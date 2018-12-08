From: WTF EUROPA <info@imfc.org>

Sent: Wednesday, November 14, 2018 10:41 AM

Subject: FROM WTF EUROPA





Dear Gender and Binary Neutral



My name is Grisu Jürgen of the International What The F**knancial

Committee (IWTFC) of the WTF. The WTF through an electronic random pick has

chosen your name for screwing, bluing and tattooing. At the meeting of heads of

international f*cksticks held recently in a Third World sh*thole -- Nigeria --

the key topics up for discussion by the WTF group included the

questions foremost on everyone's mind: who's going to hit Hellary Clinton

with a bucket of water before her inflatable sex toy runs for president in

2020, giving rise to another book from her when she inevitably loses, titled

WTF Happened This Time by Hellary Rodehard Clinton, within the framework of the

2020 AGENDA FOR UNSUSTAINABLE DEMOCRAP IDEAS.



For a view of how that works, see Venezuela.



We of the WTF remain cautiously optimistic in outlook. However in

view of the Flat Worlders lawsuit against Globalism, the WTF Steering Committee,

Federal Councilor Ueli Maurer lost control of the dung cart and it took out

all the donuts and coffee we were there to overindulge in. Because, to be

frank, nothing we do at the WTF is worth snake spit, other than the donuts and

coffee. And that yutz totally screwed the pooch for all of us.



Therefore, we need some transactions urgently to replace the lost treats.

We already set up a #GoFundMe, but the idiot that we entrusted with the

set up put it in wrong and we're getting lots of comments but no donations

on our #GoF**kOurselves page. Never send a single digit IQed gender

neutral octosexual orthopod to do the job of a door knob.



We therefore initiated an electronic random vote generator that enrolls

dead people, cartoon characters, farm animals and bowel movements to

vote for Democraps in districts where they can't win legitimately.



For reasons your mothers would probably tell you not to, you are advised to

contact the obesely fat doofus we have wedged into our reception station here,

who hasn't missed a meal to the tune of 550 pounds and still expanding.

The fat doofus E-mail contact is: fatf.gafi-europa@online.ee



At Best, Dubious Regards,

Grisu Jürgen

WTF EUROPA

Auto Be Shut Down Department



Paris Office. 64-66, Avenue d'lena 75116 Paris, France



® All rights circumsized by a far-sighted chimpanzee that hasn't won the game

Operation yet.



**** IMPORTANT NOTICE! ****



This message is from porn attorney's prison account and is as legitimate

as any hooker he's represented, though far less so than any tax bill he's never

paid.

MS13NBC and The View are upset about that. Morons like that would be.

Anyone else of substance could give a sh*t.

Not sure if it's Santa's touch added to the edit, but the scammer hasn't followed up.

Perhaps he's not into any more coal than I already have.

This would be pretty definitive proof, no doubt.This scammer qualifies:Yes, Santa doesn't think much of this scam. Santa thought so little of it,he asked to weigh in on the edit.I have plenty of coal to tease my pet rock with ("PHFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!!),so I'm all for letting Santa put his mark on this edit: