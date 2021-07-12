Example: it ain't diplomacy 101 when I post anything about Trump that deviates from the leftist narrative of Trump = bad.

I heard that the faux potus, Joe Bidumb, is appointing diplomats. Leftist diplomats. With him using his single-digit IQ -- dropping daily -- he might accidentally pick me.

That's really why the real president, Donald Trump, is laughing here.

Well, a lot of scammers have to learn just as the Left has to learn about my diplomatic touch. And complete lack thereof.

Just ask this clown:

Hello,Jack Ewehoff



I received your mail.Can you be be able to handle this business for me

As i told your before the fund has move through the Land border to one

of the private vault. please a begging you In the Name of God as i

told you am one of the top Politician here in my country.I don't want

you to betrayed me when the fund get to your hand Please i want you to

invest my own share for me there in your country and take your

shares.I want you to call me.I want you to send me your full name and

also with your telephone number and your home address so that will can

proceed I want you to call me



Regards



Honorable Mike Odia



(Whatsapp.) +2348120967905







In response, I apply all the finesse I never had and won't bother to develop:





Call you? Call you what? A moron?

Okay...you're a moron. If that's all you needed,

happy to have helped you out.









It's obvious in short order that my lack of diplomacy has been duly read and well noted:





jerk you!







You already tried that....*FAIL FAIL FAIL*



But wait...there's more. Like from this idiot: But wait...there's more. Like from this idiot:





I hope my email meets you well in the Name of Jueus Christ.I am Personal Assistant to Prophet TB Joshua I AM SEEKING FOR YOUR COOPERATION TO PRESENT YOU TO THE BANK AS THE NEXT OF KIN TO Prophet TB Joshua,SO THAT THE SUM OF US$8,5 MILLION Can BE PAID TO YOU AS THE BENEFICIARY.



THIS FUND WILL BE PAID TO YOU AS THE BENEFICIARY. WE ARE TO SHARE THIS MONEY BETWEEN OURSELVES (MYSELF AND YOU) IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN THIS OFFER YOU SHOULD CONTACT ME .I WILL FURNISH YOU WITH MORE INFORMATION ON HOW WE ARE GOING TO PROCEED FURTHER IMMEDIATELY.



THIS IS GOD OPPORTUNITY FOR BOTH OF US,WAITING FOR YOUR URGENT REPLY.



SINCERELY YOURS,



P.A OLA DAJE.







Another diplomatically *FAIL* response goes back:









Prophet TB Joshua is a transgendered non-binary primate reject of dubious antecedence. What's worse, your ass is as big as Hellary's. No deal.



what is this you say?



Didn't get it the first time? Okay, I'm hap-hap-happy to repeat it: Prophet TB Joshua is a transgendered non-binary primate reject of dubious antecedence. What's worse, your ass is as big as Hellary's. No deal.



He appeared to get the 'what I said' that time...no response.

And finally, there's this sterling tidbit from an obvious has-IQ-of-dem-voter:

YOUR REF/PAYMENTS CODE: US/UNZE/06654 FOR $10.500.M USD ONLY.



We at the United Nations, we wish to notify you as a beneficiary of

10,500,000.00USD in compensation of scam victims. This is to bring to

your notice that we are delegated from the UNITED NATIONS in United

Bank For Africa(U.B.A) to pay 10 victims of scam $10,500,000.00USD

(TEN MILLION FIVE HUNDRED THOUSAND UNITED STATES DOLLARS) each. Your

E-mail ID were listed and approved for this payment as one of the

scammed victims to be paid this amount. Do contact UNITED BANK FOR

AFRICA UBA, Branch for verification and release of your

10,500,000.00USD we have deposited with the UBA BANK.





Right.....





You at the Eunuched Nations are as full of sh*t as a constipated elephant herd. But don't worry, there's probably someone silly enough to think your compost is useable.







We are serious offer here...what is wrong with you?







Absolutely nothing's wrong here...what's wrong with you, besides you weren't aborted?





Perhaps someone got around to fixing the error...no more nuffin' from there.

While my pet rocks, Seymour and Element, think I'd make the perfect diplomat to represent the kind of America Bidumb is attempting to manufacture from leftist failed images...me thinks that I won't have to worry about getting that call. Unless they want an ambassador to Uranus....which they already have a qualified candidate for:





