After years of misrepresentations on NBC, "I was there" Brian Williams decided that he had to outdo Hellary Clinton's misremembrances with an Iraq-RPG story that came back to bite him in the ass.

Though in leaving NBC, he merely traded it for one of the two biggest sources of fake news going: pmsnbc.

Only cnn is more fake. pmsnbc is trying hard to catch up.

With media cred currently circling the toilet ahead of the flush, Williams is right where he belongs, dead-center of the swirl.

The internet doesn't doesn't care; they'll meme anyone.

Williams just put too large a bullseye on his backside to ignore.

Thus, a few from his 'misremembering' files:





Looking for fake news? pmsnbc will always have Brian Williams, competing with the best of the fake news purveyors in the misremembered department...

