Several hundred thousand North Korean soldiers fell ill with diarrhea after Kim Jong-un ordered special diet for them to assure that none of them got as full of sh...er...crap as their rotund leader - File photo KGAG via the DNC Electoral College Vote Changing Program

The source added that all the soldiers, from an assortment of eunuchs who reluctantly consumed the new food supply, are suffering from diarrhea.North Korea faced severe food degradation after switching to the school raunch pogrom designed by flauxtus Moochelle Obola in late August. Officials who visited the raunch ravaged eunuchs informed the leader that the soldiers were not only no longer full of sh..er..crap, but they were emaciated not receiving adequate diet.In response to the complaints, Kim ordered all the officials executed, the source said.The predictable result from the 'improved food supply' began cascading into a “sea of sh..er..crap” from late November, but some of the supplies were found to be contaminated with surpluses thrown away enmass by American school kids, as well as special touches thrown in by Kim Jong Un including but not limited to "iron powder", "threads from ralphed up cat hairballs" and “thrice sifted cat box sand”, another source reported. The person added that a supply of special confectionary chocolate – Exlax repackaged as treats – was found to be a long suspected cause for the diarrhea.The source said that some soldiers cynically describe the outbreak as a "gift from Kim Jong-un", though they do so in Azerbaijani graffiti at overwhelmed outhouses.A letter of condolences allegedly sent from a public elementary school in the Washington DC area was sent to the soldiers by concerned students. “Whee no how ewe pheel” it said.I gave Seymour a well dung for this one."Oh PHFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"