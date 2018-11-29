From: FEDERAL BURRITO OF INVEGGIEATION <info@fbi.gov.org>

Sent: Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:17 AM

To: Recipients

Subject: WORLD GRANTS THAT YAKS HAVE RIGHTS TO WEASEL SEX



J. HEADGUARD HEEVER BUILDING FEDERAL BURRITO OF INVEGGIEATIONJ. HEADGUARD HEEVER BUILDING 499 S Capitol St SW · (202) 479-1237 WASHINGTON, D.C. 20535-0001



OFFICE OF THE MISDIRECTOR. James "Twerp" Comey



NOTICE!!!



Our Ref: (Ref Vibe # FRS/019223/UN00155127/CONTWACT E/615AX).



To Whom It Should Concern If You're The Whom Referenced Herein:

Instead of using a bugged potted plant, surveillance drone or authentic microphone-hogging Jim Acosta Toilet Paper dispenser that's all the rage at cnn in Atlanta, we use this opportunity to confirm from you if really you (a) have sent your Doctor as a representative (b) if that doctor is one Dr. Mrs. Verani Bekti, if (c) yesterday she told us that she is your private Doctor and next of kin and (d) that you died of Implosive painful rectal itch of the sinus passage recently.



If you are, in fact, as described in (d), we will need to confirm this. Therefore, we have a paid psychic medium standing by with ITC equipment, prepared to reach out to you across the Astral Bridge and hear sworn testymonkey from your esteemed and deceased self that you are, in fact, as dead as a can of corned beef. And, we aren't hesitant to assert, that's pretty well and good dead to be in that condition.



From your doctor -- who resembles Cloris Leachman in Young Frankenstein -- we have these contact details: Address: 110 Interglen Avenue, River Vale, New Jersey 07675. But from our findings through FIRS (TAX RECORD) we could not find any connection between you and the International Crustacean Obedience Training Institute, located in Vaduz, Liechtenstein. And this too, she laid claim to having been deeded from you upon your asserted-to demise.



So whatever the flying fish f**k you are, please confirm to us immediately that you are alive, dead, or in a suspended pickled state like Hellary Clinton.



Note: e-flat. Add to that we are bound to recognize Dr. Mrs Verani Bekti's claim if you prove to be dead, or are at least as intellectually stunted as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.



We decided to write to your email and if there is no reply of this message from you within 48 hrs it will be assumed that her information is correct then we shall work with your representative and do what she has requested.



An irrevocable stay of execution of flying kumquat hors d'oeuvres guarantee has been issued by the United Nations Suckretary Genital and the International Monkeytary Fund (IMF) regarding the outcome of our communications with your live or dead self. However, we can confirm that you are NOT on the POTUS's short list of pending Supreme Court nominees, so you will be spared being accused of having sexually molested a coat rack at a frat party in a location not remembered by anyone who wasn't there, give or take 36 years ago, by a collection of democrap activists who have nothing but illicit fantasies about sex with sock puppets and door knobs.



YOU ARE ADVISED TO FOLLOW THIS INSTRUCTION STRICTLY.

CONTACT AGENT Aubrey Farrar Sr.

E-MAIL: fbi.ci.go@hotmail.com

Whatever they tell you to do, don't.



Best Regard,

Robert Mueller

MisDirector

FEDERAL BURRITO OF INVEGGIEATION

No response was received from this latest incarnation of the FBI.