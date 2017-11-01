Hello Manage,

This is Holly from Hexi Coding Co. Ltd., a factory for Coding machine, thermal transfer overprinter, coing ribbon, TTR , etc. With advanced equipment and technical team, we can provide customerized service according to your needs.

Any request, please feel free to contact.

Holly King +86 13764268341 (Mob & WhatApp & Wechat)

Hexi Coding Materials Co., Ltd. Email: holly@hexicoding.com Skype: 2878654309@qq.com Even her original email is in a code of sorts. A code only a proofreader can fix. Eh...being dubbed "Manage" and looking forward to being customerized, my character indulged thus: Can you code Reynolds Wrap? Apparently, Holly ain't heard of Reynolds Wrap: Hello Jack, Thank you for your feedback, sorry busy that days. Please send a photo of your reynolds wrap, and tell me their request, freezon, solvents or ?

Also, please take an vidio of packing & coding, if convient. Any request, please feel free to contact Thank you & Best regard She wants a picture, eh? Wahl, looky h'yar: I am happy to enclose a photo of my Reynolds wrap that needs coding.

What code would you give this? Hi Jack, T hank you for your prompt reply. Please feel free to show the coding content. Thank you

Please tell me your company and websit, if it is posssible. Thank You

Best regards. Oh, it is possumbull: My company is International Crustacean Obedience Training Institute in Vaduz, Liechtenstein. My websit is http://skunkfeathers57.blogspot.com The coding is actually not dissimilar to that from Western Union, liberally employing dits and dahs. Do you know it? Hello Jack， Coding content is needed for us to confirm whether we can finish it. Thank you! Best Regard That's the point, Holly Holy. I need the content coded. This is what you advertise, yes? The coding of content? My content is in serious need of coding. What can you do for me? Hi, Jack, we are a serous busness only for certain codable contents. Thank you & Best regard I am serous busness! But now you only do coding for fish? What's up with that? Why do contents have to be codable? Can't they be halibut? Hi Jack, really. if it not codable it is not our job. Thank you & best regard.

"With advanced equipment and technical team, we can provide customerized service according to your needs". Those were your words. Are you now confessing to false advertising? just stop Is that codeable or codable content according to your false advertising? Holly and cod-many must be democrats, because they wish no further repartee, in any code or cod. My pet rock, Seymour, just knowd that something was fishy h'yar... If you can't code any and all content -- cod or otherwise -- what good is your service? If something needs coding and you can't code it, where does that leave someone in need of coding? I would like to remind you of how you started this solicitation:







Scammers try all kinds of ploys.All kinds.Some ain't bad. Some suck worse than a deep space black hole.And some just aren't all that well thought out. Like Hellary's blame the universe tour.Take this winner from the Far East: