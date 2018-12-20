REPUBLIC OF BENIN. FOREGN CONTRACTOR PAYMENT OFFICE

MR PETER CHALES

Phone:+229-63012985

SPECIAL CHRISTMAS BONANZA! BONANZA!! BONANZA!!! TO YOU, HAPPY NEW MONTH OF CHRISTMAS,



ATTENTION BENEFICIARY:



This is to notify all our clients about the latest development concerning

all the PAYMENT that are left in our custody. which yours are inclusive

Besides, your where given a High bill to pay for your transfer paper

permit of your fund. in order to receive your PAYMENT of which we didn’t

hear from you for some times now.Hence, AFRICAN UNION (AU) Head Office has

held meeting today been 27TH November 2018 with ( WESTERN UNION ) the

issue on the meeting is that they now offering a Special Christmas Bonus

to help all our customers that are abandoned their PAYMENT in our custody

due to because of high price. in order words we are now requesting that

those involve should pay only the sum of $48.00 usd to receive all their

PAYMENT abandoned in our custody. You shall be Received $8,000 in every

two days, $4000 from western union while $4000 from western union after

3hours you pick up the first transfer making total $8,000 you shall pick

in each two days, Besides, my dear, this is the opportunity for you and

have to comply and your total funds of $1.8million shall be transfer to

your destination address before we go on Christmas holidays.

Uh huh.

As they say on South Park, "I call SHENANIGANS!"

What's more, I edit the email to assure it:

CHRISTMAS SHENANIGANS TO YOU AND SOCK PUPPETS THAT LOOK LIKE YOU



REPUBLIC OF BENIN. FOREIGN CONTACT OFFICE

MR PETER CHALES

Phone:+229-63012985



CHRISTMAS SHENANIGANS TO YOU AND SOCK PUPPETS THAT LOOK LIKE YOU

ATTENTION:





This is to notify all our email addresses that still work about the latest development concerning the Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans that are about all we have left in our repertoire. You shall be Received one of each of the Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans on every two days until all the Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans is done!

But note that after DECEMBER 3rd if you did not make the payment of $48.00 usd for your Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans, then we will cancel the project and instead turn your name over to a spellcaster who can turn you into a marmot dildo. So be advise to send $48.00 usd immediately if you still wiling to claim your Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans Once payment of $48.00 usd is sended by you, we will immediately start up your Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans!

Send the $48.00 usd through Western Union or money Gram but not Jurassic Air Courier Service because their delivery pterodactyls tend to eat the assorted shenanigans...and recipients.



Please use the information below:

Receiver First Name :::::: Austine Receiver Last Name ::: Mabia Country:::::::: Benin Republic City::::::: Cotonou Amount::::: $48.00 usd Test Question:::: What The Test Answer:: F**k Sender's Name::::?? Money Transfer Control Number:::??



Forward the payment mtcn number or Reference Number, and sender name and address after sending the Money to enable us pick up the money in this Department office here. Note: that we do this to help all our customers so don't delay because any delay will make us to cancel your Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans and you don't want to miss out on this anymores.

I am looking forward to receive of $48.00 usd. immediately to enable us to give your the full information which you will use to receive your Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans in any western union but fail to do so you will lose your shenanigans because your have only this week after that no mores.

These Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans are yours once you pay the fee*. Yours in service





MISS.ROSE MERY EZECHUKWU Phone:+229-63012985 NEW HEAD OF DIRECTOR. FOREIGN CONTACT OFFICE REPUBLIC OF BENIN

THIS IS OUR CONDUCT CODE ( X306) CHRISTMAS SHENANIGANS TO YOU AND SOCK PUPPETS THAT LOOK LIKE YOU.



*The Benin Repugnant reserves the right to substitute any and all of your Twelve Days of Christmas Shenanigans for any reason, not excluding having limited supplies of birds other than the gesture kind; trees, rings, milk, dancers, prancers, midnight de-pants-ers. ladies, lords, non-binary gender fluids, flutes, drums, douche nozzles and twat omelets. Your satisfaction is not guaranteed. Restrictions apply but are frequently turned down. Your results won't vary from anyone else here. It was apparently too much shenanigans for the scammers. They're lucky they weren't actually dealing with South Park.

Yup...shore lookin' like shenanigans from here.And so's this email from Benin about a "Christmas Bonanza":