A Benin Rev Don' Like Troof
And Seymour promptly joined me in the category of 'not being picked by Bidumb as an ambassador anytime soon'.
Here's the rather staid effort to give me the business:
FedEx BENIN REPUBLIC HEAD OFFICE
NATIONAL HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY COMPLEX
UPPER CHAMBERS WUSE DISTRICT, COTONOU BENIN.
Dear Beneficiary,
This mail is to inform you of your registered package.CONTENT: Bank
Draft of $5.5Million USD registered by an Official of the United
Nation. The Fund is a donation to you from the U.N through e-mails
balloting in affiliation with commonwealth poverty eradication
program.
For your information the VAT and COD have been paid and the only money
you will have to pay is the security keeping fee US$150 must be paid
before shipment. Contact FedEx Delivery Department (Mr.Johnson Webb)
phone number+229 61 88 43 47 with email
address:(mrjohnsonwebb@aol.com)and forward below detail for shipment.
Your Full Name:
Your Physical Address:
Your Phone Number:
Your Occupation:
Your Date of Birth/Age:
Thank you,
Rev.Kevin Osei.
Needless to say, Seymour would have 'nun' of it, and his edit reflects an ever going distain for email scammers, especially reverential ones:
Sent: Monday, July 5, 2021 7:47 AM
Subject: FedUp BENIN REPUGNANT HEAD-UP-ASS OFFICE
NATIONAL HOUSE OF DISASSEMBLY SIMPLEX
UPPER CHAMBERS WUSS DISTRICT, COTONOU BENIN.
This mail is to inform you that nothing you receive from
phone number+229 61 88 43 47 with email
address: (mrjohnsonwebb@aol.com) and you'll find that he
Your Full Name:
Your Physical Address:
Your Phone Number:
Your Occupation:
Your Date of Birth/Age:
Thanks be to all the stupid f**ks that think otherwise,
Rev.Kevin Osei.
Seymour kinda hoped that there'd be some reply to this, as he sent it back to the originating scammer and about 50 of his peers and colleagues.
Seymour wasn't disappointed.
From the originating scammer came this:
Whatever's wrong with me, now a lot of folks you'll notice that were CC'd on this will think that you sent this and will think something is wrong with YOU, Plunger Lips. Back atcha.
And from another scammer that's protested being on this select receiving edits list before:
STOP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! CAN'T MAKE ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! NYAHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!
Seymour is really relishing his "four year old brat" role with scammers...
I love the graphics. I always love the graphics and I always think Seymour does a great job. Just saying.
Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ♥
