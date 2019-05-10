BMW of North America, LLC

300 Chestnut Ridge Road.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ 07677-7731

United States of America

NOTE: If you received this message in your SPAM/BULK folder, that is

because of the restrictions implemented by your Internet Service

Provider, we (BMW) urge you to treat it genuinely.

Dear Winner,

This is to inform you that you have been selected for a prize of a

brand new Model BMW 7 Series Car and a Check of $1,500,000.00 USD from

the international balloting programs held on the 2nd section in the

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

Description of prize vehicle;

Model: 750li Color (exterior): Metallic Silver Mileage: 5

Transmission: Automatic 6 Speed

Options: Cold weather package, premium package, fold down rear seats

w/ski bag, am fm stereo with single in dash compact disc player.

The selection process was carried out through random selection in our

computerized email selection system (ESS) from a database of over

250,000 email addresses drawn from all the continents of the world

which you were selected.

The BMW Lottery is approved by the British Gaming Board and also

Licensed by the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR).

To begin the processing of your prize you are to contact our fiduciary

claims department for more information as regards procedures to the

claim of your prize.

Name: Rev. Eric Moore

Email: ericm3844@gmail.com

Direct 24hours Security Line: (601) 336-0114 (Text Message Only)

Contact him by providing him with your Reg. pin code Number: 0011185003/25

You are also advised to provide him with the under listed information

as soon as possible:

1. Name In Full :

2. Residential Address :

3. Nationality :

4. Age :

5. Sex :

6. Occupation :

7. Direct Phone :

8. Present Country :

9. Email address :

10. Reg pin code Number: 0011185003/25

Please you are to provide him with the above listed details as soon as

possible so he can begin with the processing of your prize winnings.

Congratulations from all our staffs and thank you for being part of

our promotional program.

Regards,

Mr. Ludwig Willisch

CEO and President

BMW of North America

BMW GROUP

United States of America

© 2019

Fine. Here's what went back to the scammer and dozens of his pears and collies:

From: Ludwig Willisch <tests@coinchambers.com>

Sent: Sunday, March 31, 2019 1:12 AM

Subject: REF; 0011185003/25 (..Meh..)

WTF of Newark, LLC 300 Chet's Nuts Ridge Road Newark Sucks, NJ 07677-7731 United States of America NOTE: If you received this message in your SPAM/BULK folder, that is because it belongs there; we (WTF) urge you to treat it genuinely. Dear Whiner, This is to inform you that you have been selected for a prize of a brand new Model WTF 1 Series Car and a Czech from the international balloting programs held on the 2nd section in the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. Note: You don't have to get stuck with this Czech. Description of prize vehicle; Model: First model WTF Color (exterior): Metallic Feces Mileage: 5 Transmission: Manual 1 Speed Options: four tires, one engine, one standard transmission, brakes, seats, trunk, cold weather package, premium package, fold down rear seats w/body bag, am fm stereo with single in dash compact disc player. Note: they're options and you got none of them included.

Options included: cup holders.

The selection process was carried out through random selection in our computerized email selection system (ESS) from a database of over 250,000 email addresses drawn from email addresses collected in Nigeria from which you were selected. The WTF Lottery is approved by the Nigerian Gaming Broad and also Licensed by the International Association of WTFers (IAWTFr). To begin the processing of your prize you are to contact our fecal claims department for more information as regards procedures to the claim of your prize. Name: Rev. Eric Moore, a complete twat waffled douche nozzle Email: ericm3844@gmail.com Direct 24hours Security Line: (601) 336-0114 (Text Message Only) Contact him by providing him with your best insults. If you have the IQ of a tree stump, you are also advised to provide him with the under listed information even though it's a total waste of your time : 1. Name In Full : 2. Residential Address : 3. Nationality : 4. Age : 5. Sex : 6. Occupation : 7. Direct Phone : 8. Present Country : 9. Email address : 10. Reg pin code Number: 0011185003/25 Congratulations from all our staphs, streps and other infectious diseases, and f**k you for nothing if you ignore this our pogrom. Regards, Mr. Ludwig Willisch CFA* WTF of North America WTF GROUP United States of America

*Chief F**king Asshole © 2019 The fake rev and car company sponsoring this scam were apparently not impressed with my edit, as they immediately and succinctly disqualified me from my prize thus: f**k you Awwww, Wassamatta...your scam fah down go phfffffft? Which is fine; anyone normal could have done without the Czech anyway...



Uh huh.According to a recent email, I "won" a BMW 7 series -- a brand new one -- AND $1.5 million USD.From an online lottery I never entered.And my contact to collect on all this is a "reverend".*Meh*Here's the scam: