A Little Research Heps
So when they're given a template to use in trying to scam someone, you might think that they'd do at least a tad bit of online research to make sure that their scam makes some degree of sense.
*BUZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZER*
This one didn't:
GOOD DAY TO YOU
i hope this mail finds you in good spirit and in good health? because i am quite aware of your losses in the past years now, it may surprise you that i am also aware of your consignment boxes pursuit in Benin Ghana Togo Nigeria Spain France Malaysia Indonesia china and Korea .my name is Mrs. Janet Napolitano, the secretary of u.s department of homeland security of America, am in charge to monitored all foreign transactions in Africa Europe and Asia.
i have been in the U.S department of homeland security now since the government of president Donald trump, monitoring the various transactions going on in Africa, Europe and Asia, most especially consignments cases and bank transfer. i do not intend to spoil your
Day or to put you under duress.
but you cannot receive any of your consignments boxes pursuit, without a clearance from the U.S department of homeland security. However, upon my arrival in Benin republic after series of meetings with our president Donald trump and united nations secretary general ban Ki-moon, due to numerous complaints from other security agencies from Africa Asia, Europe, Oceania, Antarctica, south America and the united states of America respectively, against the Benin government and Nigeria over the rate of scam/fraudulent activities going on in this country and Africa.
i want you to please stop communicating, and dealing with them until we complete our investigation. i wish to notify you about the latest development concerning your box of consignment that was handle over to me after the meeting held between me and some of the top parliament members of Benin and the foreign affair minster in the Benin capital headquarters cotonou, due to the delay for you not have received your consignment box for long time now.
Accordingly, we have waived away all your consignment box clearance fees and authorized the government of Benin republic to allow me fly with this your approved consignment box to you without any delay which they have agreed. The only fee you will pay to confirm your consignment box received in your possession is the weight fee of your consignment box which is sum of $75.00 only. So i want you to re-confirm to me the below information for proper understanding by filling the attach homeland security registration form okay.
Oh, Napolitano WAS the Suckretary of Homeland Suckurity for Barack Obola...from 2009-2013. The designer of the scam template had one job...and face-planted.
This be the REAL and current Homeland Security secretary, Kristjen Nielsen.
The designer of the scam template had one job...and face-planted. Even my pet rock gave two thumbs down to editing one this dumb from the outset.
I wonder if AOC is running an email scam on the side?
Labels: editing email scams for fun and liberal annoyance, Homeland Security scam, Janet Napolitano scam, scams from Benin
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home