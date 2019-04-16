The money needs an assist in Syria? What kind of an assist?

Please, I need you to assist me to receive the money and we can agree as partners for you to invest on behalf of me until I recover from my sickness and come over to meet with you over there in your country.

Just how sick are you? Is your black and blue text an indication?

I am very sick am about to undergo surgery, Thank you for understanding my situation. i want you to help me and receive the money as my trustee partner then you can start investing in your country on behalf of me when I recover from my sickness I can come over and meet with you. I waiting for your reply soon.

Are you sure you want to start investing in THIS country at this particular time? My gawd, the police are arresting and shooting roombas! It may not be a good time. Have you considered Liechtenstein?

What do you mean???

I mean that it's a bad time to be a Roomba around here. A Roomba has never been shot in Liechtenstein. Never in recorded history. I foresee a great Roomba migration to Liechtenstein as a result. Might be something therein with investment opportunities to consider.

Are you serious??? Are you have fun at me???

Yes I am serious...this is my serious font. No, I was talking about Roombas. You aren't one...are you?



if you won't help can you be able to get me an assistant, please I really need a trusted partner who can help me





How about a Roomba? Within their limits, they're pretty good assistants. Long as you don't shoot them.





Where is Roomba? I need an assistant very bad much!





Roomba isn't a where; it's a what. Just the kind of assistant do you need very bad much?





Please can you do this for me this is my real story I need your assistant!





And there you have it: your real story is tailor-made for a Roomba. Nothing will do for you like a Roomba; nothing.





Are you help me or not???





I did: ROOMBA. That is your one and only hope. That is your only reason for BEING. That is your soul and inspiration. Forget the gun AND the cannoli: ROOMBA, baby. Roomba. Who should I say is calling when you've made the only decision you'll ever need?





After that, the scammer didn't seem to relish any further repartee here.

Perhaps she WAS a Roomba....and mebbe they DO shoot them in Syria.

Oh...so you want me to assist YOU. Why didn't you say so?