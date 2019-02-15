Interim Assistance General Manager,

(Operations, Maintenance, Transportation)

Harrisburg International Airport Pennsylvania

One Terminal Drive, Middle town,

PA 17057, Pennsylvania USA

Hello Good Friend

Your Abandoned Package For Delivery

I have very vital information to give to you, but first I must have your trust before I review it to you because it may cause me my job,so I need somebody that I can trust for me to be able to review the secret to you.

I am Mr.Todd M.Bowman, head of luggage/baggage storage facilities (Operations, Maintenance, Transportation) here at the Harrisburg International Airport, Pennsylvania USA. During my recent withheld package routine check at the Airport Storage Vault, I discovered an abandoned shipment from a Diplomat from London and when scanned it revealed an undisclosed sum of money in a Metal Trunk Box weighing approximately 110kg. The consignment was abandoned because the Contents of the consignment was not properly declared by the consignee as "MONEY" rather it was declared as personal effect to avoid interrogation and also the inability of the diplomat to pay for the United States Non Inspection Charges which is $3,700USD. On my assumption the consignment is still left in our Storage House here at the Harrisburg International Airport Pennsylvania till date. The details of the consignment including your name, your email address and the official documents from the United Nations office in Geneva are tagged on the Trunk box

However, to enable me confirm if you are the actual recipient of this consignment as the assistant director of the Inspection Unit, I will advise you provide your current Phone Number and Full Address, to enable me cross check if it corresponds with the address on the official documents including the name of nearest Airport around your city. Please note that this consignment is supposed to have been returned to the United States Treasury Department as unclaimed delivery due to the delays in concluding the clearance processes so as a result of this, I will not be able to receive your details on my official email account. So in order words to enable me cross check your details, I will advise you send the required details to my private email address for quick processing and response. Once I confirm you as the actual recipient of the trunk box, I can get everything concluded within 48 hours upon your acceptance and proceed to your address for delivery.

Lastly, be informed that the reason I have taken it upon myself to contact you personally about this abandoned consignment is because I want us to transact this business and share the money 70% for you and 30% for me since the consignment has not yet been returned to the United States Treasury Department after being abandoned by the diplomat so immediately the confirmation is made, I will go ahead and pay for the United States Non Inspection Fee of $3,700 dollars and arrange for the box to be delivered to your doorstep Or I can bring it by myself to avoid any more trouble but you have to assure me of my 30% share.

I wait to hear from you urgently if you are still alive and I will appreciate if we can keep this deal confidential. Please get back to me via my private Email:(toddbmathew0000@gmail.com) for further directives.

Thanks,

Todd M.Bowman

Interim Assistance General Manager,

(Operations,Maintenance,Transportation)

Harrisburg International Airport Pennsylvania

One Terminal Drive, Middle town.

The email was titled, "Thank God I Found You". M'kay...just looking to see how literate the scammer is:

Dude...I'm an atheist. So I cannot thank someone I don't believe in. That said...fine, here's my address:

4334 Whittier Blvd

Los Angeles CA 90023

Dig me up when you get here, and I promise that your 30% is yours.

(The address is a Los Angeles cemetery) The answer is, he ain't terribly attentive to content:

Dear Jack,



Re: Your Package For Delivery



Thanks for your quick response. I have crossed checked your details with the information stated on the official documents received from United Nations office in Geneva attached and have confirmed that you are the actual beneficiary to receive the consignment being held here at the Harrisburg International Airport Pennsylvania Storage Vault. To ensure the full protection of you and me, I would respectfully request we maintain confidentiality.



Furthermore, for you to have full confidence of the existence of this consignment, I have attached to this email a confidential copy of the US Customs Ultra Scan Report(For Your Eyes Only) which indicates that the trunk box have been scanned and confirmed to be filled with valuable monetary instrument worth millions of dollars and in order for me to negotiate with the airport vault authorities for the release of the withheld package to you, I will go ahead and pay for the US Non Inspection Charges of $3,700 which was the main reason the consignment was with-held by the Harrisburg International Airport authorities here in Pennsylvania since these charges were not paid by the diplomatic agent delivering this consignment to you.



Please note that once I have been able to clear these release requirements, I shall board the next flight to your city to deliver these box to you, but you have to assure me that my own share of the funds which is 30% of the total value will be given to me on my arrival.



I will go ahead and pay for the Non Inspection Charges and concluded negotiations for the release of the consignment to you which could be completed later today, but you have to assure me once again that my own share of the money will be given to me as I am taking a big risk doing this processing on your behalf. I would respectfully request that you keep the contents of our communication confidential. I am making use of the opportunity since I will be retiring soon without anyone knowing about it, unless if you reveal it to a third party,which i would strongly advice you never to do so and remember, 'Loose Lips Sink Ships', i advice you call or sms me when you receive this email.I will also be needing your identity for easy identification and your complete data.

Please confirm receipt. Warmest Regards,

Todd M.Bowman

Assistance Inspection Director Mobile: (484) 427-4972 No problem..I assure you that you'll get what's coming to you. My Good friend, I want you to know that you need to follow what I said in my previous email regarding my 30% which will make this deal work out for the both of us. It is also important for you to know that you are not going to pay any taxes on this fund because I will personally deliver the consignment to your home.

It will interest you to know that your maximum corporation will be appreciated and should be absolutely confidential between the both of us. Right now I'm expecting a loan to pay for the NON INSPECTION fee to clear up the consignment. As soon as I'm able to clear the consignment, I will update you on how to meet with you.

