This is to inform you that I came to Malaysia yesterday from Canada

to seek for the payment of the beneficiaries from Asia, Africa,

Europe, South America and the United States of America. The United Natiions in collaboration with Federal Government of Malaysia and the British Government to see that all debts owes to contractors and other beneficiaries are paid to them immediately. Right now, as directed by

UN secretary General named António Guterres we should work in collaborations with these governments to ensure that your overdue payment worth $10.5M paid into your account without any delay as approved and instructed by World Bank.

Sincerely, you are a lucky person because I have just discovered that some top Malaysia and Canadian Government officials are intereste in your fund and they are working in collaboration with One Mr.Richard Graves from USA to frustrate you and thereafter divert your fund into their personal account.You can view this page for your perusal http://www.un.org/News/Press/docs/2003/ik344.doc.htm We are going to pay you from our compensation fund scheme. Note that I have a very limited time to stay in Malaysia here as soon as I receive your information I will direct to our head of finance for your immediate payment.So I would like you to urgently respond to this message with your details, so that we can work on your payment as soon as possible. You can reach me for now with below information:

1. Your full names:.......................

2. Residential address:...................

3. Telephone phone number:.................

4. Bank information...........................

5. Occupation..............................

Kindly Reply strictly

through my personal email address) morris_chandler121@outlook.com

Sincerely yours,

Mr Morris Chandler

W.B CO-ORDINATOR

That's nice. The edit leaves it more traveled, and well...not so much:

This is to inform you that I came to Malaysia yesterday from Canada by way of Montenegro through Liechtenstein enroute to Azerbaijan to buy Somali Hen's Teeth to sell in gift shops in backwoods places in Arkansas and the basement of the DNC. Whatever I do, I am adjured to keep them out of Whoopi Goldberg's snatch, for a nastier place is not envisioned and would turn Somali Hen's Teeth into avenging gremlins that trash movie theatres and candy shops. Just like Michael Moore. Sincerely, you are a lucky person because I have just discovered that some top Malaysia and Canadian Government officials are installing surveillance cameras in Whoopi's 'bat cave' to see to it that this is not a 'thing' on YouTube. It might overly excite Antifa. DC Swamp Dwellers Against Anything in Whoopi's Gitch -- hashtag #Ack -- are signing up in droves. Not sure what constitutes a drove, but if you gots a motor car, you obviously drove once. The banker has a little motor car and little children laugh at him behind his back. At least on Penney Lane. One Mr.Richard Graves from USA frustrate you by changing the Chanel number 5 from Fox to cnn. That will make the dead rise and register to vote in Shotcago. And worse, it will cause a rash of people to write letters and send them snail mail at 50 cents per stamp. Oh, the humanities... So I would like you to urgently respond to this message with your details, retails, whether or not you has a tail. You can reach me for now with below information: 1. Your full names:....................... 2. Residential address:................... 3. Telephone phone number:................. 4. Bank information........................... 5. Occupation.............................. 6. Are you the least bit interested in Whoopi's snatch................................... 7. If so, WTF is wrong with you...................................... Kindly Reply strictly through my personal email address) morris_chandler121@outlook.com Sincerely yours, Mr Morris Chandler WTF CO-ORDINATOR

The picture doesn't really relate to the email scam featured here. Perhaps it should. It does, after all, kinda sorta look a little like Malaysia.Say 'yo' to Morris Chandler, traveling scammer:Ol' Morris didn't seem inclined to follow this up after receiving it. I guess the mental image of Whoopi's 'bat cave' was too much for him, too.