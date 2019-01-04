Mrs. Janet Napolitano, the secretary of u.s department of homeland security of America

Online scammers have online access. Makes sense, right?So when they're given a template to use in trying to scam someone, you might think that they'd do at least a tad bit of online research to make sure that their scam makes some degree of sense.*BUZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZER*This one didn't:Oh, Napolitano WAS the Suckretary of Homeland Suckurity for Barack Obola...from 2009-2013. The designer of the scam template had one job...and face-planted.This be the REAL and current Homeland Security secretary, Kristjen Nielsen.The designer of the scam template had one job...and face-planted. Even my pet rock gave two thumbs down to editing one this dumb from the outset.I wonder if AOC is running an email scam on the side?