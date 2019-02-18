

I'm Cornelia Reitman I'd like to inform you or someone out there who needs a front lobotomy or just a bottle in front of me that I've been severely f**ked over by a blank universal ATM card that is reputedly good anywhere you don't want to be...even Uranus. Granted, I'm not sure how one would get to Uranus -- I'm assuming they mean the planet, and not someone's moon being flashed off a patio at a drunken party -- but that's what it was advertised as. When I got it, my first thought was "WTF?" Then I read the instructions -- I had to use Gooble Transloot, since it turned out that the instructions were in Yoruba -- and I was instructed to send $295 in both Us dollars and other currencies including Pounds Euro and Swiss francs to a character named Igbo Ungabunga Ukulele in Nigeria; once I did that, I could get access to money from this card at any ATM in a zero gravity environment.



I didn't and still don't know where to find zero gravity ATMs.



I think I've been had.



I had a low Credit score and have found it Difficult to get credit for my business; now it's proven that I have a low IQ as well.



Then I saw an email meme online about Nancy Bela Pelosi missing out on her jet plane, not able to take a junket on taxpayer money during her sandpoundingly stupid government shutdown she engineered with Chuck U. Schumer, the uncle of the unf**kable comedienne with the same last name. So many asides with this ATM ploy I got had by.



Anyway, about the card and all the reasons you want to avoid it:

You have to send $295 in five different denominations to this Igbo Ungabunga Ukulele in Nigeria; that's $295 in five different denominations EACH. That should have been my first tip-off.

Once you do that, you receive a picture of the ATM card with your name on it in an email, telling you that it's coming via Jurassic Air Courier Delivery, and that when the courier arrives -- a carrier pterodactyl -- you have to throw it a sheep, or it'll never give up what it brung you. The pre-delivery instructions claim that when you receive the card -- assuming you have a sheep ready -- you'll be able to draw $5,000 in one day from any ATM that's located in a zero-gravity environment. There aren't any zero-gravity environments on Earth, I found out: Uranus has some it is thought, but no one knows if they have the type of ATMs as herein described. And I'm told it'll take 8 years to get there by space ship. With none scheduled anytime soon. Which sucks monkey balls. Which I've been dared to try but preferred to nosh on a Tide Pod. Cuz monkeys bite.

When I saw this post, I should have gouged my eyes out with a porcupine dildo, but noooooooooooooo, I foolishly believed that the frog hacker Friedrich Leaumont (Infodebitcard@engineer.com) wasn't doing hallucinogens when he found my email address etched in the back of a tree outside a fly-infested internet cafe in Lagos. Thanks to the frog hacker Friedrich Leaumont (Infodebitcard@engineer.com) I have spent the past three months in jail and have a bogus ATM card that cost me a sheep and three fingers of my left hand, only to find it only works in ATMs in zero gravity, of which there ain't any. I tried it in a Fast Ubanga Bello's Bait and Switch Market in Burkina Fatso, and that's were I got arrested.



I told my relatives that I don't like about the card, and now my sister and other relatives are in jail from Nigeria to Ghana.





So if you hear from this asshole frog hacker, Friedrich Leaumont, tell him to shove a porcupine up his ass. Do that by emailing the sh*thead at ( Infodebitcard@engineer.com ).

Again: shove a porcupine up his ass ... Infodebitcard@engineer.com

I didn't hear back from the hacker or his testimonializer. I did get an email from NASA about mythical ATMs that work in zero-gravity. I referred that inquiry to my pet rock, Seymour.

"Oh PHFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!"

I don't think you want to do that in zero gravity, either. Not without good brakes.