On Friday, November 18, 2016 6:30 AM, MR RONALD.JOHN <lucrom001@alice.it> diplomatic'ed:

I AM DIPLOMATIC MR RONALD.JOHN. Spare me the smartass replies about

floor mats, door mats, toilets, et al.



I have been trying to reach you on your telephone about an hour now just to

discover that my arms aren't that long and never remotely were.



I had a dream about my successful arrival in George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Houston Texas (USA) with two bimbos for Bill Clinton -- inflatable Lena Dunham

toys -- and was arrested for importing toxic waste. Who knew? Okay, so everyone

around there did.



I have been instructed by OOPS DIPLOMATIC CATERER SERVICE to have a

DIPLOMATIC by BONCO delivered to you. The Airport authority demanded all the

legal OSHA required back up alarms to be attached to Whoopi Goldblob to prove to

them that she won't sit on anybody first, and that the Clinton Crimedation is no way

related with drug nor fraud money.



Oh whoops on the latter.



I have presented the papers I handed to them and after checking my papers

they did not call me "pig" so that it appears that I am not a SNL skit and they

are very much pleased because SNL should be where The Gong Show is.



The only thing that is still keeping me here is a group of mangy looking

protesters that are blocking the runway and chanting "Who Is Paying For

Cher's move to Uranus?" Isn't Sonny?



One of the Airport Authority has advise that we can get out of here only

after we pay $95 to mount Smash Burgers on a moveable cart and

drag it past the protesters, who'll immediately forget what they're

here for and instead take up a PETA protest after the cart.



I try to reason with them that this make no sense when being interviewed

by cnn and msnbc people who are still in tears because Hellary appeared

on TV without make up and scared the living crap out of their sock puppet

collection.



I can not afford to spend more time here due to my pending audition on

Survivor XIX: A WEEK IN THE BASEMENT OF THE DNC.



On second thought, I'm fine with being delayed here.



Tell my Head Office in Benin Republic that OOPS is not the proper

acronym for UPS and that they should replace my ass with DIPLOMATIC

MR KELLY MORGAN, cuz his name is my name too...whenever we go

out, the people always shout, "who is that twat waffle douche tra la la la la".



They can call one of us names at 17139993055.



(Here Is Your Package Unlocking CODE(AWB33XZS). That will

allow you to inflate these rather ugly Lena Dunham toys...if you're

truly perverted.



Urgent Response is needed because here is very busy and hot

Email me :( joyj32157@gmail.com )

Father Duffy had no part in what's coming up. Unless Tim Conway made it so.*DISCLAIMER: No Siamese elephants or dwarf trainers were harmed during the upcoming edit*When you get an email that starts with "DIPLOMATIC RONALD JOHN", you know it's gotta be a scam.And badly writ, too.Here's how it started:So all my character is tasked with doing is coming up with $95 to liberate Diplomatic Ronald John from the GHW International airport in Houston, TX. Because, his email concludes, "This was received on November 18th. Busy, probably...hot? LOL.So as to not keep the diplomatic waiting, I had my 'editing gone wild' pet rock, Seymour, don his 'edit hat' and have a go:This drew no response from the diplomatic, but one of my long suffering scammers did bother to reply to this thus:Why NOT?Why not indeed ;-)He didn't bother to inquire further. And I don't blame him; a mere picture of Lena Dunham is nauseating enough...