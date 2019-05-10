Auto Not Do That
According to a recent email, I "won" a BMW 7 series -- a brand new one -- AND $1.5 million USD.
From an online lottery I never entered.
And my contact to collect on all this is a "reverend".
*Meh*
Here's the scam:
BMW of North America, LLC
300 Chestnut Ridge Road.
Woodcliff Lake, NJ 07677-7731
United States of America
NOTE: If you received this message in your SPAM/BULK folder, that is
because of the restrictions implemented by your Internet Service
Provider, we (BMW) urge you to treat it genuinely.
Dear Winner,
This is to inform you that you have been selected for a prize of a
brand new Model BMW 7 Series Car and a Check of $1,500,000.00 USD from
the international balloting programs held on the 2nd section in the
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.
Description of prize vehicle;
Model: 750li Color (exterior): Metallic Silver Mileage: 5
Transmission: Automatic 6 Speed
Options: Cold weather package, premium package, fold down rear seats
w/ski bag, am fm stereo with single in dash compact disc player.
The selection process was carried out through random selection in our
computerized email selection system (ESS) from a database of over
250,000 email addresses drawn from all the continents of the world
which you were selected.
The BMW Lottery is approved by the British Gaming Board and also
Licensed by the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR).
To begin the processing of your prize you are to contact our fiduciary
claims department for more information as regards procedures to the
claim of your prize.
Name: Rev. Eric Moore
Email: ericm3844@gmail.com
Direct 24hours Security Line: (601) 336-0114 (Text Message Only)
Contact him by providing him with your Reg. pin code Number: 0011185003/25
You are also advised to provide him with the under listed information
as soon as possible:
1. Name In Full :
2. Residential Address :
3. Nationality :
4. Age :
5. Sex :
6. Occupation :
7. Direct Phone :
8. Present Country :
9. Email address :
10. Reg pin code Number: 0011185003/25
Please you are to provide him with the above listed details as soon as
possible so he can begin with the processing of your prize winnings.
Congratulations from all our staffs and thank you for being part of
our promotional program.
Regards,
Mr. Ludwig Willisch
CEO and President
BMW of North America
BMW GROUP
United States of America
© 2019
Fine. Here's what went back to the scammer and dozens of his pears and collies:
From: Ludwig Willisch <tests@coinchambers.com>
Sent: Sunday, March 31, 2019 1:12 AM
Subject: REF; 0011185003/25 (..Meh..)
WTF of Newark, LLC
300 Chet's Nuts Ridge Road
Newark Sucks, NJ 07677-7731
United States of America
NOTE: If you received this message in your SPAM/BULK folder, that is
because it belongs there; we (WTF) urge you to treat it genuinely.
Dear Whiner,
This is to inform you that you have been selected for a prize of a
brand new Model WTF 1 Series Car and a Czech from
the international balloting programs held on the 2nd section in the
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.
Description of prize vehicle;
Model: First model WTF Color (exterior): Metallic Feces Mileage: 5
Transmission: Manual 1 Speed
Options: four tires, one engine, one standard transmission, brakes,
seats, trunk, cold weather package, premium package, fold down
rear seats w/body bag, am fm stereo with single in dash compact
disc player. Note: they're options and you got none of them included.
Options included: cup holders.
The selection process was carried out through random selection in our
computerized email selection system (ESS) from a database of over
250,000 email addresses drawn from email addresses collected in
Nigeria from which you were selected.
The WTF Lottery is approved by the Nigerian Gaming Broad and also
Licensed by the International Association of WTFers (IAWTFr).
To begin the processing of your prize you are to contact our fecal
claims department for more information as regards procedures to the
claim of your prize.
Name: Rev. Eric Moore, a complete twat waffled douche nozzle
Email: ericm3844@gmail.com
Direct 24hours Security Line: (601) 336-0114 (Text Message Only)
Contact him by providing him with your best insults.
If you have the IQ of a tree stump, you are also advised to provide him
with the under listed information even though it's a total waste of your
time:
1. Name In Full :
2. Residential Address :
3. Nationality :
4. Age :
5. Sex :
6. Occupation :
7. Direct Phone :
8. Present Country :
9. Email address :
10. Reg pin code Number: 0011185003/25
Congratulations from all our staphs, streps and other infectious diseases,
and f**k you for nothing if you ignore this our pogrom.
Regards,
Mr. Ludwig Willisch
CFA*
WTF of North America
WTF GROUP
United States of America
*Chief F**king Asshole
© 2019
The fake rev and car company sponsoring this scam were apparently not impressed with my edit, as they immediately and succinctly disqualified me from my prize thus:
f**k you
Awwww, Wassamatta...your scam fah down go phfffffft?
Which is fine; anyone normal could have done without the Czech anyway...