Hope you can understand me clearly. You can text me. View my driver license for your perusal. Get back to me at once. I unnerstand you clearly and my corporation will be maximum. After much deliberation with the authority I have been able to secure the release of the consignment after a heated negotiation with the airport vault authorities. I have also paid the Non Inspection fees of $3,700 which was the main reason why the Diplomat abandoned the Consignment because he was unable to pay the fee but after making payment I have been required by the custom airport authority to settle the ownership certificate fee of $1,980.00 otherwise clearance will not be issue and the flight company would not board me for delivery. I am now left with only $1,200.00 after paying for the Non-Inspection fee.

This process requires me to make the payment to their paying office here before they will issue their receipt for clearance. This receipts serves as an evidence/proof, thereby satisfying luggage as genuine and legitimate having passed through the Harrisburg International Airport Pennsylvania satisfactory inspection examination It has now become imperative for you to support me at this point so that I can make this payment as required to avoid delays. What is left now is $780 Due to the exigent situation. We need to round this up fast. Do try and send me the $780 so that I can add up to complete the needed amount.

Remember this payment is for the ownership certificate of the duration of the consignment in their custody before the clearance will be completed, As soon as the ownership certificate is paid I will make my flight schedule available to you to know my date and time of arrival in your city today.

I did not bargain for this, hence your understanding and assistance is highly needed for a fast and smooth delivery of your consignment. Payment of the ownership certificate will also give them full confirmation that the consignment is going to your city.

This is the only role you are to play in this delivery process. I shall leave Pennsylvania to meet you once I receive the $780 from you and pay for the ownership certificate . I hope you recognize my effort so far in this process, in ensuring a safe delivery and to guide against any unforeseen circumstance.

Find attached payment receipt for Non inspection paid today. Await your compliance. Todd M. Bowman Mobile: +(484) 427-4972 So, all you need from me is $780? Thanks for your quick response, Yes is only the $780 more hidden fees. Thanks and God bless. I didn't sneeze. What did you mean by "more hidden fees" after the $780? Is it $780 or is it

$780 with more hidden fees? I mean to say no more hidden fees. So it's $780 with NO hidden fees. Got it. Acknowledged receipt of your email and all your emphasis is noted.I will advice you should locate any western union money transfer or money gram outlet close to you then have the fee $780 send with below payment details:

RECEIVER NAME: HERMINA KIZENGA ADDRESS: 12003 BUSTLETON AVE PHILADELPHIA PA APARTMENT 431 ZIP CODE : 19116

Ensure you have the scan copy of the payment slip for proper verification so that your consignment box is release for delivery immediately. Oh goodie: I love it when they send my character what may be an actual address of an actual apartment building in Philly: So is what you provided me the address of the intended recipient? That's where I send the money?

Confirm so I get it right. I got your email.Yes,go ahead with the payment because recipient address are correct.

Wait your urgent response soonest you have done with payment details. Thanks I'm all over this. I GOT YOUR EMAIL.WHAT DO YOU MEAN YOU ARE ALL OVER THIS? Hereabouts, to say "I'm all over this" means that I'm ready to proceed. THANKS FOR YOUR PROMPT RESPONSE AND ALL YOUR INDICATION IS NOTED.THEN PROCEED WITH PAYMENT SO THAT YOUR CONSIGNMENT BOX IS RELEASE FOR DELIVERY IMMEDIATELY. PLEASE ENSURE YOU HAVE THE SCAN COPY OF PAYMENT SLIP FOR ONWARD VERIFICATION. Since the clown gave me a possibly workable mailing address, the *TOING* now goes into effect: I'll get it out certified mail to her address right away. ...and I do: I send her a certified check via USPS. More on that shortly. We return to correspondence: Here is her email address ( herminakizenga00@gmail.com ) for your perusal. ...I don't think he knows what "certified check by mail" means. Nyuk nyuk: That might prove useful to confirm delivery. Thanks. AWAIT YOUR PAYMENT DETAILS ASAP. A 'letter' including a 'certified check' is prepared, addressed, stamped and mailed. I reckon that's payment details enough: A certified check is on the way to Hermina. She'll have it soon. A limited amount of *realization* suddenly comes to Todd: I your got email. We did not agreed on terms and condition that you should send certified check to Hermina and if you do sent the check already please let me have the tracking number for onward verification immediately. I'm the one sending the money, and I have never had any issue or lack of satisfying results sending a certified check to anyone. You provided me an address, so I sent it there. It went USPS so there is no tracking number; it's called certified check goes into envelope, envelope is addressed, stamped, mailed. Hermina should receive it by late next week. I have an inherent distrust of wiring money in this day and age. Certified checks have never failed my expectations. What "they" are awaiting is a letter with a large check mark in the middle of it, with typed confirmation that "yes, I certify that this is a check. Upon your receipt and perusal, you can certify it too". *Jeopardy Theme whilst we await delivery* The ongoing government shut down (during this series of emails) had no apparent impact on the delivery of the 'certified check' to the address ol' Todd provided. Granted, I'll probably never know who was there to receive it, but I do know that someone did. How do I know this? An email from Todd, at the end of the first week early in the fledging year:





YOU BASTARD YOU THINK THIS FUN?





Now that I know you received it, yes, I think this fun. I told you that you'd receive what you deserved, didn't I?





And poor ol' Todd helps me to begin celebrating my 20th year of online scambaiting...by throwing a snit, and then picking up his scam and going off to pout.



I'm good widdit.



For the one pictured, it's that moment she wakes up every day and realizes that Hellary still lost.For a scammer...it's that moment when he learns what my character means by "check's in the mail".Meet the latest scammer frustrated by semantics, Todd Bowman: