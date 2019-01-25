Never Look A Gift Card In The Scratch
This scammer shoulda thunk of that:
Re: Approval Slip Confirmation / Payment Information
With respect to the foregoing business matter regarding the final release and subsequent transfer of your approved payment valued at the sum of $2,700,000.00 USD via ATM Card, I write to officially inform you that your payment order by Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Card
System has been successfully processed today and the US$2,700,000.00
has been loaded into an ATM Card Hence, in compliance with the
Payment Procedure of the UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA, you are expected to
settle in full a "Processing/Shipping Fee" estimated to the value of
US$ $100 USD before final delivery of funds can be effected to your
designated address.
You are advised that a maximum withdrawal value of $5,000.00 USD is
permitted on withdrawal per day with a minimum of $1000 per
withdrawal and we are duly inter switched, meaning you can make
withdrawal in any location and ATM Center of your choice. We have
concluded delivery arrangement with DHL COURIER SERVICE, to be fully
insured by Nice Insurance Corporation. In view of this development,
you are requested to immediately offset the Courier and Insurance
charges of $100 USD through the Company given payment instruction as
follows to enable the receiving company insure and deliver the card to
your address.
Buy iTunes gift card worth of $100 to settle the charge to delays.
Regards
ronandsamson58@gmail.com
Let's get right to the exchanges:
Why iTunes gift cards?
The reason for iTunes is because western union or money gram are no
trusted because of reversal of transfers so to avoid delay we accept
iTunes gift card.
And just how are the iTunes cards to be delivered?
When you buy the iTunes gift card, you scratch it and take picture of
the scratched part and attach it to my email.
What? What part do I scratch? Any part? And you want a picture of that?
Due to the holiday i didn't get back to you. Once you buy the card you
scratch the sealed part of the card. You will see where to scratch. You
send the picture of the scratched part.
...uh, the 'holiday' is just beginning:
Okay, got it.
..and sure enough, one can find pictures of used and scratched-off iTunes gift cards, perfect for that scammer who needs a little humility in the holiday season.
No worries...see the attached photo (above). You're welcome.
...it takes about a day and:
How dare you send me a card that has already been redeemed? Is that mocking?
You told me to send you a picture of a $50 iTunes card with the number on the back scratched off. You never said it had to be new or used.
Specificity, dude.
f*** you
As the bartender asked the horse, why the long face? You got what you asked for.
And another Christmas wish goes phfffffft in Scamland...
Labels: baiting email scammers for fun and annoyance, iTunes gift cards, Ronand Samson gift card scam
1 Comments:
♪♪Happy Birthday to you,♪♪
♪♪Happy Birthday to you,♪♪
♪♪Happy Birthday Dear Mike,♪♪
♪♪Happy Birthday to you.♪♪
Have a fabulous birthday and weekend, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. 🎁😎🎁
Post a Comment
<< Home