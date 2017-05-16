BENIN PO-LEECE FARCE

FRAUG/CONTWACT AND INDEMNITY THEFT INCESTIGATION DEPARTMENT

OFFICE OF THE INSPECTOR GENITAL OF PO-LEECE

COMMAND FARCE HINDQUARTERS

LOUIS EDET HOUSE CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT

COTONOU BENIN

THE TOXIC WASTE DUMP OF WEST AFRICA



Attn:



We received an instruction memo letter few days ago from the New York Police Department in America. Unfartunortly, it are writ in Englash an' we no canna ken Englash 'cuz we iz frum Benin, the Toxic Waist Frump of West Africant. The letter also made us look Fourth Worldish and dumber than hellary counting electoral bloats, however as I write you ewesing the Gooble transluber, nun of this make moor snense now than yesterdaze fowl movemunt.



This mortification ladder retort is based on the returned of a shipment of piranha thongs we got from Hollyweird celebrunties with pea brains and the sense Gord gave a dumbham. Well, I have also contracted painful Clinton rectal itch and I want to know why all these happened because I drag myself ass first across the jungle and it no hep me noun. The problem is very simple, it was because all these while, you wart privileged guys never defile a cocktail waitless who defile retort with a poleece constabull to swallow up the evidernce extracted from a Clearance Clarence, huh Report, well, there is one way to which this horkey punt could reach you without long stories and dangling partisurples again, and that way is first of all getting a Po-leece from Benin's Farce to oxcart it to Newark, where it sure to be mugged by a narchist from Seecattle.



As a member of the Hairy Fungerer Ex-Marital Cowsills, I traveled long, singing a song, in search of El Camino with a pygmy choir and the president of our one and only flush toilet in Benin, Patrice 'Charmin' Talon. He was going to the Obama’s apology tour last week assuming he's still apologizing for the bulge in Moochelle's thong, I would have come to the state of chaos bordered by Califorlornia, but I followed voting directums from the DNC and erected Tromp along with it. Meanwhile, The coast ain't clear; it's full of stuff that ain't see through. The only protocol to be observed is there's no business like this business yes this business I give...you. *crickets*



Tough audiants. Army ants are.







I will use the monkey to buy my spouse tampins that aren't made of tree bark. She get really ugly when she use them. Send the spanked monkey thusly:

RECEIVER’S NAME::::: CHRIS IKE

COUNTRY::::BENIN:

CITY:::: COTONOU,

TEXT QUESTION::::: DOUCHE CANOE

TEXT ANSWER::::: TWATWAFFLE RIVER RUN

AMOUNT::::: $310 USD



If truly you want us to bring infectious desneezes to your doorstep then you have to find this monkey, spank 'em and send today to above given nincompoop so that I can obtain a box of non tree bark tampins for da missus.

For no other raisin than to get me a good smell pecker is for you to just up and send me the sum of $310 USD and this is the only monkey you have to send it to.

Respond to this soonest; operators are standing by because centipedes took over their chairs.

Barr. Eric Jah

Inspector Genital of Po-leece I can't speak for anyone else, but had I a spouse, she'd not be getting tree bark tampins. My couch sucks...

