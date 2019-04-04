U.s. Department of Jaundice

950 pencilvania Avenue, Nw

Washington, DC 205330-0001



Department of Jaundice



Ack tongue (Joe Biden sneaked up on us again):



The Jaundice department hereby email you regarding the scam

activities on the internet, we have a notice right in front of us

that you are having something to do with some internet scammers

all in the name of Rusting Collusion and Wackyleaks. this them

emails you get usually come from the scammers who claim to be the

FBI, INTERPOL, EFCC, UNITED NATION, INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND,

Department Of Horndawg Suckurity and Department of Jaundice, just to

name achooo! And there are probably others that mostly comes from Third

World sh*tholes like GHANA, NIGERIA, BENIN REPUBLIC, DNC, cnn and that

Cortez broad from 14th district in NYC.



We found the notice on our desk this morning amongst our subscriptions

of Spank The Monkey Times, sent us from the inspector Genital of head

internet security (Genital Daniel DOHerty). You are advise-d that you just

up and stop all contact you have been in so far with any of those so called

scammers or else your case file will be stamped as monkey laundry and

fondled accordionly.





You are advised to get back to us with all that have been found on Hellary's

server that wound up with Chinese, Russian, Liechtensteinian, Uranusian and

about anyone else's intelligence soivices, originally sended to you by those

scammers to blog down our investigation on who is behind all this because

unlike Sharpai Soros and the DNC, we can't wait two years and waste millions

in US taxpayer monies to get Maxipad Waters and Pencil Neck Schiff in

self-fouling mode over what your current POTUS had to do widdit.



Note: you are asked to get black as soon as possible...or we will

have to inform the local Antifa in your area and your case will

be worst if you don't cooperate with us to get those scammers

spanked like a monkey at a strip club in the basement of the DNC.



That is why we emailed Fusion GPS first because that is the easiest way to

get sh*t made up as quack as possumbull, so you are to provide all the

necessarials and we shall inform you if truly there is any collusion that we

can blame on the current POTUS since the Rusting ankle didn't make

that Madcow dude on ms13nbc happy. It is our doody to come up with

crapazoidal whackadoodlry that helps keep cnn at the bottom of the

outhouse pit of cred, since they so love wallowing there. Protecting

them from the throes of integrity is what they do without us, but we

like to think we're helping them in that.



You are advised to get back to us as soon as possumbull or your

name will be listed among those to be prostipork-ed by the act of

monkey laundry which loses socks even faster than you do.



You are warned.



Don't let your girls grow up to get slobberknocked by DNC dinosaurs.

Give my regards to that Cortez broad,

Genital Alec Baldwin

Cmdr. Twat Waffle Department

US Department of Jaundice