





Nothing. I fully understand that you run a bank in a corrupt country full of corrupt people who do all sorts of illegal sh*t for money. You said you needed to have authorization because of your laws...I gave you that authorization in writing. Not once..not twice...but thrice. What's wrong with YOU?





We can see that you are toiling with us and you are not ready to complete

> this transaction.





Toiling is right...when I send you authorizations to do what you say you can't by law without authorization, it is toiling for me to have to deal with people so inept. When you were born, did you come out of your mom sideways, like a spinal tap poopie?





You insult me gets you no transaction benefit like that. You are not good man.





And a fine, upstanding plunger lipped dotard like yourself would know what a good man is? Oh, do tell, Gorgon. Please do tell.





We are done. Good by.





I guess that means no free toaster for me?





Leaving a trail of butt hurt email scammers far and wide, I plod merrily into the sunset, my faithful pet rock, Seymour, pulling my wagon...





"Am NOT!!! PHFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!"

