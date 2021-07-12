It Ain't Diplomacy 101
I heard that the faux potus, Joe Bidumb, is appointing diplomats. Leftist diplomats. With him using his single-digit IQ -- dropping daily -- he might accidentally pick me.
That's really why the real president, Donald Trump, is laughing here.
Well, a lot of scammers have to learn just as the Left has to learn about my diplomatic touch. And complete lack thereof.
Just ask this clown:
Hello,Jack Ewehoff
I received your mail.Can you be be able to handle this business for me
As i told your before the fund has move through the Land border to one
of the private vault. please a begging you In the Name of God as i
told you am one of the top Politician here in my country.I don't want
you to betrayed me when the fund get to your hand Please i want you to
invest my own share for me there in your country and take your
shares.I want you to call me.I want you to send me your full name and
also with your telephone number and your home address so that will can
proceed I want you to call me
Regards
Honorable Mike Odia
(Whatsapp.) +2348120967905
In response, I apply all the finesse I never had and won't bother to develop:
THIS FUND WILL BE PAID TO YOU AS THE BENEFICIARY. WE ARE TO SHARE THIS MONEY BETWEEN OURSELVES (MYSELF AND YOU) IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN THIS OFFER YOU SHOULD CONTACT ME .I WILL FURNISH YOU WITH MORE INFORMATION ON HOW WE ARE GOING TO PROCEED FURTHER IMMEDIATELY.
THIS IS GOD OPPORTUNITY FOR BOTH OF US,WAITING FOR YOUR URGENT REPLY.
SINCERELY YOURS,
P.A OLA DAJE.
We at the United Nations, we wish to notify you as a beneficiary of
10,500,000.00USD in compensation of scam victims. This is to bring to
your notice that we are delegated from the UNITED NATIONS in United
Bank For Africa(U.B.A) to pay 10 victims of scam $10,500,000.00USD
(TEN MILLION FIVE HUNDRED THOUSAND UNITED STATES DOLLARS) each. Your
E-mail ID were listed and approved for this payment as one of the
scammed victims to be paid this amount. Do contact UNITED BANK FOR
AFRICA UBA, Branch for verification and release of your
10,500,000.00USD we have deposited with the UBA BANK.
Perhaps someone got around to fixing the error...no more nuffin' from there.
While my pet rocks, Seymour and Element, think I'd make the perfect diplomat to represent the kind of America Bidumb is attempting to manufacture from leftist failed images...me thinks that I won't have to worry about getting that call. Unless they want an ambassador to Uranus....which they already have a qualified candidate for:
Labels: baiting email and leftist scammers for fun and annoyance, No waited diplomacy on dems or scammers
1 Comments:
As always I like the graphics the best. It's a clown show indeed.
Have a fabulous day and week, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ♥
Post a Comment
<< Home