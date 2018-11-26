TOILET CHAMBERS & ASSES

(ILLEGAL PRACTITIONER SINCE NOT LONG AGO)

No: 85, Western Avenue,

Surulere, Lagos.

Email " barristermarvellous1000@mail.com

CALL : +234- 8024627935

PLEASE AND QUICKLY FILL THE BELOW GAPS, BEFORE THIS EMAIL IMPLODES, AND RETURN BACK TO ME.





YO:



I firstly thank you for having time, out of none, to respond back to my letter sent to you but without your personal information, therein, as requested from you, to fully, legally and officially indicate your kin interest as the chosen and presented next of kin to the fund of $15M US Dollars, Late depositor, "LATE ENGINEER RONALD JOHNSON" and rightful beneficiary to the fund, in question, respectively.

I secondly thank you for not commenting on my overuse of commas throughout this documentary piece of shit, and ask if you has a surplus punctuationary checker I can has. Mebbe a spell and grammar checker too. Ah needs all the hep ah kin git h'yar.





MORE DETAILS TO YOU.

========================================================



After the sudden and unfortunate death of a goat inseminator who was my one and only client, "' LATE GOAT INSEMINATOR RONALD JOHNSON' " , on 11th November, 2017, presicely, here in Nigeria, but he was a nationality of 'NORTHERN BUCOHLIC', a province somewhere that is not yet properly mapped, but since he's deader than a can of corned beef, who the f**k cares. The management of WEMA WECK A WEMA WECK A WEMA WECK A WEMA WECK BANK PLC, HEAD OFFICE, NIGERIA -- where the lion sleeps tonight -- assigned me as his lawyer, since my stint as an online psychic extra large came a crapper. It then became my one and only job to search for any of his remaining relatives to see if any of them are goat inseminators, too. But after a few hours of searching all in vain, I decided to contact you; your email address is conveniently carved into the tree we all go behind as our outdoor outhouse here.





SUBMISSION TO THE MANAGEMENT OF WEMA WECK A WEMA WECK A WEMA WECK A WEMA WECK A WEMA WECK A WEMA WECK A WEMA WECK A WEMA WECK BANK PLC, HEAD-UP-ASS OFFICE, LAGOS, NIGERIA, AS EXPECTED.

==================================================================



This transaction is an "INTERNATIONAL ONE" with protocols, laws, rules and regulations to be studiously disregarded, as listed below. One of us -- take a guess which one -- have to follow the protocols up to enable one of us -- again, guess which one -- to have this great expectation achieved to become a person of dubious antecedence and goat genitals, in our society at large; that is if one of us -- me -- can believe in the other -- you. Once that is firmly established -- that you are a bigger moron than me -- then sky becomes our starting point of tremendous wealth, success, progress and favor for me, to the glory of an almighty goat baphomet to which I have regularly sacrificed photos of Hellary Clinton on a broom and thinking that she's president of something, somewhere. But I don"t know how to put it and to convince you that this transaction is never a scam, not dubious, not a hoax, nor a prank -- even though it clearly is. No, the handlers here at the fly-infested internet cafe from which I send out crap like this expects me to make you believes that this is real, genuine, authentic, legal and official, as being signed and approved by the "FEDERAL MINISTRY OF FINANCE, ABUJA, NIGERIA, IN COLLABORATION WITH WEMA WECK A WEMA WECK A WEMA WECK A WEMA WECK BANK PLC, HEAD OFFICE, LAGOS, NIGERIA", respectively. Where the lion sleeps tonight.



Therefore, your ignorance, gullibility, fecklessness, lack of focus and maximum co-operation with me, will trigger a liberal snowflake to foul themselves repeatedly, but I digress. I now back away from digression and move on.arg to the next phase of the British plan.

.

PROCURING AND OBTAINING OF ALL THE DOCUMENTS TO BACK UP OUR CLAIM THAT I WAS MOLESTED BY A SUPREME COURT JUSTICE 36 YEARS AGO AT A EWE CONVENT THAT HAD BEEN INVADED BY A THREE PECKERED GOAT.

================================================================== ================



At this juncture, with my perverse prestige and personality, in my dilapidated country, Nigeria, I have procure all the requested documents from Dianne Frankenfeinstein, to back this claim of this molestation, illegally and unofficially, according to the complete lack of ethics and integrity which is the trade mark of the Democrap Party in the USA, which I will procure and send to cnn, a completely discredited and useless network, which you are to submit to the management of WEMA WECK A WEMA WECK A WEMA WECK A WEMA WECK BANK PLC, HEAD OFFICE, LAGOS, NIGERIA, successfully and respectively, while the lion sleeps tonight.



FUNGUS AMONGUS AND OTHER BAD BAR JOKES TO AVOID YOU CHEATED ON ME.

================================================================== ===============



This means there can be no jokes like ... a mushroom walks into a bar and orders a drink; the bartender says "we don't serve mushrooms", to which the mushroom says, "but hey, I'm a real fungi!" ... told. This isn't so much to avoid each partner being cheated in the end to crown it all -- I am already designated the cheater, and you the cheatee -- but this is to subter the fuge and mask the factoid that this is not a risk free transaction, as you bear 100% of the risk, and that there are not one document to back the claims of molestation by a Supreme Court justice 36 years ago at a ewe convent that had been invaded by a three peckered goat, since even cnn can't sell that one to Alyssa Milano, gullible though she is.



I guarantee that this would be executed thoroughly and utterly if we were doing this in North Korea; Kim Jong Un is well practiced in executing things as we all know.



Having seen that this email has reached you in bad faith, I am off to have sex with an inflatable Bela Pelosi sex toy...I am just drunk enough to be able to do that.



I have the horror to be,

BANNISTER MARVELOUS DUCK, QUACK

I was somewhat amused to see that the bannister managed to read this one, and actually replied:

this not helping

Oh, but I think it is, Bannister. Quack.

I think it helped immensely, in that the bannister chose no more to repartee with my character.