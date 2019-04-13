A Failure To....Communicate Yet Again
Good Day!
I am contacting you regarding a special cargo that has been abandoned
here at our warehouse for over a period of 2 years and when scanned,it
revealed an undisclosed sum of money in it. From my findings, the cargo
originated from Europe and the content was not declared as money by the
consignor in order to avoid diversion by the shipping agent, and also
failure to pay the special cargo non-inspection fee of US$3,200. I
strongly believe the box will contain about US$4.5 million or more.
In my private search for a reliable person, my proposal now is to
present you as the recipient of the cargo since the shipper has
abandoned it which is a possibility due to the fact it has been
abandoned for a period whereby a new beneficiary can be presented to the
clearance department for claim and also my position at this shipping
service. I will pay for the fee and arrange for the cargo to be
delivered to your address. Alternatively, I can personally bring it
myself and then we share the total money in the box equally.
Regards,
Mr. Alaba Ajele
Asst. Operations Manager
Zim American Integrated Shipping Services Co. LLC.
Chicago (IL) Agents: 9950 W.Lawrence Avenue,
Suite 215 Schiller Park, IL 60176
Your search for a primate just took a weird turn.
Dear Jack Ewehoff,
Thanks for your quick response to my email. Please I have crossed checked the customs clearance declaration on the airway bill of the cargo and it is confirmed the cargo was truly not properly declared as "Money" instead it was declared as family treasures which means I need a Non Inspection Clearance Certificate from TSA to ensure we get Customs Approval document to get the cargo removed from our warehouse and shipped to your destination. However, like I stated in my email, this Non Inspection Clearance process will cost $3,200 which I am ready to pay myself to ensure we can get this delivery process rolling but you have to assure me that my own share of the funds will be given to me in the event I am not able to deliver cargo to you myself which I will try but not 100% certain due to my commitments at my job. So kindly get back to me with this final assurance to ensure I can move ahead with the clearance and delivery protocol of the abandoned cargo.
Furthermore, for you to have full confidence of the existence of this consignment, the US Customs Ultra Scan Report from the JF Kennedy Airport New York where the cargo was scanned by the authorities is attached to this email which indicates that the trunk boxes have been scanned and confirmed to be filled with United States Currency. So in order for me to negotiate with the officials for the release of the withheld package to you, I will go ahead and pay for the US Non Inspection Charges which was the main reason the consignment was with-held since these charges were not paid by the diplomatic agent delivering this consignment to from Europe and complete shipment.
At this point, I advice you re-confirm your Names in full, address again, Telephone number and the nearest airport to your home then wait to hear from me once I have paid for the Non Inspection Charges and concluded negotiations for the release of the consignment to you but you have to assure me once again that my own share of the money will be given to me as I am doing this all by my own and not with the consent of my colleagues
That's because of your quick search for a primate that resulted in the trunk being labeled "monkey".
Did you spank the monkey?
Why not think wise now and be happy in life with ur funds ok
I thought my last response was pretty wise overall.
And I am outstanding in the field of estimating chances of success vs failure.
You apparently aren't.
Thank you so much for your email to me I am so happy you write me back my good friend I have to tell you the real truth .now I have to get your full name and address so that I can move and uesd your infromation to get the cargo out of the agent office .my boss is so happy that you write back so let start from there and see that the cargo get to your address OK .the cargo no body knwo is money inside only you and me and my boss so thw agent did not knwo any thing about this deal ok.the agent know that the cargo inside is cloths and shoe that inside the cargoso my good friend I am waiting to get your aaddress and your full name and cell number have a nice day and God bless you and your family member Amen.
Thank you for confirming my previous assessment.
Thank you so much my good friend I will be waiting for the infromation so that I can get every thing don before the end of next week try and make sure you sent your home address and your cell phone number so that booths of us can talk on how we can meet and share the funds at the end of the deal OK
No problem. I got this.
I did not get the infromation I need try and sent it ok
No sweat, I got this.
What is going sir? Still waiting to hear from you ok
No worries. I got this.
Pls try and sent your cell number we need to talk ok
My number doubles as my fax number: ***-***-****. Call any time. I've got this too.
We need your house address to get your documents on your name to show that real you are the owner of the cargo
My house doesn't wear a dress. But no worries...I've got this:
*** G****** Street
******* **** CO 80***
USA
STILL WAITING TO HEAR FROM YOU OK
No problem...got your email. I've so got this.
So when we you sent the balance $700?
As soon as North Korea establishes a colony on Uranus. They've got this.
This is to inform you that all modalities have been put in place to enhance a hitch free transaction so what is need of you at the moment is for you
to send the $700 as instructed so that the cargo can be sent to you,please avail me the details
once payment is done.
You are noted for availance once this is done.
Thanks we will be expecting the payment details
Soon as the payment grows tails, you'll be the first to know.
Are you going to sent the money today?
I have checked teh calendar and balances. It won't be today. Perhaps a day or two to the somethingth power. Your results may vary.
Try and make sure you sent the money this week Ok
It would be splendiferous if things came together in the manure you wish. Optimism is a good thing in Delusionville.
Which date will u sent the money?
That is a great question. I'm dating three women at present, all with their own faults and attributes. I guess the one that pleases me the most will get the money. Make sense to you?
what this you say?
Okay, after serious consideration, I am awarding the money to Charity, since she was the one of my three dates the pleased me the most. If your vote was for Maggie May or Mustang Sally, sorry. Charity gets it all. Yowza.
After all this, my last reply was the one the idiot finally read. Nothing but online *cricket* ever since...
