Shouldn't Allow This Wine Before Any Time
So when wine is used as the front for an on-line scam, one can guess that taken in any amount, it'll have no good outcomes to the imbiber.
Like here:
am Sir Donald Hopkins working in fortune wine company UK. I have profitable business proposal for you as one of the product my company use in manufacturing wine is found in India,i will give you more business transaction once i get a response from you
Best regard
Donald Hopkins
Departmemt manager
He was apparently so wasted when he wrote this, he repeated hisself.
I didn't bother investigating if there is something out there like the Fortune Wine Company; for my purposes, it didn't matter. What did matter was the edit:
From: Sir Donald of Duck <info@next1solutions.com>
Sent: Monday, January 14, 2019 1:59 AM
To: Recipients
Subject: Mules Benefit
I was Sir Donald Hopkins Duck working with a rather pedestrian distiller of cheap wines aka Boone's Farm, located in the UK. I was in Newark, NJ, until an extended wine-tasting event wound me up in a feminist snuggie with my gender in transition and no idea how any of it happened. Perhaps it came about from vaping the cheapest of the Boone's Farm family of under-a-dollar-a-bottle wines. I had a really profitable business, home, spouse, genitals and a passing knowledge of how they worked. Now all of that is gone.
Is this what is like to suddenly be found in India, making phone calls to the USA while imitating Fisher Stevens from Short Circuit, and claiming your computer is infected with Nancy Bela Pelosi and I must be allowed to purge it with a Boone's Farm vintage that's Tidy Bowl blue and 99 cents a bottle? This may be the best argument against vaping and totally mindless gender re-assignment in history, but even cnn won't pick it up, since most of them are gender fluid non-binaries and are having to dig out from under the snow that The Donald's helicopter sprayed over them.
Be that as it all may, I will give you more of the business once i get a response from you that doesn't include you laughing at me.
Best regard such as these circumstances leave one in,
Madam Donna Hopkins Duck
Department Eunuch
Ill-Fortune Wine Company, a sinking sidiary of Boone's Farm and not likely to have a commercial or two during the Super Bowl.
Actually, the idea of a Super Bowl ad appealed to my pet rock, Seymour; he just doesn't have the three + million to pay for it.
"Oh PHFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!"
I love your edits. You take poorly written scams and make the into well written entertainment.
Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ♥
