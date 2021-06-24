Mrs. Brown Tries Again
The one Herman's Hermits sang about had a daughter that broke his heart.
This one...just has a broken scam.
Despite having been there and done that, I decided to revisit and re-edit.
Here is the latest Mrs. Brown's sordid gambit (at least part of it):
Hello Blessed,
I am Mrs. Botum Janet Brown, I'm a Cambodian American Citizen, I'm the
wife of late Mr. Lewis Brown, my husband worked with the Brunei Shell
Petroleum Co Sdn Bhd (BSP) for twenty years and worked in Istanbul
Turkey as a contractor before he died in the year 2010.
We were married for 14 years without a child. My Husband died after a
brief illness that lasted for only two weeks. Since his death I
decided not to re-marry or get a child outside my matrimonial home.
When my late husband was alive we deposited the sum of $7,500,000
Million with a Bank in Europe. The bank management just wrote me as the
beneficiary to come forward to sign for the release of this fund or
rather issue a letter of authorization to somebody to receive it on my
behalf if I can not come over.
Presently, I'm in the hospital where I have been undergoing treatment
for Corona-virus. My doctor has told me because of my age, that i
have few weeks to live . It is my last wish to see this money
distributed to charity organizations and Corona-virus victims. Because
my husband's relatives and friends have plundered so much of my wealth
since my illness, I cannot live with the agony of entrusting this huge
responsibility to any of them.
Please, I'm seeking for any honest person who will get the Funds from
the Bank. And use this money to fund the poor, orphanages, widows and
charity organizations. I took this decision because I don't have any
child that will inherit this money and I don't want my husband's hard
earned money to be misused by his greedy relatives.
A Cambodian American this time. LOL.
I wasn't long in straightening out this Mrs. Brown:
Sent: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 8:50 PM
Subject: Mrs. Brown You've sent a lousy scam here
I am Mrs. Bottom Sucker Janet Brown, I'm a citizen of a mixed
Must have been something I picked up on Uranus.
I probably can't trust your sorry ass either, but this was the only
manner. So no visiting strip clubs to tuck bills into the g-strings of
The scammer did no better than the ones that got Seymour's edit ten years ago. Of course, that last picture would be enough to scare off almost anyone.
