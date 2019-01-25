You told me to send you a picture of a $50 iTunes card with the number on the back scratched off. You never said it had to be new or used.

Specificity, dude.

f*** you

As the bartender asked the horse, why the long face? You got what you asked for.

And another Christmas wish goes phfffffft in Scamland...

It's not just what you ask for...it's how you ask for it.This scammer shoulda thunk of that:Let's get right to the exchanges:Why iTunes gift cards?And just how are the iTunes cards to be delivered?What? What part do I scratch? Any part? And you want a picture of that?...uh, the 'holiday' is just beginning:Okay, got it...and sure enough, one can find pictures of used and scratched-off iTunes gift cards, perfect for that scammer who needs a little humility in the holiday season.No worries...see the attached photo (above). You're welcome....it takes about a day and: