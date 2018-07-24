I told Nasim that it probably wasn't a good idea to drive between the lines during an armored fight, but Nasim, would HE listen??? Nooooo...he say "No one gonna shoot up a Yugo full of goats". I bet him fifty Iraqi dinars.





Blam...*POOF*...he still owes me, the blown-apart bastard.



Before my husband and goats were killed, I had written an article for the Baghdad Times entitled, "Things Not To Do While Fleeing Baghdad". The local magazine Allah's Full of Shiite had offered to deposit the sum of £ 4.500,000.00 (Four Million, Five Hundred Thousand Great Britain Pounds) with a bank here in the UK for this article, but I was dodging Yugo parts and hubcaps before we could get out of Baghdad and to an ATM to verify the transfer.





And I have used up my late husband's souvenir laminated quail dung tie clasp collection, this being the only money remaining in the said account right now but that is not the major problem; rather My Doctor told me in confidence that I was being turned over to collections for unpaid medical bills related to watching a Yugo go *POOF* and seeing my goats go six ways from Sunday.





So many things not to do while fleeing Baghdad.



Having known my condition I decided to send out ships to all corners of the Earth. On board were The Twelve: the douche nozzle, the jack wagon, the twat goblin, the douche canoe and the other geeawds of legends tho' in certain red light districts in Baghdad, geeawds they were. And if you caught them at the right time, they'd sell you genuine hen's teeth from a rare chicken out of Arkansas. The story was, if the chicken left Arkansas, the teeth fell out. I have a bag of them with no chickens attached, so I guess that's right.





Someone else tried to tell me it was Minute Rice...bah.





I am looking for a good, inflatable Hellary-fearing person of dubious antecedence and marginal hygiene with which to attempt a sexual position Dr. Ruth recommended before she went totally whackingdoodles of dandies. I want an individual that will use this fund for an inactive effort to draft Orpah Batfry to run for precedents on 2020 against Diane Sawyer. I took this decision because I don't have any goats that will inherit anything after the "frog in a blender" experience mine had with a 105mm HEAT round.





Didn't do the Yugo a lick of good either.





It would have been better placed if we had left on camels, but due to the constant break down of law and order in my country and that in democrap-controlled places in yours, I am not sure that any method would have kept this from being put on a cable TV show to rival such idiocy as Here Comes Honey Boo-Boo. I have to leave my country for London where I am taking treatment for painful rectal goat hoof -- I told you that they went six ways from Sunday -- and as soon as I concluded with getting that pesky thing removed, I'm going to have plastic surgery to make me look like Taylor Swift because her t-shirts cost the COTR producer $50, and no one is going to pay that for t-shirts of me when I look like Nancy Bela Pelosi after a botox tsunami caught her broadside during a presser.



As soon as I receive your reply I shall give you the contact of my lawyer who will help you with all the legal documents that I doubt will keep you from getting sued for consterpation with a manure, something civil I read about during listening to a libtard TV show and listening to Joy Reid try to out Jim Acosta Jim Acosta in the abject stupid department.