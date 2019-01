I guess the intended recipient of the $300 fee is Symington's Nigerian hooker.

Embarrass the United States by Eating Their Ambassador

Plot 1075 Culinary Diplomat Drive

Central District Area, Abuja.

W. Stuart Symington (hors d'oeuvre)



Good Day...unless it's me being et,



THIS IS the former Ambassador Stuart Symington Ambassador to Nigeria, before the Nigerians ate me at a gala fete they said was in my honor.



I did not like it...one bit.

Oh no....they gobbled my toe.

Oh gee...they've reached my knee.

Oh fiddle...they've wolfed down my middle.

Oh heck...they're chomping my neck.

Oh dread...you can guess the rest.



In hindsight -- and when you're being eaten, you can sometimes see your behind during the process -- it makes me wonder why you weren't hired for this job instead of me. YOU ARE A VERY LUCKY PERSON BECAUSE IF YOU WERE ME, YOU'D BE WORKING YOUR WAY THROUGH A LOT OF DIGESTIVE TRACTS RIGHT NOW, AND COMING OUT THE ASS IN THAT CONDITION IS...WELL...NOT BEEN ONE OF MY BETTER DAYS. THERE IS ABSOLUTELY GOING TO BE GREAT DOUBT AND DISTRUST IN YOUR HEART IN RESPECT TO THIS EMAIL COUPLED WITH THE FACT THAT SO MANY MISCREANTS AND IMPOSERS (SCAMMERS) HAVE TAKEN POSSESSION OF THE INTERNET TO FACILITATE THEIR NEFARIOUS DEEDS, THEREBY MAKING IT EXTREMELY DIFFICULT FOR GENUINE AND LEGITIMATE BUSINESS CLASS PERSONS TO GET ATTENTION AND RECOGNITION.



Good thing that I'm not one of the latter.



Now, if you'll only send $300 to the yardbird listed below:



Receiver Name;UBAKA SAMUEL.

Address: Lagos,Nigeria

Amount ...$300

MTCN:...............



I can complete this rather disgusting digestive process, and perhaps what's left of me can be reconstituted at the sewage treatment plant.



IF YOU DO NOT COMPLY, THEN I WILL HAVE BEEN EATEN FOR NO GOOD PURPOSE. LIKE THERE WAS ONE IN THE FIRST PLACE.



SIGN

Former Ambassador Stuart Symington, Lately Digesting

CELL PHONE...+2348135793843



Kindly reply to this Email ( ambassadortonigeria04@gmail.com )

W. Stuart Symington (hors d'oeuvre)

The pretending 'Stu' didn't bother replying to this. Consumed with rage, I reckon...

Welcome to 2019.In Scamland, nothing changes with the times.This is...or was..the US ambassador to Nigeria, W. Stuart Symington.Looks intact here.Seemed intact when 'he' sent my character this email:).Well...I've heard from ol' Stu before. And with a nickname like Stu, you kinda have a feel for how the edit of this scammer email is going to go. Like after 20 years of baiting and abusing email scammers, some of the responses haven't become a bit predictable: