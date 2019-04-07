From the Management of:

From the Management of:

Scotia Bank,

80 Haymarket London SW1Y 4TE

London UK



REF:- INSTRUCTION TO AVOID DRUIDS BY FARTING ON HALLOWEEN



This is to notify you about this peculiar circumstandard.



After due vetting and evaluation of your perpendicular antecedence

that was sent to us by the Abject Order of Flying Monkey Farts in conjunction with the Ministry of Menstrual Affair and the oft-ridiculed

Central Bank of England which reminds you that excess pounds are not good in a thong, we are here to tell you that we forgot what we are here to tell you.



This bank has an instruction to see to the immediate release of every flying kitchen appliance possessed by wiccan basket weavers of the Gregorian sect of the Genital Order of Non-Assumption, Berkeley chapter. What this means for you has yet to be figured out, but as we see it here, it probably won't be any better than when your girlfriend got access to your computer email account and learned of your perverse love of butt-boinking marmots.



We were meant to understand from our findings that making credible bracket selections for March Madness are probably cheese ball; you are therefore going through hard ways by passing bowel movements sideways.

That's probably the handwork of some miscreant elements from an unaccredited school of proctology.



The only things required from you is to obtain the following items: A molar from an Arkansas toothed hen An eye of cyclops A seeing-eye service animal for #2 NON-RESIDENT CLEARANCE CLARENCE ROGER OVER..HUH? The answer to who hit Annie in the fanny with a flounder A working brain for Alexandria Occluded Cortez A translator for Nancy Bela Pelosi A way to bring back The Gong Show Credibility for cnn ..er..never mind on #9 A feces-free street in San Freakcisco Official declaration of the food desert for zombies at the DNC ..eh..never mind on #11 or #12 either A ghost writer for Hellary Clinton's next presidential post-election loss book We are not asking much of you we think.

We advice that you stop further communication with any correspondence from

anywhere related to Uranus or other planetary and rectal localities, because you can't authenticate these sources as occipital, octagonal, octopusical or orgasmic.



We know your representative in Nigeria personally, and we can assure you that he is lower than snake spit.



Your cooperation here will go far to solving the question of corking cow farts to save the Earth from a fate worse than a cnn show starting Anthony Weiner and hosted by dead career'd Kathy "Crypt Keeper" Griffin, flat-chested topless home window dancer.

Once again, you are advice to direct your respond to this email, on accounta cuz, aunt or uncle.



Your immediate response is highly needed to enable us to keep our sack-of-shit jobs in this fly-infested internet cafe in Ghana.



Congratulations for this dubious honor we hope you'll follow up on.



Sorry if you receive this letter in your spam; just wipe off the gelatin and continue.

God bless you if you just sneezed. Shame on you if it was a fart.

Dr.Arlester Has Ricketts

Head Primate, Slow Evolution Section

Scotia Bank London UK



CONFIDENTIAL WARNING



Flamingos are mean. They bite. Seymour's two biggest disappointments here are when he doesn't get a response from the scammers; and when these edits don't net him a Pulitzer. I think he's won a few Pull-My-Fangers though... "Oh PHFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFTT!!!"



My pet rock, Seymour, certainly loves editing scammer emails.Long ones. Short ones. Really bad ones, almost good ones. Seymour edits them all.Like this one from a purported online bank in the UK:When he edits, Seymour takes into account all sorts of current and past news, trends, fads and stupid quotes from assordid and sundried lamestream leftist media darlings like AOC and Kathy The Crypt Keeper Griffin: