That's because of your quick search for a primate that resulted in the trunk being labeled "monkey".

Did you spank the monkey?

Why not think wise now and be happy in life with ur funds ok

I thought my last response was pretty wise overall.

And I am outstanding in the field of estimating chances of success vs failure.

You apparently aren't.

Thank you so much for your email to me I am so happy you write me back my good friend I have to tell you the real truth .now I have to get your full name and address so that I can move and uesd your infromation to get the cargo out of the agent office .my boss is so happy that you write back so let start from there and see that the cargo get to your address OK .the cargo no body knwo is money inside only you and me and my boss so thw agent did not knwo any thing about this deal ok.the agent know that the cargo inside is cloths and shoe that inside the cargoso my good friend I am waiting to get your aaddress and your full name and cell number have a nice day and God bless you and your family member Amen.

Thank you for confirming my previous assessment.

Thank you so much my good friend I will be waiting for the infromation so that I can get every thing don before the end of next week try and make sure you sent your home address and your cell phone number so that booths of us can talk on how we can meet and share the funds at the end of the deal OK

No problem. I got this.

I did not get the infromation I need try and sent it ok

No sweat, I got this.

What is going sir? Still waiting to hear from you ok

No worries. I got this.

Pls try and sent your cell number we need to talk ok

My number doubles as my fax number: ***-***-****. Call any time. I've got this too.

We need your house address to get your documents on your name to show that real you are the owner of the cargo