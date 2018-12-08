Christmas Is This Month, But...
This scammer qualifies:
Dear Sir
My name is Grisu Jürgen of the International Monetary and Financial
Committee (IMFC) of the IMF. The IMF through an electronic random pick has
chosen your name for compensation/payment. At the meeting of heads of
international financial institutions held recently in Geneva Switzerland,
the key topics up for discussion by the World Bank Group included the
implementation of the World Bank's strategy within the framework of the
2030 AGENDA FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT.
The IMF is still optimistic in its semi-annual growth outlook. However in view of the Global Economic Recovery,
in the IMF Steering Committee, Federal Councilor Ueli Maurer
among other things welcomed the proposed structural reforms,
which includes the swift release of beneficiaries funds because in so
doing once these funds are back in circulation the financial growth
that we sought for will be achieved sooner than later.
Therefore, some transactions that require our urgent attention were listed
out. We therefore initiated an electronic random pick of many names to
benefit from this program and decided that the funds will be released
through an auto loaded system (ALS). This Auto loading will be monitored
by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). You are therefore advised to
contact FATF who will facilitate the Auto loading of your funds. FATF
E-mail contact is: fatf.gafi-europa@online.ee
Best Regards,
Grisu Jürgen
IMFC EUROPE
Auto Load Department
Paris Office. 64-66, Avenue d'lena 75116 Paris, France
® All right reserved
**** IMPORTANT NOTICE! ****
This message is legal information to the intended recipient from the
International Monetary and Financial Committee.
Yes, Santa doesn't think much of this scam. Santa thought so little of it,
he asked to weigh in on the edit.
I have plenty of coal to tease my pet rock with ("PHFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!!),
so I'm all for letting Santa put his mark on this edit:
From: WTF EUROPA <info@imfc.org>
Sent: Wednesday, November 14, 2018 10:41 AM
Subject: FROM WTF EUROPA
Dear Gender and Binary Neutral
My name is Grisu Jürgen of the International What The F**knancial
Committee (IWTFC) of the WTF. The WTF through an electronic random pick has
chosen your name for screwing, bluing and tattooing. At the meeting of heads of
international f*cksticks held recently in a Third World sh*thole -- Nigeria --
the key topics up for discussion by the WTF group included the
questions foremost on everyone's mind: who's going to hit Hellary Clinton
with a bucket of water before her inflatable sex toy runs for president in
2020, giving rise to another book from her when she inevitably loses, titled
WTF Happened This Time by Hellary Rodehard Clinton, within the framework of the
2020 AGENDA FOR UNSUSTAINABLE DEMOCRAP IDEAS.
For a view of how that works, see Venezuela.
We of the WTF remain cautiously optimistic in outlook. However in
view of the Flat Worlders lawsuit against Globalism, the WTF Steering Committee,
Federal Councilor Ueli Maurer lost control of the dung cart and it took out
all the donuts and coffee we were there to overindulge in. Because, to be
frank, nothing we do at the WTF is worth snake spit, other than the donuts and
coffee. And that yutz totally screwed the pooch for all of us.
Therefore, we need some transactions urgently to replace the lost treats.
We already set up a #GoFundMe, but the idiot that we entrusted with the
set up put it in wrong and we're getting lots of comments but no donations
on our #GoF**kOurselves page. Never send a single digit IQed gender
neutral octosexual orthopod to do the job of a door knob.
We therefore initiated an electronic random vote generator that enrolls
dead people, cartoon characters, farm animals and bowel movements to
vote for Democraps in districts where they can't win legitimately.
For reasons your mothers would probably tell you not to, you are advised to
who hasn't missed a meal to the tune of 550 pounds and still expanding.
The fat doofus E-mail contact is: fatf.gafi-europa@online.ee
At Best, Dubious Regards,
Grisu Jürgen
WTF EUROPA
Auto Be Shut Down Department
Paris Office. 64-66, Avenue d'lena 75116 Paris, France
® All rights circumsized by a far-sighted chimpanzee that hasn't won the game
Operation yet.
**** IMPORTANT NOTICE! ****
This message is from porn attorney's prison account and is as legitimate
as any hooker he's represented, though far less so than any tax bill he's never
paid.
MS13NBC and The View are upset about that. Morons like that would be.
Anyone else of substance could give a sh*t.
Not sure if it's Santa's touch added to the edit, but the scammer hasn't followed up.
Perhaps he's not into any more coal than I already have.
1 Comments:
Santa did a great job and always does. He'll be pooping down their chimney for sure.
Have a fabulous weekend, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. 🎄🎄🎄
Post a Comment
