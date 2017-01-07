The Illuminincompoops Prove 2017 Ain't Changed
It's been a while since any of my email characters have heard from the Nigerian illuminincompoops. The last little butt polyp to make contact swore that by my having dissed their "oracle", I and my family would not make it out of 2015 alive.
*BUZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZER*
Try again, Bunkie.
So here's their latest ploy which sucks pretty much as all their others:
WARNING...WARNING...WARNING...
IGNORE THOSE CLAIMING TO BE AGENT OF THE ILLUMINATI..
They are fraudulent Nigerians/Africans,they will stop at nothing just to confuse you,
they are fake agents from Nigerians/Africans. they are all over facebook posting themselves with different pages,names and photos of the illuminati organization,NEVER YOU SEND MONEY TO THEM FOR ANY REASON. WE SHALL KEEP EXPOSING THEM TO YOU. BE WARNED NEVER TO CONTACT THEM,IF YOU HAVE ALREADY FALLEN VICTIM NEVER YOU PUT THE BLAME ON THE ILLUMINATI....
the illuminati will never contact anyone with individual names,please dont lay the blame on the illuminati.
you can only be contacted when your payment for your initiation/membership form and the materials needed for your initiation has been confirmed by our HIGH PRIESTS in the united state.
the illuminati offers wealth,fame,power,protection,k nowledge and many other things you wish for,including a tax free life,free medical attention,a free pass to travel around the world like every other member,emotional and creative lectures to improve your mind.
we have been doing this for years,we watches everything,nothing is hidden from us,we are everywhere,we have members all over the world,we rule this world...
NOTE: we have not been recruiting people online nor own social network before now...
throuhout our organizations history many citizens have inaccurately portrayed us in a negative manners.
these misconceptions have been perpetuated for centuries through video,photos,articles,books and unofficial online resources claiming to understand our mission and members.
In creating this online destination,we hope to alleviate the concerns,voiced by your governments and people and seek to provide insight into our goals. we invite you,the human citizens to discover more about our organization and to understand your role in this planetary union because the establishment of the new world order is about to begin,that is why we are giving this equal opportunity to everyone who is interested in joining our organization.
Are you a POLITICIAN,ENGINEER,FASHION DESIGNER,ATHLETE,DOCTOR,ENTERT AINER,MODEL,TEACHER,GRADUATE/S TUDENT WITH GOOD SKILLS OR YOU HAVE IT IN MIND TO EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS, ETC.
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED KINDLY Send US AN EMAIL TO THE BELOW Email address ,AND YOU MUST MAKE SURE YOU HAVE FULLY MADE UP YOUR MIND TO BE A MEMBER.
The Nigerian illuminincompoops falsely offer wealth, fame, power, protection, knowledge and many other things you wish for, especially if you are a millennial college cupcake. The Nigerian illuminincompoops falsely offer a tax free life, free medical attention, a free pass to travel around the world like every other member, emotional safe rooms with teddy bears, puppies and pastries to give you a place to hide from trigger words like self responsibility, accountability, working for a living and having integrity and ethics. With the Nigerian illuminincompoops, you'll never have to worry about life's trigger words again!!!
we have been screwing people for years, we watches everything, nothing is hidden from us if it was on hellary's leaky email server, we are like butt polyps at a DNC event in that we is everywhere, we have testimonials from people we've duped all over the world...but for hellary's epic FAIL, we'd rule this world and be giving out inflatable hellary sex toys, endorsed by Bill...
NOTE: we have been recruiting suckers online and on social network before now...throuhout our organizations history many citizens have incredibly accurately portrayed us in a negative manners. Assholes. These accuracies have been perpetuated for centuries through video, photos, articles, books and unofficial online resources that know we're full of illuminincompoop sh*t.
In creating this latest jackwagon load of online crapola, we hope to deceive concerns voiced by reasoned, intelligent people and seek to provide 100% deceit asto our goals. we invite animal, mineral, mental vegetables, hairy fungerers and cosmic muffins, to discover just how full of abject CRAP our organization is and to understand that you're a fluke of the universe, you have no right to be here, and whether you know it or not, the universe is laughing behind your back as we screw you over with one of the most ham-handed scams rampant on the internet.
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND DON'T WANT TO HURT OUR UBER SENSITIVE FEELINGS, KINDLY Send US AN EMAIL TO THE BELOW Email address ,AND YOU MUST MAKE SURE YOU HAVE FULLY MADE UP YOUR MIND TO BE SCREWED, BLUED AND TATTOOED AS ONE MORE SCAMMED IDIOT OF THE NIGERIAN ILLUMININCOMPOOPS.
I didn't know that your shrine was flippable. After you crap in it, does it flush BEFORE you flip it? If not, don't get any on you.
Yawp...nothing new for 2017, at least so far as Scamland goes.
Yada..yada..yada.
Obviously they need help with their email. Obviously I was only too happy to give it to them:
WARNING WILL ROBINSON...WARNING...WARNING...ILLUMININCOMPOOPS DETECTED!!!
IGNORE THOSE CLAIMING TO BE AGENT OF THE ILLUMININCOMPOOPS..(including this email which is sent by a full of sh*t douche canoe as well)
They -- like me, Jerry Wilson -- are fraudulent Nigerians/Africans,they will stop at nothing just to confuse you, they are fake agents from Nigerians/Africans. they are all over facebook posting themselves with different pages,names and photos of the illuminincompoop organization,NEVER YOU SEND MONEY TO THEM (OR ME) FOR ANY REASON. WE SHALL KEEP EXPOSING OURSELVES TO YOU *FLASHES OPEN RAINCOAT*. BE WARNED NEVER TO CONTACT US,IF YOU HAVE ALREADY FALLEN VICTIM, ALWAYS BLAME THOSE NIPPLEHEADS OF THE ILLUMININCOMPOOS....
The illuminincompoops will contact anyone with individual names...f**k, we'll contact ANYONE with ANY NAME, so it's okay to lay the blame on the illuminincompoops.
Want proof? Read this sentence: you can only be contacted when YOUR PAYMENT for your initiation/membership form and the materials needed for your initiation has been confirmed by our TWAT WAFFLE HIGH (ON DRUGS) PRIESTS in the united state.
Having once again insulted their oracle -- and a couple-three of the DNC -- I again awaited their *wrath*.
*Jeopardy Theme*
This, I gather, passes for Jerry Wilson's *wrath*:
You are a bastard, you gonna be caused because Africans got powers and I'm gonna swear from you flip our shrine
Yawp...nothing new for 2017, at least so far as Scamland goes.
