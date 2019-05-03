My name is Mrs. Rebecca Giddens, I reside here in Dallas Texas. My residential address is as follows; 4826 Eastgate Circle, Dallas, TX 75216, USA.



I have never enjoyed my life unless I was meddling in the affairs of others. I fancy that I know more than anyone about anything, and know best for the most, which is why I'm a democrap of dubious antecedence.



But I digress.



I was pondering where I could best insert myself next when I stumbled on a sobering statistic: Australia has over 47 million kangaroos. Uruguay has less than 4 million people.



*TOING* In conjunction with PETA and the ASPCA -- they're not on board yet but will be when I present them my logic -- I am going to finance and encourage a kangaroo invasion of Uruguay! Hell, it's already a run-amok talking point on Uruguayan Twitter...I deem it my solemn duty to make it HAPPEN!