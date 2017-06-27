

Kaliforlornia taxpayers' money "will not be used to let people travel to states who chose to allow for the use of common sense, since we need more money than we have to waste on protecting illegal aliens and terrorists from Trump, the U.S. Constitution, common sense and practical reason," Becerra said.



It's unclear what effect Kaliforlornia's travel ban will have. The state law contains exemptions for some trips, such as travel by overpaid, underworked Kaliforlornia elected lawbreakers to attempt to expand Kaliforlornia's dysfunctional laws. A spokesthing for Becerra couldn't provide an example of travel that would be blocked in any language except Uranus-Klingon, which no one else understood. Becerra's office also couldn't provide information about how often state employees have visited the newly banned states and how long studies would take to determine what affects possible contamination to things like common sense would have on dumbed down Kaliforlornia employees.



"Kaliforlornia may be able to stop their state employees, but they can't stop all the businesses that are fleeing abject stupidity and the dictatorial progressive cancer that is eating Kaliforlornia from the inside out," said a spokesman for anyone with common sense.



Fresno Slate, a public Kaliforlornia dumbed down eunuchversity, is scheduled to play football against the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa this fall. A request for a legal opinion on whether competition with a university that still allows some forms of common sense is exempt from the ban has been filed with Becerra's orifice, but no ruling has been issued.



Alabama has not stopped laughing long enough to have an immediate comment.