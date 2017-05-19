FROM SUPREME COURT OF BENIN REP BRANCH:

OB/OP/1234 PLOT AKPAKPA, COTONOU BENIN REPUBLIC. OUR

REF.CODE:BSEL/773/AWN/021/ 09

Phone;+229 62426638,



ATTENTION , You Are Expected To contact, Chief peter mohammed

COLISTO, +229 62426638,



Please my dear the entire Supreme Court Of Benin Republic are here to

make it to be clear to you that there was a case that

we have been handling here since concerning your funds because we

got some reports that you did not received your funds

since after every story you have being hearing regarding the funds and

all types of payments you have be paid to receive the

funds but none is received by you. And we are here to know the truth

because the person that is in charge of the transaction

said in this court here that you have received and confirmed to him

that you received your funds and we are here to hear the

truth from you.

Please here bellow is what we want you to answer to us to enable us to

handle this case normal the reporter said it has been

done to you.

From: FROM BURRITO SUPREME OF BENIN <unionw591@yahoo.com>

Sent: Sunday, October 23, 2016 6:09 PM

Subject: PLEASE CONTACT THE PERSON IN CHARGES OF YOUR ORDER WITH ABOVE EMAIL.



FROM BURRITO SUPREME OF BENIN REP BRANCH:

OB/OP/1234 PLOT AKPAKPA, COTONOU BENIN REPUBLIC. OUR

REF.CODE:BSEL/773/AWN/021/ 09

Phone;+229 62426638,



ATTENTION , You Are Expected To place order via Chef peter mohammed

COLOSTOMY, +229 62426638,



Please the entire Burrito Supreme Of Benin Republic are here to

make it sorta kinda just the way you order it, to be clear to you that there

was a tostada, jalapeno muchaco, taco extreme and a flaming

pepper sopapilla that we have been handling here since your initial order

because we got some reports that you did not received your order

since after every story you have being hearing regarding some of our

dipsh*t employees selfie-ing themselves licking the ingredients or

rubbing them on their bared behind while prepping your order.

And we are here to know the truth

because the person that is in charge of the peculiar Taco

Blowout franchise in Benin said in this court here that you have

received and confirmed to him that you received your order and we

are here to hear the truth from you.





Please to believe that we can handle the truth as well as a smothered

chimichanga.



Please here bellow is what we want you to answer to us to enable us to

handle this order no less abby normal the reporter said it has been

done to you and in such manure as it was rumored on Wikileaks.





(1)Do you receive any order from this persons Mr.Godwin emerah,

mrs.jenifer willie and Rev Godwin peter, Mr christ herbert and Mr

mattew paul,E.T .C?



(2)If you do receive order from any of them, did it arrive timely, intact

and how much?



(3)From which specific Taco Blowout in Benin did you order?



(4)Did you order the Montezuma's Revenge Red Plate Special?



(5)In which date ............................. ....



(6)YOUR PHONE NUMBER....................



(7) What was YOUR OCCUPATION an hour after eating the order if received?



(8)Copy of your stool sample



(9)YOUR COUNTRY..............



Please we advise you to go direct to this question above and answer us

immediately because we want to get the truth and at

this time if you don't receive your order, that means it's still here,

decaying and attracting flies, monkeys, army ants and reporters from

cnn looking for one of our waitresses that Trump allegedly fondled

in 1975.





According to the instruction of this Burrito Supreme Of ACOWSASS --

only the bestest ingredients for our crap -- in this Country Benin

Republic because we have been receiving news from your Government

that our Government did not donate enough to the Clinton Crimedation

and now there are pictures out there of us leaving a Motel 6 at 3AM

with an inflatable sex yak which we were sexting to Anthony Weiner

because Russians hacked our file on Hellary's primate server.





Faith it's a strange world when you come down from hallucinogens.





We are going to handle at once and we need your reply so that we can

get the truth and at this time your government is hiding that from you

because a taco is deemed culturally and sexually insensitive and the

mere mention of this sent 500 students at Yale to crawl into balls

in their safe zone and demand inflatable Debbie Wasserman Schultz

punch dolls to cuddle up with while they eat cupcakes and clean their

fouled panties.





So please it that you cooperate with the bellow person and stop any

prank phone calls to Papa Ukulele Ungabunga's Pizza 'n Missionary

Body Parts asking to speak with Myra Manes.





You doof.





Do this now so that we can know how to

handle this order and your government will stop

questioning us about your order and how it is making

for a testimonkey here.



PLEASE CONTACT THE PERSON IN CHARGES OF YOUR ORDER WITH ABOVE EMAIL.



Thanks.

Best Regard.

Chef peter mohammed,

FROM BURRITO SUPREME BENIN REPUBLIC,

Phone;+229 62426638

The scammer was not to be heard from again; then again, he may be trying to establish a franchise for this.