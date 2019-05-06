Attn: Sir

*yes, I just assumed your gender...so sue me....see what I just did there?*



Your Abandoned Consignment Suffering Anxiety Separation Issues



I am Mrs. Barbara Sharon, a two first-named Director of the

Genital Inspection Unit here in International Gender Assorting

And Assigning Transport Association (IGAATA) NY, It's my sole

responsibility to inform you that during the 2nd of March, 2019

routine check on abandoned records here found a parcel that

contained badly-worn Beatles records from the early and mid

1960s. Upon further inspection it was determined that these

records were badly worn because they had been exclusively

played backwards, as if the owner was seeking to find those

purported "demonic lyrics and sublemonable messages" one

was supposed to be able to hear when playing them backwards.





You might ask what someone like me -- a two first-named

director of the Genital Inspection Unit here in the IGAATA is

doing looking at and listening to well-worn phonograph

records that were overplayed backwards.





Think about it for a moment, and that should be oblivious.





Further, I discovered an abandoned metal trunk box that

belongs to you from a Delivery Agent of Walter brothers securities

Company and when it was scanned at the Airport it revealed an

undisclosed number of missing emails from Hellary Clinton that

even Wikileaks didn't have.





Jeopardy Daily Double: are you the one that hit Annie in the

fanny with a flounder at a singles bar in Georgetown in 2016?

True or false?



Meanwhile please note that there is a four hundred pound

blue-haired feminincompoop that hates you because you're

male and you won't go out with her. Just sayin'.





In order for me not to run to Bela Pelosi and cnn with photoshops

showing you leaving a Motel 6 in DC last year with a yak and

an inflatable Cortez broad sex toy at 2:45am, you must quickly

if not quickerer comply and secure for me a document that

was got up here called a IRREVOCABLE DELIVERY PERMIT CERTIFICATE

within the next 24 hours. And if you act NOW you will receive

absolutely free, a complete unredacted report of Maxine Waters'

brain scan.





Actually, it's a blank sheet of paper, but in the end it's the same

thing.





So get back to me with the following:



Cell Phone number:

Home address:

Date of birth:

Current occupation:

Passport ID Card:



Please the CIA also confirmed to us that a thorough analysis of you

resulted in a rating of four out of five possible WTFs on their scale

of figuring out how much Fusion GPS paid to create your dossier.





Please if you know what is good for you stop further communication

with pole dancers that look like Stormy Daniels and her now arrested

former scam atturkey. Furthermore the FBI is tapping your communication

to determine if it's you that's been calling Hellary at 3am the past year and

a half, waiting for her to answer, saying "How goes the broom blame tour"

and hanging up to avoid hearing a lamp smashed in response.



Taxpayers are replacing those things for free anymore.



Mrs. Barbara Sharon

My character's edit of her email went unacknowledged for the effort put in. Meh...

Things like the 'thing' depicted to the right is understandably lost by not only airlines. But I digress.Of late, I'm getting a lot of notifications of lost consignments at assorted airports with my character's name allegedly attached.I can only imagine how amusing that would be for real.Here's the latest effort to give my character that kind of business:Nothing like being scammed by someone with two first names.With a proper edit, their interest seems to fade a bit: