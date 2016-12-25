On Sunday, December 18, 2016 3:51 PM, Jeh Charles. Johnson, having ingested a sh*tload of egg nog laced with Exlax <giulianogambacorta@alice.it> wrote:



I..I say that's I...I say that's me..Jeh Charles Johnson, and I has the singular or plural

pleasure of being knowd as the Suckretary of the Obola diminished Department of

SOCK PUPPET SECURITY. I make do with palatial orifices located in Washington

DC. Orifice Address: 3801 Nebraska Ave NW, Washington, DC, 20016, United States.





In a nonplussing turn of events not foreseen by pollsters, msnbc or the DNC oracle

shaped like a toilet that was kept hidden in DWS's orifice until it was time to have to

read it -- at which time it had to be hosed off -- we received a report from ACOWSASS that

you have been determined to be on Santa's "very very VERY BAD LIST" and I have

thus been instructed by ACOWSASS and the concerned authorities to arrange for you

to receive from Santa, that which your very very VERY BAD behavior is deserving of

you to receive.





This is irrevocable, as you have been very very VERY that BAD.





I want you to Reconfirm Your Full Name and Current Home Address

so that Santa is certain to crap down the proper chimney.





Chat Conversation End Roger Over and Out.



