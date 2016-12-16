From: Mr . Wun Phat Bum <scanner@sportmalta.org.mt>

Sent: Friday, November 11, 2016 6:48 AM

Subject: VERY IMPORTANT !!!

Greetings and egg roll,



I am Mr. Wun Phat Bum and a pilot for O Phuk No Airline of Cambodia (OPN) with service to wherever Bill Clinton want to get some.

it is with too many ingested spirits that i opened up this great airline opportunity to you. A deceased colleague of mine that used to fly with me -- Captain Sum Ting Wong -- died as a result of heart-related condition when he realized his plane -- a single engine Ceasedna -- stopped working at 9500 feet over Cape Notwork on March 2015. His heart condition was due to what happened next. Along with him at the time were co-pilots and OPN Airline employees Ho Lee Phuk, Bang Ding Ow, Wei Be Dung and Wi No Luk. They were able to crash land the plane in the sea, but while swimming to shore, were eaten by sharks.

Even though Ho Lee Phuk was wearing his good luck ham at the time.

The airline has been equipped with the latest gadgetry available from Acme Corporation, recommended to us by a Mr. Wile Coyote -- a long experienced aviation pioneer -- and his business partner Mr. Roadrunner, so what happened with my colleagues was a shock to no one in particular.





That's where you hopefully come in.

My colleagues and I had a draft account opened in my bank in 2003, wherein when we had saved enough, we were going to donate to the Clinton Crimedation and get some airline concessions in their "pay to play" arrangements via newly elected Hellary Clinton. Unfortunately, as November 8 showed, that plan is now shelved and we need another scheme for our money. We had intended to buy Frontier Airlines, so that we could harvest and eat the tail mascots in a line of Fast Phuk's Cambodian Drive Thru restaurants here in Cambodia. Now we need a different ploy.



The amount in this account is currently $19,340 (Nineteen Thousand Three Hundred Forty in Nigerian Naira; about $63 in USD) and I want to make this amount available to you for a modest fee, along with your help in securing the Frontier Airline animal mascots for our restaurant idea. I will use my position and influence in Cambodia, but I need you or someone that looks like you to help make some part of this work out, otherwise I'll be shoveling komodo dragon sh*t for the next 20 years.



Kindly get back to me for more details,



Yours sincerely

Mr. Won Phat Bum

Chief Pilot

O Phuk No Airline of Cambodia

mr.lyseng444@gmail.com

Phnom Penh, no relation to Sean

some relation to Bic





Mr. Ly Tan Seng is wondering what ever happened to his email scam.Cuz it don't resemble what it did when it arrived in my character's email box:Nawp...it don't look like that after my character's edit that was shared with dozens of the scammer's peers and colleagues:Of some surprise here, my character on this one drew a scammer who could actually read:The kidding kind. What kind was yours?I didn't get an answer to that. However, it does mean a reprieve for the Frontier mascots, even if they've been unemployed ad-wise.Ettu, Hellary....I've seen that look...