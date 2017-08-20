AZAMARA CLUB CRUISE LINE

Email: azamaracruiseoffice@mail2australia.com

Employment Notice

Azamara Club Cruise Australia Recruitment urgently needs the services of devoted and hardworking people who are ready to work in France after undergoing enlistment training in France.

Qualified applicant should contact us immediately for job placement.

The management intends to increase its manpower base due to new ships and increasing number of customers in our Cruise Linear.

The total recruitments will be 175 applicants.

THESE ARE THE AVAILABLE POSITIONS:

Accountant Food and Beverage Staff Computer Specialist Musician Administrative Assistant Lecturer Activities Director Restaurant Staff Reservation Staff Disc Jockey Gift Shop Staff Cruise Staff Activities Staff Reservation Staff Massage Therapist Cleaner Child Care Worker Medical Staff (Doctor / Nurse) Security Waitress Beautician / Aesthetician Engineering Hostess Singer Photographer Guest Speaker Housekeeping Engine Room Staff Dancer Bartender Bar Staff Dance Instructor Comedian Production Manger Public Relation Staff Guest Service Officer

THERE ARE OTHER AVAILABLE POSITIONS WHICH ARE NOT LISTED.



THE MANAGEMENT WILL SECURE A VISA/WORKING PERMIT FOR ANY QUALIFIED PERSON. VISA FEE, ACCOMMODATION & FLIGHT TICKET WILL BE PAID BY THE COMPANY.

Join us on board for the career journey of your life; interested applicants should forward their CV/RESUME via email: azamaracruiseoffice@mail2australia.com in the email subject line write the POSITION you are applying for and your NAME and COUNTRY OF ORIGIN/RESIDENT for fast processing of application.

Its Azamara Club Cruise Australia policy never discriminates against any employee or applicant for employment because of; “RACE, COLOR, RELIGION, SEX, NATIONAL ORIGIN, AGE, DISABILITY, MARITAL OR VETERAN STATUS’’

Regards,

Management

Azamara Club Cruise Australia

And it's so convincing, too.

Let's see how my edit compares:

AZAMARA CLUB NIGHTMARE CRUISE LINE PO Box 157 Walker Street, Level 12, North Sydney, NSW 2060 Australia (You’ll love where we take you from by the time we're done)

Fax: 612 8904 0888 Email: azamaracruiseoffice@mail2australia.com Employment Notice Azamara Club Nightmare Cruise Australia Recruitment urgently needs the services of people devoid of sense and reason who are ready to be used and abused enroute to and while in France after undergoing pre-employment rectal scans invasive beyond all belief.

Qualified applicant should run screaming from this website. The management intends to increase its manpower base due to islamofascist attacks, Somali pirates, storms, mayhem and mishaps and other assorted sh*t on the high seas.

The total recruitments will be 175 applicants. THESE ARE THE AVAILABLE POSITIONS: Accountant (don't everyone has one?) Shark Food Chum Staff Computer Effects Specialist Musician Administrative Assistant Twat Waffle Pre-Sinking Activities Director Douche Nozzle Staff Reservation About Going Staff Disc Jockey Gift Shop Staff Douche Canoe Staff Pre-Sinking Activities Staff Staph 'n strep Massage Therapist Cleaner Fryer Medical Staff (Doctor / Nurse/whole fucking hospital) Security Waitress Beautician / Aesthetician/Delusionician Engineering Hostess Twinkie or Ding Dong Singer Swinger Dinger Photographer for later court cases Guest shark bait Keeping Houses from falling on ship if sailing in Kansas Engine Room Staff Dancer, Prancer, Donut or Blintz Bartender Bar Stiffener Sinking Instructor Comedian to entertain whilst we sink Post Sinking Production Manager Pubic Relation Staff Guest Service Staff handing out life preservers and sea sick pills THERE ARE OTHER AVAILABLE POSITIONS WHICH ARE NOT LISTED AND WITH F**KING GOOD REASON.

THE MANAGEMENT WILL SECURE A 72 HOUR MENTAL HEALTH EVALUATION FOR ANY QUALIFIED PERSON. VISA FEE, ACCOMMODATION & FLIGHT TICKET WILL BE PAID BY THE COMPANY. Join us on board for the clusterf**k of a journey of your life; after reading this if still interested, such as described idiot applicants should forward their CV/RESUME via email: azamaracruiseoffice@mail2australia.com in the email subject line write the POSITION you are applying for and your NAME and COUNTRY OF ORIGIN/RESIDENT for immediate laughter on the part of our operators who are sitting by to receive this sh*t. Its Azamara Club Nightmare Cruise Australia policy discriminates against any employee or applicant for employment because of having read and really -- and we do mean REALLY -- having understood how full of sh*t this document is. We don't discriminate against dumbasses; we'll scam all of those we can get.

Regards, Management Azamara Club Nightmare Cruise Australia I didn't get any replies from the cruisers. Nor, so far, from the hundred or so scammers I forwarded this email to.



Perhaps they weren't all that interested in a sea screw.













