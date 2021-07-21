Another Scam FBI Try
At least as far as effective results go.
Still, it amuses me each and every time they try.
They don't get any better at it...but still they try.
See if you can pick up on the obvious *FAIL*s to be found in this email:
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Anti-Terrorist and Monitory Crime Division
Attention!
Series of meetings has been held the past 2 months with the secretary general of the United Nations Organization. This ended 3 days ago. It is obvious that you have not received your fund which is to the tune of $ 7,500,000.00 due Past corrupt Governmental Officials who almost held the fund to themselves for their selfish reason and some individuals who has taken advantage of your fund all in an attempt to swindle your fund which has led to so many losses from your end and elimination delay in the receipt.
The National Central Bureau of Interpol enhanced by the United Nations and Federal Bureau of Investigation has passed a ruling to the president of United States President Joe Biden to boost the exercise of clearing all foreign debts owed to you and other individuals and organizations Who have been found not to have receive their Contract Sum, Lottery / Gambling, Inheritance and the likes.
Now an arrangement has been made which indicate that you will be paid by ATM card or Bank Draft.
Because we have signed a contract with FedEx which should expire by July 30th 2021, you will only need to pay $ 350 instead of $ 750 saving you $ 400 if you pay before July 30th 2021.
Note: Everything has been taken care of by the United States Government, The United Nation and the FBI, including taxes, custom paper and clearance duty so all you need to pay is $ 350.
To have the release of your fund valued at $ 7,500,000.00 you are advised to contact our correspondent delivery officer Mr. Joseph Moore with the information below.
Mr. Joseph Moore
Tel: +1 (805)-420-3011
Your full Name:
Your Address:
Home / Cell Phone:
Yours sincerely,
Mrs. Sarah C. Robert
I know'd you'd see the problems immediately.
Perhaps they were able to see the problems in the edit I sent back to them and fifty-plus of their friends and colleagues:
Sent: Friday, July 9, 2021 11:01 AM
Subject: Good News === The FBI Found Your Genitals
Missing Genitals Retrieval Division
Attention!
We bet you didn't know we had a division specializing in this, did you? Well, since Bedraggled Obola ruined the FBI during his leftist regime from 2009-2017, we had to come up with a few new gigs, and this was one of 'em.
Note: After July 30th if you ain't paid, we also get all of your virgin daughters for Bidumb to sniff and feel up. So mebbe you're incentivized to pay $ 350 beFORE July 30.
Mr. Joseph Moore
Tel: +1 (805)-420-3011
Your full Name:
Your Address:
Home / Cell Phone:
He's every bit as credible as Peter Strzok.
Good luck Twatwaffle,
Mrs. Sarah C. Robert
Like so many of the fbi-esque scams, this one didn't get a response from the originating scammer. Or any of the notables therein. Not even from anyone born on February 29th.
My pet rock, Seymour, was betting that someone with that birthday would chime in...
1 Comments:
Oh the graphics are the very best. Bunch of idiots out there and Biden never had a brain.
Have a fabulous day and rest of the week, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ♥
