Without A Side of Flies
Uh huh.
Here's how they come to say that:
FROM SUPREME COURT OF BENIN REP BRANCH:
OB/OP/1234 PLOT AKPAKPA, COTONOU BENIN REPUBLIC. OUR
REF.CODE:BSEL/773/AWN/021/ 09
Phone;+229 62426638,
ATTENTION , You Are Expected To contact, Chief peter mohammed
COLISTO, +229 62426638,
Please my dear the entire Supreme Court Of Benin Republic are here to
make it to be clear to you that there was a case that
we have been handling here since concerning your funds because we
got some reports that you did not received your funds
since after every story you have being hearing regarding the funds and
all types of payments you have be paid to receive the
funds but none is received by you. And we are here to know the truth
because the person that is in charge of the transaction
said in this court here that you have received and confirmed to him
that you received your funds and we are here to hear the
truth from you.
Please here bellow is what we want you to answer to us to enable us to
handle this case normal the reporter said it has been
done to you.
It went on to list some scam characters and to instruct my character how to respond to get his money.
Uh huh.
Since the email came from the Supreme Court of Benin, "Supreme" had to weigh into the edit:
From: FROM BURRITO SUPREME OF BENIN <unionw591@yahoo.com>
Sent: Sunday, October 23, 2016 6:09 PM
Subject: PLEASE CONTACT THE PERSON IN CHARGES OF YOUR ORDER WITH ABOVE EMAIL.
FROM BURRITO SUPREME OF BENIN REP BRANCH:
OB/OP/1234 PLOT AKPAKPA, COTONOU BENIN REPUBLIC. OUR
REF.CODE:BSEL/773/AWN/021/ 09
Phone;+229 62426638,
ATTENTION , You Are Expected To place order via Chef peter mohammed
COLOSTOMY, +229 62426638,
Please the entire Burrito Supreme Of Benin Republic are here to
make it sorta kinda just the way you order it, to be clear to you that there
was a tostada, jalapeno muchaco, taco extreme and a flaming
pepper sopapilla that we have been handling here since your initial order
because we got some reports that you did not received your order
since after every story you have being hearing regarding some of our
since after every story you have being hearing regarding some of our
dipsh*t employees selfie-ing themselves licking the ingredients or
rubbing them on their bared behind while prepping your order.
And we are here to know the truth
because the person that is in charge of the peculiar Taco
because the person that is in charge of the peculiar Taco
Blowout franchise in Benin said in this court here that you have
received and confirmed to him that you received your order and we
are here to hear the truth from you.
Please to believe that we can handle the truth as well as a smothered
chimichanga.
Please here bellow is what we want you to answer to us to enable us to
handle this order no less abby normal the reporter said it has been
done to you and in such manure as it was rumored on Wikileaks.
(1)Do you receive any order from this persons Mr.Godwin emerah,
mrs.jenifer willie and Rev Godwin peter, Mr christ herbert and Mr
mattew paul,E.T .C?
(2)If you do receive order from any of them, did it arrive timely, intact
and how much?
(3)From which specific Taco Blowout in Benin did you order?
(4)Did you order the Montezuma's Revenge Red Plate Special?
(5)In which date ............................. ....
(6)YOUR PHONE NUMBER....................
(7) What was YOUR OCCUPATION an hour after eating the order if received?
(8)Copy of your stool sample
(9)YOUR COUNTRY..............
Please we advise you to go direct to this question above and answer us
immediately because we want to get the truth and at
this time if you don't receive your order, that means it's still here,
decaying and attracting flies, monkeys, army ants and reporters from
cnn looking for one of our waitresses that Trump allegedly fondled
in 1975.
According to the instruction of this Burrito Supreme Of ACOWSASS --
only the bestest ingredients for our crap -- in this Country Benin
Republic because we have been receiving news from your Government
that our Government did not donate enough to the Clinton Crimedation
and now there are pictures out there of us leaving a Motel 6 at 3AM
with an inflatable sex yak which we were sexting to Anthony Weiner
because Russians hacked our file on Hellary's primate server.
Faith it's a strange world when you come down from hallucinogens.
We are going to handle at once and we need your reply so that we can
get the truth and at this time your government is hiding that from you
because a taco is deemed culturally and sexually insensitive and the
mere mention of this sent 500 students at Yale to crawl into balls
in their safe zone and demand inflatable Debbie Wasserman Schultz
punch dolls to cuddle up with while they eat cupcakes and clean their
fouled panties.
So please it that you cooperate with the bellow person and stop any
prank phone calls to Papa Ukulele Ungabunga's Pizza 'n Missionary
Body Parts asking to speak with Myra Manes.
You doof.
Do this now so that we can know how to
handle this order and your government will stop
questioning us about your order and how it is making
handle this order and your government will stop
questioning us about your order and how it is making
for a testimonkey here.
PLEASE CONTACT THE PERSON IN CHARGES OF YOUR ORDER WITH ABOVE EMAIL.
Thanks.
Best Regard.
Chef peter mohammed,
FROM BURRITO SUPREME BENIN REPUBLIC,
Phone;+229 62426638
PLEASE CONTACT THE PERSON IN CHARGES OF YOUR ORDER WITH ABOVE EMAIL.
Thanks.
Best Regard.
Chef peter mohammed,
FROM BURRITO SUPREME BENIN REPUBLIC,
Phone;+229 62426638
The scammer was not to be heard from again; then again, he may be trying to establish a franchise for this.
