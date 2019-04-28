Missionary Improbable
Depending on how I treated it, it took a bit longer.
Speaking of missions improbable, let's have a look at a missionary *FAIL* from Scamland:
Hello Beloved,
I am Carol Mitchell a Missionary formally with Saints Peter and Paul
Church Catholic North Beach/Telegraph Hill 666 Filbert St San
Francisco, CA 94133 USA, I have the Sum of US$6M in Citibank Bank N.A
(New York) before I was diagnosed with cancer of the blood and
according to my doctors I have just two or three weeks to live.
So I want you to help me stand as my Next of Kin to enable Citibank
Bank Transfer this US$6M to you, note that you will take US$3M out of
this US$6M and give the remaining US$3M to any Charity Home here in
United State, Africa, Canada, Europe and Asia because that was the vow
I made to my God Almighty before I became a Missionary.
I want you to get back to me immediately if you are interested to
stand as my Next of Kin, So that I can introduce you to my Lawyer,
Bank and direct you on how to proceed before I pass away in this world
because I have only two weeks to live according to my Doctor. I wait
your urgent
Please get in touch with me VIA this my confidential email {
missionarycarolmitchell90077@gmail.com }
Thanks,
Missionary Carol Mitchell.
Saints Peter and Paul Church
Mr. Spock probably would not have found this 'fascinating'. But my pet rock, Seymour -- rested and ready to again don his "editing gone wild" hat -- was more than ready for an edit:
From: Missionary Position Menstrual Instructor Carol Mitchell <ubatony675@gmail.com>
Sent: Friday, February 15, 2019 7:07 AM
Subject: HELL NO BELOVED CAN YOU STAND AS MY NEXT OF MANNEKIN TO HELP FIT SOMETHING POORLY?
--
Hello Beloved,
I am Missionary Position Menstrual Instructor Carol Mitchell
Hello Beloved,
I am Missionary Position Menstrual Instructor Carol Mitchell
a what-I-said formally with Saints Peter and Paul and Mary
Church of Puff The Magic Vape Thing, located very loosely around
Church of Puff The Magic Vape Thing, located very loosely around
Catholic North Beach/Telegraph Hill 666 Filbert St San Francisco,
CA 94133 USA. I kinda sorta think you can found it on Gooble
Oith, with the help of a meth lab and the crimeittee from the DNC
that drafted the Green New Deal and put it into Dick-Jane-Spot-Puff
lingo so that AO Cortez could actually understand a minute portion of what
was in it.
After I let this email leak I was diagnosed with career cancer of the
Former Dead Friends of Hellary Clinton Foundation and
according to cnn I have just two or three weeks to figure out
according to cnn I have just two or three weeks to figure out
how I want my demise to look before Jim Acosta starts pouting
at me and asking me when I first knowd that he was colluding
with a cucumber to be ridden by Hellary, causing her another
reason she lost in 2016.
So I want you to help me stand, because my AO Cortez is
So I want you to help me stand, because my AO Cortez is
broke and they're trying to fix it; meantime, I am the walrus when
played backward like a Beatles record, suggesting all sorts of weird
anomalies in an octopuses garden in Newark.
Bet you didn't know they had those in Newark, did you? Well, if
you played Beatles records backwards, you would have.
Now that the end is near, and it belongs to a cow, and it's not
corked, I am sure to be more fried than the sleigh-riding woman
in the Bud commercial.
And this is all because in less than 12 years
we're all going to suffer from globulls of the warming, since none
of us took AlGore seriously in the South Park episode that featured
man-bear-pig and how many hours it took Joy Behar to be made up
to look like that.
As my Next of Kin, you will receive a certificate, an autographed
photo of a Yugo, a letter of introduction to the Snow Monster of
Christmas Repasts, and Twitter insult from Kathy Griffin because
you said she looked like the Tales of the Crypt keeper.
She does, and she's pissed about it.
Absolutely none of this made any sense before I took the vow of vows
to become an octosexual orthopodded gender-fluid non-binary disciple
of Bela Pelosi.
It still doesn't, but when you have the single-digit IQ of Maxine Waters,
you don't care about anything but impeaching things that upset you.
To enable Citibank to make sense of this, enter 'WTF' on your Twitter
account now.
Didn't work? Clearly you're not doing it right.
I want you to get back to me immediately if you were able to read
any of this. If so, I want to introduce you to my Lawyer, in case I
find the need to sue you for making disparaging comments about
the DNC, which has sensitive feelings for illegal criminal voters but
not human fetuses. Especially in NY.
Before I pass this template onto some moron on AO Cortez's staph to
post online, please get in touch with me VIA this my confidential email {
missionarycarolmitchell90077@gmail.com } and I will instruct you
missionarycarolmitchell90077@gmail.com } and I will instruct you
how to play Katy Perry DVDs backward to find the demonic messages
therein.
Missionary Position Menstrual Instructor Carol Mitchell .
Saints Peter and Paul and Mary Church of Puff The Magic Vape Thing
Missionary Position Menstrual Instructor Carol Mitchell .
Saints Peter and Paul and Mary Church of Puff The Magic Vape Thing
Whatever expedience Missionary Mitchell intended this to mean to my editing pet rock, appears to have been lost in the translation. Or the flaming horse fart.
