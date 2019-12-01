Thanks for your respond, as you can see and understand this transaction demands trust and understanding. which will leads the transaction to be successful. It is my pertinent to explain to your understanding better before proceeding further, so there won’t be any delay, what you must know here is that I am appointed you as the beneficiary of my fund which is the sum of $6, 5

Million United State Dollar. even though you are a distant relative, as the beneficiary of my fund which was deposited in Boa Group Bank of Africa,

(the WTF picture making sense to you? Read on if it ain't...it so will)

Listen; am orphaning you this funds in other for you to make use of 50% of the funds for orphanage home. Because due to my illness and I don’t want the funds to lost in Boa Bank of Africa that is why I contacted you, and this is an opportunity for you too. Meanwhile as am talking to you now am in the hospital, I have being in this situation over four years now. I have spend all my money over this sickness yet there is no solution over it but getting worse, the last test I take the doctor said that am not going to last anymore.

(It would appear that her comprehension is already gone where no brain cell still works...)

My condition is getting bad worsted every day by day that is while i desired to contact you with this brief letter to enable you to solicit your partnership to transfer the sum of ($6,5 Million United State Dollar) Six Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollar. which I deposited in the Boa Bank of Africa My heart is heaving me which I don’t believe I can still live up to a month, that is the reason I contacted you to stand as the beneficiary of the funds to transfer the funds into your nominate bank account, and after the successful transferring of the funds into your nominate bank account. 50% percent of the total amount of the funds is yours personal use, while 50% percent go for the less-privileged people, and for helping various orphanages.

(yup, my scambaiting character was born to service windows and organs...)

I love to serve God; my advice is that whoever that wants to serve God should serve him with spirit and truth, because God is the most high. Please always be prayerful all through your life.

So i will likely want you to contact the Boa Bank of Africa, with application letter to apply to the bank for the funds transfer, so that the bank can put you through on what can be done in other to transfer the fund into your nominate bank account again I don’t need 3rd party in this transaction.

(The God I happen to believe in is doubled over LHAO just now...)

Below is The Bank Application.

Dear Boa Bank Of Africa

Mrs. Sofia Hazmat. ask me to contact your bank to enable your bank transfer her fund sum of ($6,5) Six Million Five Hundred Thousand United State Dollar. into my Account information stated BELOW,

BELLOW IS THE CONTACT OF THE BANK.

FILL IT AND SEND IT TO THE BANK IMMEDIATELY.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

ATTN: PROF JACOB ALI

THE REMITTANCE DIRECTOR

BOA BANK OF AFRICA OUAGADOUGOU BURKINA FASO)

BANK EMAIL ( groupbankofafricabfbf@financier.com )

Dear Sir,

APPLICATION OF CLAIM FUND.

I am. . . apply to the Bank as beneficiary owner sum of $6,5 Million United State Dollar. I humbly apply and put claim over Mrs. Sofia Hazmat fund balance with the Boa Bank of Africa Ouagadougou Burkina Faso and i kindly want the fund to be transfer to my Bank Account. I wish to advise your bank to kindly return the fund to this Account No: stated below:

BENEFICIARY CUSTOMER: _______________

Your Country ________________________

Your State __________________________

Bank Name: __________________________

Address of Bank:_____________________

Receiving Country:___________________

A/C N:_______________________________

Swift code:__________________________

Private Tell no:_____________________

Your International Passport or Photo Copy:_________

Occupation:___________________________

Age:_________________________________

Wishing my application will be given an urgent attention, as I wish the balance be released, and re-transferred into my account details.

Accept my apologies for the late application it was due to some logistic problems, which have been just settled.

Thanking you for your anticipated co-operation.

Yours sincerely.

i am ...

The pet rocks -- Seymour and Element -- are urging me to fill out the bank app. Either that, or take what's behind Door #3.



*Jeopardy Theme*



I went with the urging of the pet rocks:





ATTN: PROF JACOB ALI

THE REMITTANCE DIRECTOR BOA BANK OF AFRICA OUAGADOUGOU BURKINA FASO) BANK EMAIL ( groupbankofafricabfbf@financier.com ) Dear Sir, APPLICATION OF CLAIM FUND. I am Jack N. Ewehoff. . . and as directed by the director of the last part, I am apply to the Bank as beneficiary owner sum of $6,5 Million United State Dollar. I humbly apply and put claim over Mrs. Sofia Hazmat fund balance with the Boa Bank of Africa Ouagadougou Burkina Faso and i kindly want the fund to be transfer to my Bank Account. I wish to advise your bank to kindly return the fund to this Account No: stated below:

BENEFICIARY CUSTOMER: Jack N. Ewehoff Your Country ________________________USofA Your State __________________________Chaotic Bank Name: __________________________Bank of Fawg, Ltd Address of Bank:_____________________4334 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90023 Receiving Country:___________________USofA A/C N:_______________________________3825986086 Swift code:__________________________CBGURUMM Private Tell no:_____________________#!@-XXX-**** Your International Passport or Photo Copy:_________Upon request Occupation:___________________________Scatologist Age:_________________________________45 Wishing my application will be given an urgent lobotomy, as I wish the balance be released, and re-transferred into my account details. Accept my apologies for the late application it was due to some logistic problems which happen in space-time discontinuums on days like that one tends to hate. But me and three other folks be working on it using quantum science, esohysterics, a Salad Shooter and a pickled herring for leverage. Thanking you for your anticipated co-dorpdination. Yours sincerely...really...HONEST. i am ... the above referenced, heretofore and from forethereafter.



That application was a bit too cheeky for the 'bank' to buy...and there was nothing more heard from Ms Hazmat, neither.



