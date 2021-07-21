Federal Bureau of Investigation

Missing Genitals Retrieval Division



Attention!



We bet you didn't know we had a division specializing in this, did you? Well, since Bedraggled Obola ruined the FBI during his leftist regime from 2009-2017, we had to come up with a few new gigs, and this was one of 'em.

Nifty, huh?





Wayne Bobbitt coulda used us back in the day, eh?

Granted, that ain't all we do...sometimes we do things that are actually useful, like investigate the survivability of Spam when subjected to a nuclear fart, and the criminal inclinations of persons born during the one-day-every-four-years anomaly know'd as the 13th Astrological Sign phenom, aka being born under the sign of Gorkus. It only comes around on February 29th in a leap year, and the sign is represented by two buzzards colliding in mid-air. Needless to say, folks born in that narrow winder every four years...have a tendency to be pretty star-crossed and philosophically f**ked up.

That's why we investigate 'em.





More recently there was a series of meetings has been held the past 2 months with the suckretary genital of the Eunuched Nations Organization. This ended 3 days ago....the meetings, not the organization, though anything that starts with Eunuched in the title probably shouldn't last more than the length of a hummingbird fart.

At any rate, it became oblivious to us that you have not received any notification of any of the aforementioned sh*t due to past corrupt Democrap officials who wouldn't know honesty if it bit them in their oversized asses. They'd swindle their own mothers if they knew who and what gender they were.

The National Central Bureau of Interpol was throw'd in h'yar along with the Eunuched Nations and what's left of our FBI, and with the DNC -- aided by fake news reporting by cnn, the leader in fake news -- has passed a ruling that the current oblivious-to-reality president of United States Joe Bidumb is required to remove his head from his ass before his next appearance in front of cameras, so perhaps we'll be able to understand if he says what we coached him to say about anything whatsoever.

It's a stretch to expect that, but meh...it's every bit as believable as an email from the Nigerian Illuminincompoops.

Of course, with all the money we've spent trying to buy votes and such, you will only need to pay $ 350 instead of $ 750 saving you $ 400 if you pay before July 30th 2021.



Note: After July 30th if you ain't paid, we also get all of your virgin daughters for Bidumb to sniff and feel up. So mebbe you're incentivized to pay $ 350 beFORE July 30.



