Queen For A Scam
Fer instance:
From:Queen Elizabeth's Foundation
Woodlands Road
Leatherhead Court
LeatherheadSurrey
KT22 0BN.
Attn:Beneficiary,
Congratulations The Queen Elizabeth's Foundation has chosen
you by the board of trustees as one of the final recipients
of a cash Grant/Donation for your own personal, educational,
and business development.To celebrate the newlywed couples Prince Harry and
Meghan Markle program, We are giving out a yearly donation of
Ј1,000.000.00 (One Million Great British Pounds) to
40lucky recipients, as charity donations/aid from the Queen
Elizabeth's Foundation ,ECOWAS, EU,UNICEF and the UNO in
accordance with the enabling act of Parliament, which is
part of our promotion. To file for your claim you are to
fill out below information and send it to Mr. George Wallect
The Executive Secretary Via his email contact address:
Email:onlinepromo-foundation@yandex.com
Claims Requirements:?
Fill the below:
1. Full Name:_____________________
2. Address:_____________________
3. Nationality:___________Sex:________
4. Age:________Date of Birth:___________
5. Occupation:_____________________
6. Cell Phone:___________Fax:___________
7. State of Origin:_________Country:_______
PROCEEDURES / RIGHTS AND PRECAUTIONS.
Choose from payment options and Contact the Claims
Administrator with all
your claims requirements.
(i).Bank Transfer.
(ii).Delivery of Prepaid Visa card Valued ?
Ј1,000.000.00 Pounds by a registered
Courier Company.
Best Regards:
Mr. George Wallect
Woodlands Road
Leatherhead Court
Leatherhead
Surrey
KT22 0BN.
**************************************************************
Queen Elizabeth's Foundation for Disabled People is a
registered charity No 251051.Registered as a company limited
by guarantee in London No892013.Registered at Leatherhead
Court, Woodlands Road,Leatherhead,Surrey KT22 0BN.
**************************************************************
A royal effort to scam tends to draw a royal effort to edit:
From: Queen Elizabeth Farted <promo@qween.com>
Sent: Saturday, May 26, 2018 11:43 AM
Subject: Queen Elizabeth Farted And Even Phillip Is Wincing
From: Queen Elizabeth Farted And Even Phillip Is Wincing
Woodlands Road
Leatherhead Court
LeatherheadSurrey
KT22 0BN.
Attn:
EVERYONE RUN FOR YOUR LIVES, THERE'S A ROYAL FART
LOOSE!
The Queen Elizabeth Farted And Even Phillip Is Wincing has chosen
you by the board of trustees as the only one they could think of to
come to Buckingham Palace and rid the premises of this gnarliest of
royal farts.
At least she didn't do it during the wedding and future divorce of
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
We will provide you with all necessary HAZMAT gear -- of course
emblazoned with the royal crest -- and 1,000.000.00 (One Million
Great British Pounds) to come and take on this formidable and
shattering royal fart.
To foolishly agree to take this olfactory abomination on, you are
to fill out below information and send it to Mr. George Wallect
The Executive Secretary Via his email contact address:
Email:onlinepromo-foundation@yandex.com
Fill the below:
1. Full Name:_____________________
2. Address:_____________________
3. Nationality:___________Sex:________
4. Age:________Date of Birth:___________
5. Occupation:_____________________
6. Cell Phone:___________Fax:___________
7. State of Origin:_________Country:_______
8. Next of kin if overwhelmed by Fart:_______
PROCEEDURES / RIGHTS AND PRECAUTIONS.
Choose from HAZMAT options and Contact the Claims
Administrator with all your requirements.
(i). Full body protective suit with royal crest.
(ii). Just a clothes pin for your nose because you think you're
one tough bastard.
Good luck, Twat Goblin:
Mr. George Wallect
Woodlands Road
Leatherhead Court
Leatherhead
Surrey
KT22 0BN.
**************************************************************
Queen Elizabeth Farted And Even Phillip Is Wincing Foundation which
**************************************************************
**************************************************************
--
Esta muy not bien..joly frijoles muchacho, mondo stanken whoopsen.
I really hoped to hear something back from the *foundation*, but I think they were blown away by the edit...
