The Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans
And so's this email from Benin about a "Christmas Bonanza":
CHRISTMAS BONANZA! TO YOU, HAPPY NEW MONTH OF CHRISTMAS
REPUBLIC OF BENIN. FOREGN CONTRACTOR PAYMENT OFFICE
MR PETER CHALES
Phone:+229-63012985
SPECIAL CHRISTMAS BONANZA! BONANZA!! BONANZA!!! TO YOU, HAPPY NEW MONTH OF CHRISTMAS,
ATTENTION BENEFICIARY:
This is to notify all our clients about the latest development concerning
all the PAYMENT that are left in our custody. which yours are inclusive
Besides, your where given a High bill to pay for your transfer paper
permit of your fund. in order to receive your PAYMENT of which we didn’t
hear from you for some times now.Hence, AFRICAN UNION (AU) Head Office has
held meeting today been 27TH November 2018 with ( WESTERN UNION ) the
issue on the meeting is that they now offering a Special Christmas Bonus
to help all our customers that are abandoned their PAYMENT in our custody
due to because of high price. in order words we are now requesting that
those involve should pay only the sum of $48.00 usd to receive all their
PAYMENT abandoned in our custody. You shall be Received $8,000 in every
two days, $4000 from western union while $4000 from western union after
3hours you pick up the first transfer making total $8,000 you shall pick
in each two days, Besides, my dear, this is the opportunity for you and
have to comply and your total funds of $1.8million shall be transfer to
your destination address before we go on Christmas holidays.
Uh huh.
As they say on South Park, "I call SHENANIGANS!"
What's more, I edit the email to assure it:
CHRISTMAS SHENANIGANS TO YOU AND SOCK PUPPETS THAT LOOK LIKE YOU
CHRISTMAS SHENANIGANS TO YOU AND SOCK PUPPETS THAT LOOK LIKE YOU.
REPUBLIC OF BENIN. FOREIGN CONTACT OFFICE
MR PETER CHALES
Phone:+229-63012985
CHRISTMAS SHENANIGANS TO YOU AND SOCK PUPPETS THAT LOOK LIKE YOU
ATTENTION:
CHRISTMAS SHENANIGANS TO YOU AND SOCK PUPPETS THAT LOOK LIKE YOU
This is to notify all our email addresses that still work about the latest development concerning
the Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans that are about all we have left in our repertoire.
You shall be Received one of each of the Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans
on every two days until all the Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans is done!
But note that after DECEMBER 3rd if you did not make
the payment of $48.00 usd for your Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans, then
we will cancel the project and instead turn your name over to a spellcaster
who can turn you into a marmot dildo. So be advise to send $48.00 usd immediately
if you still wiling to claim your Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans
Once payment of $48.00 usd is sended by you, we will immediately start
up your Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans!
Send the $48.00 usd through Western Union or money Gram but not
Jurassic Air Courier Service because their delivery pterodactyls tend
to eat the assorted shenanigans...and recipients.
Please use the information below:
Receiver First Name :::::: Austine
Receiver Last Name :::Mabia
Country:::::::: Benin Republic
City::::::: Cotonou
Amount::::: $48.00 usd
Test Question:::: What The
Test Answer:: F**k
Sender's Name::::??
Money Transfer Control Number:::??
Forward the payment mtcn number or Reference Number, and sender name and
address after sending the Money to enable us pick up the money in this
Department office here. Note: that we do this to help all our customers so
don't delay because any delay will make us to cancel your Twelve Days of
Christmas Shenanigans and you don't want to miss out on this anymores.
I am looking forward to receive of $48.00 usd. immediately to enable us to
give your the full information which you will use to receive your
Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans in
any western union but fail to do so you will lose your shenanigans because
your have only this week after that no mores.
MISS.ROSE MERY EZECHUKWU
Phone:+229-63012985
NEW HEAD OF DIRECTOR.
FOREIGN CONTACT OFFICE
REPUBLIC OF BENIN
THIS IS OUR CONDUCT CODE ( X306)
*The Benin Repugnant reserves the right to substitute any and all
of your Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans for any
reason, not excluding having limited supplies of birds
other than the gesture kind; trees, rings, milk, dancers, prancers,
midnight de-pants-ers. ladies, lords, non-binary gender fluids, flutes,
drums, douche nozzles and twat omelets.
Your satisfaction is not guaranteed.
Restrictions apply but are frequently turned down.
Your results won't vary from anyone else here.
It was apparently too much shenanigans for the scammers. They're lucky they weren't actually dealing with South Park.
Labels: Benin email scammers, Christmas bonanza, Christmas shenanigans, editing email scams for fun and scammer annoyance
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home