A 'reverend' from the Republic of Benin sent me an email, and after perusing it with two pet rocks looking over my shoulder, Seymour won the *Pick ME* edit competition.

And Seymour promptly joined me in the category of 'not being picked by Bidumb as an ambassador anytime soon'.

Here's the rather staid effort to give me the business:

FedEx BENIN REPUBLIC HEAD OFFICE

NATIONAL HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY COMPLEX

UPPER CHAMBERS WUSE DISTRICT, COTONOU BENIN.



Dear Beneficiary,



This mail is to inform you of your registered package.CONTENT: Bank

Draft of $5.5Million USD registered by an Official of the United

Nation. The Fund is a donation to you from the U.N through e-mails

balloting in affiliation with commonwealth poverty eradication

program.



For your information the VAT and COD have been paid and the only money

you will have to pay is the security keeping fee US$150 must be paid

before shipment. Contact FedEx Delivery Department (Mr.Johnson Webb)

phone number+229 61 88 43 47 with email

address:(mrjohnsonwebb@aol.com)and forward below detail for shipment.



Your Full Name:

Your Physical Address:

Your Phone Number:

Your Occupation:

Your Date of Birth/Age:



Thank you,

Rev.Kevin Osei.

Needless to say, Seymour would have 'nun' of it, and his edit reflects an ever going distain for email scammers, especially reverential ones:





From: Rev. Kevin Osei. <iyanlawrence@gmail.com>

Sent: Monday, July 5, 2021 7:47 AM

Subject: FedUp BENIN REPUGNANT HEAD-UP-ASS OFFICE

FedUp BENIN REPUGNANT HEAD-UP-ASS OFFICE

NATIONAL HOUSE OF DISASSEMBLY SIMPLEX

UPPER CHAMBERS WUSS DISTRICT, COTONOU BENIN.



This mail is to inform you that nothing you receive from the Repugnant of Benin is worth a hummingbird sh*t.

Abso-f**king-lutely NOTHING.

Zero. Zip. Nada. F**k stick. Douche nozzle. Twat waffle.

WORTH-F**KING-LESS.

Pretty much like anything from the US-based Democrap Party...abso-f**king-worth-nothing.

For your information the VAT and COD as they relate to the Repugnant of Benin aren't worth a flying fish f**k either.

Gotta problem widdat? You can write to Mr. Johnson Webb

phone number+229 61 88 43 47 with email

address: (mrjohnsonwebb@aol.com) and you'll find that he ain't worth a f**k stick sh*t either, as he is also from the Repugnant of Benin.

You can fill in the information below if you want, but it won't be worth any more of a sh*t than anything emailed from the US DNC OR the Repugnant of Benin is.



Your Full Name:

Your Physical Address:

Your Phone Number:

Your Occupation:

Your Date of Birth/Age:



Thanks be to all the stupid f**ks that think otherwise,

Rev.Kevin Osei.

Seymour kinda hoped that there'd be some reply to this, as he sent it back to the originating scammer and about 50 of his peers and colleagues.

Seymour wasn't disappointed.

From the originating scammer came this:



Whatever's wrong with me, now a lot of folks you'll notice that were CC'd on this will think that you sent this and will think something is wrong with YOU, Plunger Lips. Back atcha.

And from another scammer that's protested being on this select receiving edits list before:

STOP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!





NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! CAN'T MAKE ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! NYAHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!





Seymour is really relishing his "four year old brat" role with scammers...

Labels: editing scams for fun and scammer-liberal annoyance, Rev Kevin Osei scam, scams from Benin, Seymour the 'editing gone wild' pet rock