When one replies to an email scam by editing and returning the email scam, sometimes...one gets asked a question. If not by the originating scammer, then by one of those 'fortunate' enough to receive the edit by way of their having left a working email address with the person doing the edit.

Me. Or my pet rocks.

That just happened. And the question was marvelous.

The originating scammer used a well-worn and very tired email ploy to announce her effort to give me the business: she used the old "she's dying and wants to leave me her inheritance" scam.

Righhhhhhhht.

I'll spare you the by now older-than-running-water template used by her and so many millions of her peers and colleagues; I'll just share with you the edit that went back to her and about 50 of those peers and colleagues:

From: Rev Sis Carnivore Vagina Simge Pinar <mr.ericwilson5555@gmail.com>

Sent: Wednesday, June 9, 2021 9:50 PM

Subject: Dear Octosexual Orthopod Non-Binary Genital Putz

Personally, I don't give a flying fish f**k if this short humanitarian

proposition offends your sensitivity. I got your email in the course

of my quest today for a mental eunuch person and i decided

to embark on this because i believe good and honest people still

are stupid.

Before i proceed, I wish to introduce myself first, my name is Rev Sister Carnivore Vagina Simge Pinar; I am from Constantinople, Turkey. I have decided to donate all the inert compost that I have shat over my 69 years now and i have been ordered by God to donate all i

have shat and not flushed to you for the purpose of, well....burying someone in my 69 years of inert shat.

I take pretty strange and peculiar hallucinogens, as one might surmise.

I will be undergoing an operation in Australia and my doctor

informed me that my chances of survival is slim due to my excessive

ability to shat inert compost, coupled with my years of using all sorts of hallucinogens and other drugs to heighten my sexual lust for getting banged by every last soldier in the nearby Army barracks here.

Presently, i have informed the intellectual equivalent of a tree stump who is playing my lawyer and my spiritual Father, Rev Fr Timothy Coleman,

about my decision to do this voodoo that I do not well, in hopes that someone out there will actually believe some small portion of this shat sh*t.



Respond back to immediately regardless if you are interested to carry out this

task so that i will instruct you on how to get in contact with my

lawyer and my account officer. Get back to me with the following

information.

YOUR NAME:

YOUR E-MAIL:

YOUR REACTION TO SEEING A CLOWN HOVERING OVER YOU IN SURGERY:

YOUR HOME:

YOUR PHONE NO:

OCCUPATION:

AGE:



Sincerely

Rev Sister Carnivore Vagina Simge Pinar

Here is my E-mail: rev.sistersimgepinar@priest.com

The originating scammer had nothing to add after seeing what I dun to her email, Ma; but another one was apparently aghast by it:

ARE YOU MAD ????????

Madder than a hatter!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

How's about you?





LEAVE ME ALONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!









I can't leave you a loan; you haven't the right collateral!!!!!! But worry not, I has flexible terms and conditions!!!!!









STOP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!









Oh, it's too late....I gotz no brakes!!!!!

Finally, the aghast one realized that for me to stop, he needed to stop first:









I hope you got out of the way before I drove over all the munchkins of the Lollypop Guild. Wowzers!

....and with that, no further replies received.





At least I did answer his question...

