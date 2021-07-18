Bit By The Coin
And rife with scammers from the anals of Scamland.
I'm 'blessed' to hear from one now and again.
Like this one:
BITCOIN INVESTMENT PLATFORM
2643 Virginia Ave NW Washington, DC 20037
United States
Are you interested in earning extra income from the comfort of your
home for this within 50 minutes? I am here to help you get profit
within minutes ask me how!
My regard
Mrs. Olivia Owen
Bitcoin Agent
I'm always amused that the originating email is different from the response one, along with the name of the sender. In this case, Ms Evelyn Coker at addy mssevelyncoker200@gmail.com sent me the ploy; but Mrs. Olivia Owen is the 'agent' using a different email addy for reply.
*Yawn*
It was a simple edit, so I let my 'editing gone wild' pet rocks Seymour and Element take a day off:
Sent: Friday, July 9, 2021 4:30 PM
Subject: JUST ANUDDAH BENTCOIN INCESTMENT PLATFORM FALLEN OUT OF TREE HOUSE
2643 No Virgins Left Here Ave NW Washington, DC 20037 United States
Are you interested in getting screwed, blued and tattoo'd online by a Third World Sh*t Hole Dweller?
My regard
Mrs. Olivia Owen
Bentcoin Agent Provocateur
The originating scammer was smart enough to recognize a 'nowhere to go' with this one and didn't reply. But another didn't and did:
how does this work?
It works pretty much like a frog in a blender. Only with less mess to clean up afterward.
what?
Yes, exactly. So glad you unnerstand. I hate emailing with abject idiots.
With that reply, the curiosity led that cat to go off and sulk or something...
