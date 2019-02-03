Hi am samfedy, know very well, am Vessel Engineer in a ship,in 2015 our ship sail towards east west coast of an island called Cape Verde near Sierra



Leone in the WestAfrica sub region then some Portuguese Gold traders came to sell their Gold to gold buyers in the Market so i bought the Gold with almost $1,050,000 without telling any members of my colluegues in the ship but as we sailed further to another country in Middle east of Mexico City, I sold the Gold with a lot of money up to about $20,500,000.00 to gold buyers merchants and i quickly deposit the money into bank in London,so since 2018,the British Government wrote me and wanted me to transfer the money away from their country to my Country Benin Republic and it is not allowed in the consititution of Law in my country such Hugh amount of money so am Looking for a person Like you to claim the money into your bank Account in your country since we are not allowed to have any foriegn bank account by my Government so that my country will not be able to know or access the source of my Wealth.



And more importantly I guarantee you that this will be executed under a legitimate arrangement that will protect you from any breach of the law. Please get in touch with me with the below informations to enable us discuss further about this transaction. Furthermore,no risk is involved in the business,you are

100% risk free.It will last for 6 working days



Lastly all the Documents for the claim are all with me here ok. Further more i want to use the fund to invest in good business in your country under your surpervision.Therefore you are advise to send all these your data informations to me now so that i can use it to write an application of claim to the bank involved and later i will send it to you thereafter you send it to the bank.Here are the informations needed below;



Long as the scammer's not very good with scam templates, let's hep him out a bit in the most peculiar ways possible for the 1500th post of this blog:

From: Mr sam <chumavin@yahoo.com>

Sent: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 4:22 PM

Subject: contact as soon as possible before boat sinks or something



Hi am samfedy, know very well you know? am wessel Engineer in a ship. I am wessel Engineer in a ship because the wessel engines are in the ship and not on it, like the Enterprise.

in 2015 our ship sail towards east west coast at the same time of an island called Cape Verde near Sierra Madre Leone in the West Africa sub region. We gots it all here: Somali pilates, sea cows, tsumommis and tsudaddies ("whose your tsudaddy?"), the Bermuda quadrangle, and the Orgasm Sea where Sinbad staged his seven famous voyages, on the seventh of which he discovered Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a single digit; Ray Harryhausen then made her in to a cyclopsibal that is reputed to threatening to capsize Guam for reasons only Hank Johnson (Dumbass GA) knows. Anyway, I liked the movie premise so much, I bought the production company. So now I own the Ruth Bader Ginsburg cyclopsibal; nobody, including me, knows why I'd want it.



And for only $1,050,000 without telling any members of my colleagues in the ship, it can be yours but must act soonest as we sailed further to another country in Middle east of Mexico City, where cherry blossoms have six inch fangs, so on an urgent recommendation to avoidance of mutiny most bountiful, i quickly sail the nuclear wessel into Dogger Banks, not far from Hape Catteras since 2018, the last time hurricane rearrange things hereabouts.



Truth is, neither I, my wessel mates or the British Government have any idea just where we are in relation to my Country Benin Republic and it is not allowed in the constitution of Law in my country for a wessel engineer such as me to own or attempt to have sex with a cyclopsibal that looks like Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

And that is why I suck you out for to help me with this mess.



And more importantly I guarantee you that this will be executed under a legitimate arrangement that will expose you to any breach of the law. And sword-wielding skeletons.

Please get in touch with me with the below informations to enable us discuss further about this transaction. Furthermore, significant risk is involved in the business I'm giving you and it will last for 6 working days. Lastly all the Documents for the claim are all with me here ok. Further moreover i want to use this opportunity to get away from Ruth Bader Ginsburg cyclopsibal because it slobbers gallons a day. Therefore you are advise to send all these your data informations to me now so that i can use it against you in a World Court of Kangaroo and later at your mental competency hearing.

Passport/Driver's License Attach Copy)+ The edit was apparently too much for Mr. Sam Fedy. Or perhaps it was the visions of Ruth Bader Ginsburg suddenly dancing around inside his haid...at any rate, so goes post #1500. And the scammers are still losing without understanding why. Nor do they understand the line about the skeleton entering a local bar and ordering a beer and a mop...



Yes, this is post #1500. The blog's come a long way from June 2005, baby.Not that it helps poor ol' Al Franken to live down his antics earlier in the decade.Neither will it help the scammer that tried my character with this badly-writ ploy: