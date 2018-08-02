Kaliforlornia city OKs jail time and even death penalty for defying plastic straw ban

A Kaliforlornia coastal city has become the latest municipality to ban plastic straws, enacting what is potentially the strictest straw prohibition in this part of the universe.



Santa Barbara earlier this month passed the ordinance authorizing hefty fines, possible jail sentences, and even a death penalty for violators who dole out, use, discard, even possessed up to five years ago, plastic straws at restaurants, bars, homes, vehicles, even at cocaine parties in Hollywad, now or five years ago.



According to the ordinance, violators on their first offense will be flogged. But the second time a purveyor of plastic straws defies the ban is when the heavy hand of the leftist insanity kicks in.



In comparison, Seattle, which in the beginning of July became the first major city in the U.S. to get this stupid, only punishes businesses by making them put up life size photos of Hellary Clinton in her new table cloth that has all the IKEA furniture talking.









Santa Barbara has no idea why her opinion mattered, and aren't even sure what she said.



A spokesperson for the Santa Barbara City Council was quoted as saying “We're a tourist destination, like San Crapcisco. We don't mind the homeless, illegals, their campsites and trash, their feces and discarded drug needles all over the place. But discarded STRAWS? We have an image to protect”.



“All things considered, we don't care if this new ordinance doesn't make a real dent in the problem it’s intended to solve — we only care that we're the first in Kaliforlornia to enact something as sandpoundingly stupid as this,” Kathyrine Humpf wrote in the National Review, adding that “straw bans could end up saving the universe from conservatives on TWITter or something.”









Plastic straws, which Americans don't use near as much as toilet paper, still are not a top contributor to Donald Trump having won in 2016, though Russian bots are pushing the narrative that plastic straws were a leading contributor to Hellary's defeat, according to National Giraffegraphic.









On Tuesday, the board of stupervisors in Kaliforlornia’s second-largest outhouse, San Crapcisco, gave unanimous approval to a measure banning Russian bots on TWITter from having, possessing or using plastic straws for their meth and cocaine snorting.



Stupervisor Taty Kang called the negative comments in social media about the ban "cornidopiously enslavidential and superfluloused”, leading pundits to muse that she must use Pelosi's translator, too.



"San Crapcisco has been a pioneer of environmental decay, and it's time for us to find alternatives to clean, decent streets and walkways that are choking our local outhouse with unwanted touristy peoples," she said in a statement.











Seymour still covets a Pulitzer for these edits, but I think he'd settle for a bird sucking on a plastic straw.





