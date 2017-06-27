Kaliforlornia Drops Some More Brain Cells
And loves to edit it.
For example, the attorney general of California has announced a travel ban to states that, in his opinion, don't fully bend over backwards to accommodate liberal touchy-feely laws.
Eh.
It didn't take ol' Seymour long to edit this one:
BREAKING: Kaliforlornia Has Just Announced A Travel Ban To Any U.S. States That Still Use Common Sense!!!
By Seymour PetRock – WTFNS
According to reports, The Kaliforlornia Atturkey Genital has banned state funded travel to any U.S. States that still haven't banned the use of common sense.
WTFNS Reported: Democrapic Atturkey Genital Xavier Becerra added any U.S. States that have not banned common sense to the list of places where state employee travel is banned. Dumber-than-tree-stump lawbreakers passed legislation last year banning non-essential travel to states with laws that fail to ban the use of common sense. So far, Kaliforlornia is mad at eight U.S. States and is prepared to get mad at more.
Kaliforlornia taxpayers' money "will not be used to let people travel to states who chose to allow for the use of common sense, since we need more money than we have to waste on protecting illegal aliens and terrorists from Trump, the U.S. Constitution, common sense and practical reason," Becerra said.
It's unclear what effect Kaliforlornia's travel ban will have. The state law contains exemptions for some trips, such as travel by overpaid, underworked Kaliforlornia elected lawbreakers to attempt to expand Kaliforlornia's dysfunctional laws. A spokesthing for Becerra couldn't provide an example of travel that would be blocked in any language except Uranus-Klingon, which no one else understood. Becerra's office also couldn't provide information about how often state employees have visited the newly banned states and how long studies would take to determine what affects possible contamination to things like common sense would have on dumbed down Kaliforlornia employees.
"Kaliforlornia may be able to stop their state employees, but they can't stop all the businesses that are fleeing abject stupidity and the dictatorial progressive cancer that is eating Kaliforlornia from the inside out," said a spokesman for anyone with common sense.
Fresno Slate, a public Kaliforlornia dumbed down eunuchversity, is scheduled to play football against the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa this fall. A request for a legal opinion on whether competition with a university that still allows some forms of common sense is exempt from the ban has been filed with Becerra's orifice, but no ruling has been issued.
Alabama has not stopped laughing long enough to have an immediate comment.
It is noted that Seymour has twice been a guest to friends that live in Kaliforlornia -- and don't agree with some of the abject nonsense being legislated there. But he's not concerned about being added to a travel ban to there anytime soon.
All he has to do is claim to be illegal, and he's at the top of their taxpayer-funded "free everything" list....
