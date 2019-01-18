...and...

Nancy Bela Pelosi has a knack for stepping in it.And her feet get bigger with each "step in it" she utters. Though her feet will never get bigger than her mouth.She decided to suggest to the President that due to her and Chuck U Schumer's government shut down silliness, he should postpone the SOTU speech.POTUS -- being the kindly sort that he isn't -- had a great response.He grounded Bela as she was about to take a taxpayer funded junket out of country during the shutdown.Instead of staying here, to resolve the issue.Genius.The memes say it all, starting with:...followed by...,,,and......and......and......and......and......and...So what's Bela Pelosi to do, now that she can't travel internationally on the taxpayer dime?And of course, watching the lamestream mediocres melting down over Bela'sgrounding: PRICELESS.