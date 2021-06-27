A Question Asked Deserves An Answer
When one replies to an email scam by editing and returning the email scam, sometimes...one gets asked a question. If not by the originating scammer, then by one of those 'fortunate' enough to receive the edit by way of their having left a working email address with the person doing the edit.
Me. Or my pet rocks.
That just happened. And the question was marvelous.
The originating scammer used a well-worn and very tired email ploy to announce her effort to give me the business: she used the old "she's dying and wants to leave me her inheritance" scam.
Righhhhhhhht.
I'll spare you the by now older-than-running-water template used by her and so many millions of her peers and colleagues; I'll just share with you the edit that went back to her and about 50 of those peers and colleagues:
Sent: Wednesday, June 9, 2021 9:50 PM
Subject: Dear Octosexual Orthopod Non-Binary Genital Putz
proposition offends your sensitivity. I got your email in the course
of my quest today for a mental eunuch person and i decided
to embark on this because i believe good and honest people still
are stupid.
have shat and not flushed to you for the purpose of, well....burying someone
informed me that my chances of survival is slim due to my excessive
ability to shat inert compost, coupled with my years of using all sorts
about my decision to do this voodoo that I do not well, in hopes that
task so that i will instruct you on how to get in contact with my
lawyer and my account officer. Get back to me with the following
information.
YOUR E-MAIL:
YOUR REACTION TO SEEING A CLOWN HOVERING OVER YOU IN SURGERY:
YOUR HOME:
YOUR PHONE NO:
OCCUPATION:
AGE:
Sincerely
Rev Sister Carnivore Vagina Simge Pinar
Here is my E-mail: rev.sistersimgepinar@priest.com
The originating scammer had nothing to add after seeing what I dun to her email, Ma; but another one was apparently aghast by it:
ARE YOU MAD ????????
Labels: dying inheritance scam, editing email scams for fun and liberal and scammer annoyance
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home