From: Mr.Paul Williams <accrued.interest.payment@acdcfan.com>

Sent: Monday, December 31, 2018 6:18 PM

To: MesopotamianFarticles101@hotmail.com

Subject: Official And Olfactual Notification

Attention:

I am Mr. Paul Williams, the rather badly-managing misdirector of the Americans Clearing Houses With Flatulence, a subsidiary of International Centre For Settlement of Local Environmental Pancake Disputes (ICSEPD) and Economic Miasma Reconciliation of World Methane Bank Group.

I write on behalf of the Americans Clearing Houses With Flatulence, to know if you sent Mr. James Durward Gilliard a paint peeler in a hermetically-sealed container. If you did...it leaked.





Mr. James Durward Gilliard whose copy of International Passport I planned to furnish you with -- until it was irreparably destroyed during the leak -- told us that he is forever scarred by one of the most potent garlic-n-onion flatulents he was overwhelmed by when your packet to him leaked. Well over half of his currentcedence, all of his house plants, his pet komodo dragon, his Pink Floyd albums and every last one of his rare petrified tree collection are now dead, thus he is seeking representation against you in the World Court of Olfactrionics. Assuming, that is, he can find an atturkey brave enough to get an environmental deposition from you in an EPA Super Fund site to be built sometime in the next 30 years, if it can clear all the environmental impact studies and L. Ron Hubbard thetan meter reading malfunctions that leads everyone in Sillytology to believe a cartoon character in South Park is going to help them make $3 million dollars from idiots like L. Ron Hubbard's Thetan Street Band.





If your own miasma has not totally turned you into irredeemable corned beef hash fecal projectiles, launched from alien DC-8s by Xenu, the Evil Mooch of Thetanoscopy, and some biological aspect of you is a bit more alive than the ozone depleters you poot regularly, you are expected to reconfirm to this office to avoid any irregularities like they employ at cnn, a place where irregularities are DSOP (Drunk and Sorry Operating Pinheads).





You must give us an irrevocable power of atturkey guarantee that you will not enclose one of those paint peeling EF-5 rated fartnamies with this email.



Suffixed it to note that, we shall proceed to issue resuscitation equipment available to what's left of said Mr. James Durward Gilliard if we do not hear from you because his trauma was furthered by the tragic catastrophic deflation of his Hellary-in-2016 inflatable sex toy when it caught a whiff of what you dun.

Waiting for your immediate response.





Mr. Paul Williams (pH.d)

(ICSED)

Americans Clearing Houses With Flatulence

International Centre For Settlement of Local Environmental Disputes