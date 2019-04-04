Me Has Been Warned
By the Department of Justice.
In reading it, I wasn't sure that I wasn't being pranked by Rusting colluders or sumpin' like dat.
Here's what they sended me:
U.s. Department of justice950 pennsylvania Avenue, Nw
Washington, DC 205330-0001
Department of justice
Attention:
The justice department hereby email you regarding the scam
activities on the internet, we have a notice right in front of us
that you are having something to do with some internet spammers
all in the name of the compensation funds and winning funds. this
emails you get usually come from the spammers who claim to be the
FBI, INTERPOL,EFCC,UNITED NATION, INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND and
some other scam names that mostly comes from Africa countries
like, GHANA,NIGERIA,BENIN REPUBLIC.
we got the notice on our desk this morning from the inspector
General of head internet security (Gen. Daniel Doherty) You are
asked to stop all contact you have been in so far with any of
those so called spammers or else your case file will be stamped
as money laundry.
You are advised to get back to us with all that have been sent to
you by those spammers to hasten our investigation on who is
behind all this and who have been collecting your hard earned
income...
Note: you are asked to get back as soon as possible...or we will
have to inform the local police in your area. and your case will
be worst if you don't cooperate with us to get those spammers red
handed.
That is why we email you to know more details first because that
is the easiest way to reach our good citizen's, so you are to
provide all the necessary details and we shall inform you if
truly there is any consignment for you at all, our duty is to
protect our entire citizen's and keep them away from any harm or
what so ever damage they are into.
You are advised to get back to us as soon as possible or your
name will be listed among those to be persecuted by the act of
money laundry.
You are warned.
God Bless America.
Best regard,
General Mascott Bradley.
Wasn't that nice? And they blessed us, too.
Me thinks this h'yar edit will fix the blessing:
From: U.s.Department <info@senders.com>
Sent: Sunday, March 31, 2019 2:02 PM
To: longwindedjackanapes101@hotmail.com
Subject: Attention: The Jaundice department hereby email you regarding the scam activities on the internet
U.s. Department of Jaundice
950 pencilvania Avenue, Nw
Washington, DC 205330-0001
Department of Jaundice
Ack tongue (Joe Biden sneaked up on us again):
The Jaundice department hereby email you regarding the scam
activities on the internet, we have a notice right in front of us
that you are having something to do with some internet scammers
all in the name of Rusting Collusion and Wackyleaks. this them
emails you get usually come from the scammers who claim to be the
FBI, INTERPOL, EFCC, UNITED NATION, INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND,
The Jaundice department hereby email you regarding the scam
activities on the internet, we have a notice right in front of us
that you are having something to do with some internet scammers
all in the name of Rusting Collusion and Wackyleaks. this them
emails you get usually come from the scammers who claim to be the
FBI, INTERPOL, EFCC, UNITED NATION, INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND,
Department Of Horndawg Suckurity and Department of Jaundice, just to
name achooo! And there are probably others that mostly comes from Third
World sh*tholes like GHANA, NIGERIA, BENIN REPUBLIC, DNC, cnn and that
Cortez broad from 14th district in NYC.
of Spank The Monkey Times, sent us from the inspector Genital of head
internet security (Genital Daniel DOHerty). You are advise-d that you just
up and stop all contact you have been in so far with any of those so called
scammers or else your case file will be stamped as monkey laundry and
You are advised to get back to us with all that have been found on Hellary's
server that wound up with Chinese, Russian, Liechtensteinian, Uranusian and
about anyone else's intelligence soivices, originally sended to you by those
scammers to blog down our investigation on who is behind all this because
unlike Sharpai Soros and the DNC, we can't wait two years and waste millions
in US taxpayer monies to get Maxipad Waters and Pencil Neck Schiff in
self-fouling mode over what your current POTUS had to do widdit.
Note: you are asked to get black as soon as possible...or we will
have to inform the local Antifa in your area and your case will
be worst if you don't cooperate with us to get those scammers
spanked like a monkey at a strip club in the basement of the DNC.
That is why we emailed Fusion GPS first because that is the easiest way to
get sh*t made up as quack as possumbull, so you are to provide all the
necessarials and we shall inform you if truly there is any collusion that we
can blame on the current POTUS since the Rusting ankle didn't make
that Madcow dude on ms13nbc happy. It is our doody to come up with
crapazoidal whackadoodlry that helps keep cnn at the bottom of the
outhouse pit of cred, since they so love wallowing there. Protecting
them from the throes of integrity is what they do without us, but we
like to think we're helping them in that.
You are advised to get back to us as soon as possumbull or your
name will be listed among those to be prostipork-ed by the act of
monkey laundry which loses socks even faster than you do.
You are warned.
Don't let your girls grow up to get slobberknocked by DNC dinosaurs.
Give my regards to that Cortez broad,
Genital Alec Baldwin
Cmdr. Twat Waffle Department
US Department of Jaundice
I suspect that they'll figure out they weren't taken seriously h'yar...
